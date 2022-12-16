Dog flu is spreading: Vets sound warning, offer tips to protect your pet

Florida veterinarians, pet day-care owners and trainers are on high alert as parts of the country grapple with a highly contagious strain of the dog flu.

The strain of canine influenza known as H3N2 has dogs hacking by the dozens and shelters temporarily closing in states like Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina. The virus has caused periodic outbreaks in the United States since 2015 and, while typically not fatal, can progress to serious pneumonia.

The dog flu is circulating for the same reasons as the human virus — people are traveling and socializing again, and so are their pets. With holiday gatherings, plus snowbirds and their animals arriving in Florida, local veterinarians say they expect to treat some sick dogs this winter.

“I am sure we are going to get it here,” said Dr. Enio Sanmarti, medical director at Veterinary Emergency Group Aventura. “There’s a lot of movement in the state right now. It’s the best time for viruses to replicate.”

During the last year, parts of Florida including Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties reported outbreaks of respiratory infections that caused severe illness in some dogs in local shelters. In Loxahatchee Groves in Palm Beach County, the dog flu spread in an animal rescue in mid-2021 with 50 dogs affected. The rescue shut down adoptions and the flu was quickly contained.

In 2017 when an outbreak hit Florida , pet owners were urged not to go to veterinary clinics without calling first. Prior to that, a different strain of the canine flu was detected in Florida in 2004 at a greyhound track.

The dog flu looks like any other respiratory disease. The symptoms come on fast: It starts with fever, progresses to runny nose and sneezing, loss of appetite, lethargy, and then leads to a cough. Dogs can be sick for 10 to 14 days, or even longer.

Canine influenza spreads through respiratory droplets and aerosols usually through coughing or barking. “That’s why it’s so important that if they have any clinical sign you keep them home, away from other dogs,” Sanmarti said.

Since it’s a virus, there is no antibiotic to treat the sickness, but a veterinarian may prescribe one for secondary infections. The dog flu can be fatal in a small percentage of those who get it, usually fewer than 10%.

Dr. Kristy Lund, of Lund Animal Hospital in Boca Raton, said she treated dogs with canine influenza several years ago. “The dog flu hits with cough, high fever and the dog is down and out. They get really sick with it. I had to put a few on IV. It can go into pneumonia.

“Unlike like kennel cough, which affects mostly puppies, older dogs can get it, too, and it knocks them out.”

Pet owners may have their dogs vaccinated against canine influenza. However, it takes two doses about 14 days apart for peak immunity.

Lund said the canine influenza vaccine will not completely prevent an infection, but it may reduce the severity and duration of clinical illness. She recommends it for dogs who interacts often with other dogs.

“I have never seen any vaccine reactions,” she said. “People who are traveling, especially people driving with their dogs and stopping at rest stops, may want to get their dog vaccinated.”

One thing to note, as flu spreads in human : Dogs can’t get the virus from their owners, according to Dr. Cynda Crawford, a canine influenza expert at University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.

But it can jump between states as infected dogs travel before or after they show symptoms. A dog can shed the flu virus for as long four weeks after symptoms go away, which is what has Crawford concerned.

“The only way to know if your dog has canine influenza is to have the vet collect a swab from the nose and throat,” Crawford said. “A test can confirm the diagnosis and that will determine how long a dog has to be isolated from other dogs.”

Emily McMullin, owner of Camp Bow Wow in Boca Raton, said she has just eased on up on requiring animals at her doggie day-care to get the flu vaccine.

“I am talking to vets in the area and, if there is any sign or reason for concern, I will require it again,” she said.

