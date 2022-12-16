Read full article on original website
Officials Made Massive Mistake Late In Colts-Vikings Game
After being down 33-0 to the Colts at halftime, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to bring Saturday's game within eight. And after recovering what they thought would be a scoop-and-score touchdown to complete their comeback bid, officials had a different idea; blowing the play dead. The NFL world couldn't believe...
A look at the race for the No. 2 seed between Vikings, 49ers
The Vikings maintain a one-game lead over the red-hot 49ers.
Star Left Tackle Could Become Available for Steelers Soon
The Pittsburgh Steelers could find their Pro Bowl protector on the open market this spring.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Mocked by Winning Giants - It's The Shoes
Apparently, the Washington Commanders quarterback's game-winning tradition caught the attention of the New York Giants.
Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs
It's certainly not impossible, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have pulled off crazier.
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away with one of the more convincing one-score wins you'll ever see.
Panthers CB Says Steelers WRs Aren't Difficult to Cover After Giving Up 100-Yard Game
Sometimes the statbook doesn't tell the whole story. That seems to be the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers..
Frustration Levels High Among Ravens Fans
It's hard to pinpoint a time when Ravens fans have been this frustrated..
Breaking Down the Week 15 Dolphins-Bills Inactive Info
Running back Jeff Wilson will have to miss the Saturday night showdown at Highmark Stadium because of his hip injury
NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season
This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
Dallas Goedert Won't Play in Chicago, Eagles Promote 2 from Practice Squad
Christian Elliss was elevated from the practice squad - the third and final time he is allowed to do that - as well as punter Brett Kern, but the star TE remains on IR
NBC Sports
Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries
The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
Costly Mistakes Cost Ravens In Deflating Loss to Browns
Justin Tucker missing two field-goal attempts in one game? That spells disaster for the Ravens, who were embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Jaguars score: Trevor Lawrence outduels Dak Prescott, Jacksonville walks off with pick-6 in OT
Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins sealed the win with his second interception of the game. The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be on the verge of accomplishing something they hadn't done in 15 years: make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars forced the Cowboys to wait at least another week thanks to their 40-34 overtime win. The Jaguars trailed 27-10, before finishing the game on a 30-7 run.
CBS Sports
Browns vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Cleveland knocks Baltimore out of first place in AFC North
In a sloppy, grungy, mistake-filled Saturday night affair, the Cleveland Browns defeated the division rival Baltimore Ravens, 13-3. Cleveland was gifted numerous opportunities to take and extend its lead thanks to errors on the part of Baltimore, and mostly did not take advantage of them. Had the Ravens been able to capitalize on their own chances with any degree of consistency, they likely would have won. Alas, that's not how things went down.
