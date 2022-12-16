ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxury Travel Gift Ideas for People with Unlimited Funds Are So Over-the-Top

By Nicole Pomarico
 4 days ago

Must be nice to be able to afford these trips.

When it comes to holiday shopping, most of us are opting to buy our loved ones what we can afford ... not what we really wish we could get them. After all, if we were billionaires, we'd be buying Mom that mansion she deserves, but for most of us, it's just not reality. Dropping thousands beyond thousands of dollars on Christmas isn't typically an option... and it's not necessary when we just want to enjoy quality time with our loved ones during the holidays.

That doesn't mean we can't dream, though! This TikTok video from @chicstays is sharing several different very expensive travel experiences to gift for the holidays — perfect for the person on your list who already has everything!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Yes, all of these "gift ideas" are 100% over the top, but that's what makes this so entertaining to watch.... and more than one of the trips on this list cost more than $100,000. They're unrealistic for most of us peasants, but it is cool to find out that these options even exist!

For example: The $190,000 Four Seasons jet trip that spans 21 days and takes passengers all around the world, stopping at private islands and even offering an African safari. There's also a 24 night trip on the jet for just $215,000,

Then, at a far more reasonable price, there's a $6,000 seven night cruise on the Ritz Carlton's yacht, which also sounds like fun. Who wouldn't want to relax at sea for a week, living in total luxury? That would be the perfect gift for just about anyone on your list.

If we ever win the lottery, we have some great options lined up. That Four Seasons jet trip is looking pretty good right about now!

