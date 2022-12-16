Sullivan’s Steakhouse Coming to Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

Sullivan’s Steakhouse, which offers classic American cuisine, has signed a lease for the first floor of the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, located at the northeast corner of Washington Boulevard and Michigan Avenue in the central business district.

The 8,500-square-foot restaurant, which will occupy the space that was Roast, is scheduled to open in mid-2023 and include an outdoor patio, according to the hotel’s owner, Oxford Capital Group. It joins Starbucks Reserve on the first floor and a yet-to-be-named restaurant that will take the space of the former 24 Grille, which spans 5,000 square feet.

Founded in 1996, Sullivan’s offers hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and signature cocktails with the sounds of live, local jazz music, and wine locker and brass plaque programs.

The restaurant’s menu offers starters like jumbo lump crab cake, spicy shrimp eggrolls, beef wellington bites, and oysters on the half shell, shrimp and lobster bisque, a tableside BLT salad, and more.

Entrees include a bone-in ribeye cowboy steak, wagyu bone-in strip, porterhouse, house-cut filet mignon, ribeye, prime New York strip, and Cajun ribeye. There’s also broiled salmon, herb brick chicken, ahi tuna steak, pan-seared Chilean sea bass “Hong Kong style,” and sides like crab fried rice, Brussels sprouts, fresh asparagus, creamed corn, and three cheese mac.

Desserts include New York-style cheesecake, key lime pie, and bananas foster bread pudding.

“Along with the hotel’s comprehensive strategic renovation and repositioning, the addition of Sullivan’s Steakhouse to The Westin Book Cadillac will further improve the overall guest experience and provide an exciting new venue in the growing downtown neighborhood,” says John W. Rutledge, founder, chairman, and CEO of Oxford Capital Group and Oxford Hotels & Resorts.

An Oxford-led venture with Taconic Capital acquired The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel in December 2021, and currently is executing a multimillion-dollar renovation of the 453-room property, which includes a refresh of the guest rooms, public spaces, meeting rooms, and ballrooms.

“We’ve long had our sights set on expanding to Michigan, and when the opportunity to open in the historic Westin Book Cadillac Building presented itself, we knew we simply had to take advantage of this unique opportunity and moment in Sullivan’s evolution and growth,” says Nishant Machado, president and CEO of Dividend Restaurant Group. “We look forward to being part of the Detroit community and for residents and visitors alike to have the chance to try our signature American fare.”

Oxford Capital Group’s additional projects in downtown Detroit, in conjunction with its local partners, include the 227-room property, The Godfrey Hotel, Detroit and the adjacent 195-unit Perennial Apartments in the Corktown Neighborhood, with a planned opening in 2023.

Sullivan’s operates 13 locations across the United States, including Indianapolis, Little Rock, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Tucson, Raleigh, Anchorage, Alaska, and more.

For more information, visit sullivansteakhouse.com .

The post Sullivan’s Steakhouse Coming to Westin Book Cadillac Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .