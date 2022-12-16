ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Brain drain: Zimbabwe fears losing teachers to the UK

By Kudzanai Musengi, Oli SCARFF, Jekesai NJIKIZANA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhRCK_0jkvcHFS00
For decades Zimbabwe's education system was reputed to be one of the best on the continent /AFP

After an exodus of nurses, Zimbabwe now faces losing its teachers as a new British recruitment policy threatens a fresh brain drain in the southern African country confronting a devastated economy.

A British government update posted earlier this month listed teachers who qualified in Zimbabwe as eligible to apply directly for "qualified status" -- allowing succesful candidates to go straight into classrooms without further training.

The new policy, which the British government says will boost "opportunities for highly qualified teachers wherever they trained", will begin in February 2023 and also applies to teachers who qualified in Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

For decades Zimbabwe's education system was respected as one of the best on the continent -- one of the few accomplishments of former president Robert Mugabe's regime.

Years of unstinting economic decline blamed mainly on misgovernance have taken off the shine but the country still retains a pool of highly educated and skilled teachers.

Yet, like most public workers, they earn meagre salaries. Some have already moved to other countries including South Africa and Rwanda.

"This is great news," said Nyasha, a teacher who asked to be identified only by her first name. "The conditions here are unbearable".

In Zimbabwe teachers can make up to 50,000 Zimbabwean dollars ($75) a month, a tiny fraction of what they can hope to earn in Britain, Zimbabwe's former colonial ruler.

Qualified teachers in England, where the cost of living is significantly higher, are paid at least £2,300 ($2,800) per month according to the Department for Education.

But an analysis by Schools Week, an outlet covering the sector, suggested just 73 percent of a key recruiting target for new teachers in English secondary schools would be met this year.

Some in Zimbabwe have warned that the prospect of its teachers relocating to the UK threatened to tip over an already wobbly schooling system.

- 'What will happen?' -

"Where does that leave us as a country?" asked Obert Masaraure, the head of a rural teachers' union.

Zimbabwe, with a population of 15 million people of which 41 percent are under the age of 14, has about 150,000 teachers for more than 10,000 schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7n6y_0jkvcHFS00
Just 73 percent of a key recruiting target for new teachers in English secondary schools will be met this year /AFP

The government says that it is at least 25,000 short of the number required.

"If we all leave, what will happen to our own children?" asked Tafadzwa Munodawafa, who leads another educators' union fighting for better pay.

The education ministry refused to comment saying the government was unaware of the United Kingdom's recruiting policy.

To try to stem an outflow of doctors and nurses, who have moved aboard en masse in recent years, authorities have made it more difficult to obtain the necessary paperwork to prove their qualifications.

But some say this misses the point.

"Government should do the right thing and prioritise paying our professionals well so that we can stem the brain drain," Dr Henry Madzorera, a former health minister and opposition official, told AFP.

The latest statistics from Zimbabwe's health watchdog show that over 4,000 healthcare workers resigned from public institutions in the year to November -- with many thought to have emigrated.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK judges rule Rwanda deportation plan lawful

Judges in London on Monday ruled that the UK government's controversial plan to deport migrants to Rwanda was lawful, after a legal challenge by migrants and campaigners. But it triggered a wave of protests from rights groups and charities, and last-gasp legal challenges successfully blocked the first deportation flights in June.
AFP

Germany hands back looted artefacts to Nigeria

Germany handed back more than 20 looted artefacts to Nigeria on Tuesday, saying it was to "right a wrong" more than 100 years after they were stolen by British colonial troops. Those 26 pieces were stolen in 1892 by French colonial forces from the capital of the former Kingdom of Dahomey.
AFP

Biden talks security, economy, cartel fight with Ecuador president

President Joe Biden met Monday with his Ecuadoran counterpart Guillermo Lasso at the White House where they discussed security and economic cooperation between Washington and Quito, which is calling for cost-sharing in the fight against drug-trafficking. To win this battle Ecuador estimates it needs $5 billion, and the White House signalled last week it would examine how to increase security cooperation to combat cartel and gang violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Doctors urge Georgia to send jailed ex-leader abroad for care

Georgia's ailing ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has launched several hunger strikes to protest his imprisonment, requires life-saving medical care abroad, doctors linked to his lawyers told AFP Tuesday. A group of US-based doctors, who examined Saakashvili in person on his legal team's request, told AFP he is facing life-threatening complications stemming from his detention conditions.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Brussels urges Belgians to quit Iran over arrest risk

Belgium's government called Sunday for Belgians in Iran to leave the country, mired in a violent crackdown on nationwide protests, because of the risk of arbitrary arrest and imprisonment. "All Belgian visitors, including (dual) nationals, are at high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial.
AFP

Ramaphosa vows to unite ANC, tackle graft after re-election

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed Tuesday to unite the deeply-fissured African National Congress (ANC) and root out graft after the ruling party re-elected him as leader despite anger over a growing scandal. Ramaphosa's victory opens the way for him to a second term as South African president if the ANC win the next general elections, due in 2024. 
AFP

Turkey fumes at Sweden in NATO membership dispute

Turkey on Tuesday lashed out at Sweden's refusal to extradite a top reporter that Ankara has demanded in exchange for its ratification of Stockholm's NATO membership bid. Cavusoglu stressed that Sweden's extradition earlier this month of one man suspected of membership of a banned Kurdish insurgency group was insufficient to win Turkey's approval.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

EU concerned about Peru protesters 'killed', urges calm

The European Union added its voice Monday to calls for calm after nearly two weeks of protests prompted by the ouster of leftist ex-president Pedro Castillo. Operations at the airport of Arequipa, Peru's second busiest, resumed Monday after a week of closure due to protesters obstructing the runway with stones, sticks and burning tires.
AFP

Argentina parties at huge victory parade in Buenos Aires

Vast crowds of ecstatic fans cheered on their heroes as Argentina's World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began an open-top bus parade through the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France. The parade began at walking pace and after two hours, the bus had not yet covered six kilometers.
AFP

UK ambulance workers ready to join widening strikes

UK ambulance workers readied to walk out on Wednesday, a day after nurses staged their second stoppage, in a widening dispute with the government which is refusing to cede to above-inflation demands on pay. Unions representing both National Health Service (NHS) nurses and ambulance workers have threatened further stoppages in the new year if the government keeps refusing to discuss pay. 
AFP

Argentina lauds united footballers in divided crisis-riven country

For the last month, Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates have brought success and unity to their fans, in stark contrast to the country's economic woes and polarized political landscape. The political class is the polar opposite, and not just because of the fractious relationship between the Peronist government and right-wing opposition.
AFP

Greek woodcutters give energy crisis the chop

Huddled around a campfire sipping hot tea, a group of Greek lumberjacks take a badly needed break in an oak forest not far from the Albanian border. "There is a higher demand for wood compared to last year because of the energy crisis, but we shouldn't abuse the forest," cautioned lumberjack Dimitris Basnas, 34.
AFP

Australia urges release of citizens in China

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday urged the release of citizens held in China, as she prepared to embark on a landmark visit to Beijing. The last official visit to Beijing by an Australian foreign minister was in 2018. 
AFP

S.Africa's ruling ANC re-elects Ramaphosa as party chief

South Africa's ruling ANC party on Monday re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa as its leader for a second five-year term, despite a brewing scandal over a huge cash theft at his farm. - Burglary scandal - Ramaphosa, 70, won the contest despite being mired in accusations that he concealed the burglary of a huge amount of cash at his upmarket cattle farm.
AFP

What campaigners want to see in UN nature deal

As high-stakes UN biodiversity talks in Montreal draw to a close, delegates will be presented Sunday with a draft deal to safeguard the planet's ecosystems and species by 2030. We protect biodiversity.
AFP

Let Iraq choose own path, Macron tells Middle East summit

French President Emmanuel Macron called for Iraq to be allowed to choose a path not dictated by foreign powers, in an address Tuesday to a summit aimed at helping to resolve Middle East crises. The summit in neighbouring Jordan was aimed at providing "support for the stability, security and prosperity of Iraq", the French presidency said, adding it hoped this would benefit "the entire region".
AFP

Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

Sweden's Supreme Court on Monday blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a key demand by Ankara to ratify Stockholm's NATO membership. Kenes is the only person Erdogan has identified by name among dozens of people Ankara wants extradited in exchange for approving Sweden's NATO membership.
AFP

US plans new Israel-Arab meeting, hopes for Netanyahu restraint

The United States plans a meeting early in 2023 between Israel and Arab nations that recognize it as it pushes the incoming right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint, a US official said Tuesday. A senior US official said the United States plans a meeting "probably in the first quarter" of 2023 of foreign ministers from the so-called Negev summit in March.
AFP

Ethiopia's largest bank says Tigray services resume

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia said Monday that it has resumed financial services in some towns in the war-torn region of Tigray, enabling residents to access their funds after a shutdown lasting more than a year. The war left Tigray devastated and lacking access to basic services including banking, electricity, fuel and communications for more than a year.
AFP

Italy partly bows to EU over card payments

Italy's new hard-right government has abandoned plans to allow merchants to refuse card payments under 60 euros ($64), following pressure from the European Union. The government had proposed merchants be allowed to refuse card payments for transactions worth less than 60 euros without incurring penalties, alongside measures to raise the maximum for cash payments in shops from 2,000 to 5,000 euros, which also drew criticism from Brussels.
AFP

AFP

100K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy