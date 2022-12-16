Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Related
Blue USPS mailboxes targeted: Police warn checks could be stolen, sold online
Blue U.S. Postal Service mailboxes are being targeted in Massachusetts and police departments are warning residents of the possibility their checks are being stolen. The Needham Police Department said it received reports that multiple USPS mailboxes in the area were “compromised” between Dec. 17 and Dec. 19. “Due...
Kari Lake will get to make case for election misconduct
A judge on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed eight...
Former Patriots player J.C. Jackson booked at Massachusetts jail
Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked in Massachusetts Monday following what’s being called a non-violent “family issue.”. A Bristol County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that it was unclear whether Jackson was arrested for the incident, but could confirm that Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth. According to Boston 25, Jackson was booked after being brought into the station by Fall River police following a probate court appearance.
Rain and snow across the US: Here’s how weather could impact holiday travel
A powerful storm is expected to hit Massachusetts beginning Thursday night and continuing throughout Friday, delivering pounding rain and wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour to the region, forecasters said. Temperatures will likely remain too warm for the storm to drop a substantial amount of snow, though...
FanDuel Maryland promo code: $2,500 no-sweat bet for Rams-Packers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A brand-new FanDuel Maryland promo code offer has hit the market just in time for Monday Night Football. Players who...
Gov.-elect Healey hires search firm to fill MBTA general manager post
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll have hired an executive search firm as the incoming administration works to appoint a new general manager of the beleaguered MBTA, which for months has faced federal scrutiny amid a wave of accidents. Krauthamer & Associates will help the new administration find...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won off of Super Mart ticket
A $1 million prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Monday. The prize was won off of a ticket sold at Super Mart in Chelsea. It was from the game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword.”. There were also three $100,000 prizes claimed Monday from three different games,...
Here is how to get the best DraftKings Ohio promo this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Ohioans prepare for the upcoming holiday season, they can get the ball rolling on betting season through our DraftKings...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Revere man claims $1 million scratch ticket
A man from Revere has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Daniel Torres is the first $1 million prize winner in the lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket game. Torres purchased his winning ticket from the Super Convenience Store in Revere. Torres chose...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
Former State Rep. Harold Naughton Jr. nominated for judgeship by Gov. Baker
Former Massachusetts State Rep. Harold Naughton Jr. was nominated Monday by Gov. Charlie Baker as Associate Justice of the District Court, replacing Judge Margaret Guzman. Following Guzman’s appointment as a federal District Court judge, the Governor’s Council will need to confirm Naughton to be sworn in as Associate Justice of the District Court.
Executive Director of Teach Western Mass named to incoming governor’s transition team
The executive director of Teach Western Mass has been selected to serve on Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition committee on thriving youth and young adults. Latshang founded the organization which works with the Springfield Empowerment Zone and the Holyoke Public Schools, which is in state receivership because of poor performance, to ensure the highest-need schools in the region have effective and diverse teachers. The organization operates with financial support from the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation and partners with 30 schools in the region including five charter schools.
Gov.-elect Healey appoints Melissa Hoffer to new climate Cabinet role
Gov.-elect Maura Healey named her climate chief Monday, formalizing a new Cabinet role as the incoming administration seeks to achieve critical resiliency goals, including reaching a 100% clean electricity supply by 2030. Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll appointed Melissa Hoffer, who’s currently the principal deputy general counsel at the...
AG-elect Campbell appoints Pat Moore first assistant attorney general
Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell tapped a former deputy counsel under Gov. Deval Patrick and Gov. Charlie Baker to help lead the office. Pat Moore, who also previously served as an associate counsel and advisor for presidential personnel in the Obama White House, will be the first assistant attorney general, Campbell announced Tuesday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0