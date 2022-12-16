Walker Hayes is keeping his live show rolling in 2023 with the just-announced headlining Duck Buck Tour, a trek that kicks off in late April and will continue into August. The name of the tour is an inside joke of sorts between the singer and his fans. The "Duck Buck" dates back to the release of Hayes' Country Stuff album, the title track of which features the lyric "I like shooting ducks and bucks." From there, the "Duck Buck" morphed into one signature animal design, and it's now a mainstay visual across his merch releases and social media.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO