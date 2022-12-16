ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Patriots player J.C. Jackson booked at Massachusetts jail

Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked in Massachusetts Monday following what’s being called a non-violent “family issue.”. A Bristol County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that it was unclear whether Jackson was arrested for the incident, but could confirm that Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth. According to Boston 25, Jackson was booked after being brought into the station by Fall River police following a probate court appearance.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust

A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
ROCKLAND, MA
Executive Director of Teach Western Mass named to incoming governor’s transition team

The executive director of Teach Western Mass has been selected to serve on Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition committee on thriving youth and young adults. Latshang founded the organization which works with the Springfield Empowerment Zone and the Holyoke Public Schools, which is in state receivership because of poor performance, to ensure the highest-need schools in the region have effective and diverse teachers. The organization operates with financial support from the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation and partners with 30 schools in the region including five charter schools.
HOLYOKE, MA
