Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Tyler Hubbard Delivers Toys to Kids at Vanderbilt Hospital [Watch]
Tyler Hubbard did his part to spread Christmas cheer in a very special way last week. The singer teamed up with First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) and toy company Mattell to deliver 2,000 toys to children receiving treatment at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Tanya Tucker, Dierks Bentley + More to Perform at All-Star George Jones Tribute Concert
Some of country music's biggest stars will come together to celebrate the life and music of George Jones this April. Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala., on April 24, 2023. The one-night-only event marks the ten year anniversary of the country legend's passing in 2013 at the age of 81.
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
What Christmas Looks Like for Jelly Roll’s Daughter — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Luke Bryan Falls for Jason Aldean’s Prank [Watch]
One has to wonder if at the end of Jason Aldean's prank call to Luke Bryan, the "Country On" singer considered calling the cops. Bryan asked Aldean if he was in danger or distressed four separate times and got responses that were either confusing, evasive or wildly out of context. Twice Aldean said he loved his friend or missed him. Then, he quickly said he needed to hop off the phone, but he never gave a reason!
Scotty McCreery Adds Swagger to ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [Watch]
Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country. The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.
Chase Rice Will Showcase New Album on 2023 Way Down Yonder Tour
Add Chase Rice to the ever-growing list of tour that have been announced for the new year. The "Eyes on You" singer will be embarking on the Way Down Yonder Tour in the spring and is excited to play songs from his upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell.
Luke Grimes From ‘Yellowstone’ Makes Country Music Debut With ‘No Horse to Ride’ [Listen]
Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the Western drama Yellowstone, is officially launching his country music career with his debut song, "No Horse to Ride," which he released on Friday (Dec. 16). Grimes co-wrote the song with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, and he also provides percussion and acoustic...
Walker Hayes Plans Headlining Duck Buck Tour for Summer 2023
Walker Hayes is keeping his live show rolling in 2023 with the just-announced headlining Duck Buck Tour, a trek that kicks off in late April and will continue into August. The name of the tour is an inside joke of sorts between the singer and his fans. The "Duck Buck" dates back to the release of Hayes' Country Stuff album, the title track of which features the lyric "I like shooting ducks and bucks." From there, the "Duck Buck" morphed into one signature animal design, and it's now a mainstay visual across his merch releases and social media.
Country Radio Hall of Famer and Music Industry Titan Charlie Monk Dead at 84
Charlie Monk, a country music industry VIP and radio personality known affectionately by those who knew him as the "Mayor of Music Row," died at his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19), according to a report from Music Row. He was 84 years old. Born in the small Southern Alabama...
Parmalee’s Fortunes Turned After They Made One Small Change
Parmalee's Matt Thomas isn't shy to admit that before "Just the Way" started to catch on at country radio, the group was scuffling. Then, their new manager suggested one change and their fortunes turned. It wasn't quite that easy, but talking to Taste of Country, Thomas gives a lot of...
Jelly Roll, Priscilla Block + More Are CRS’ 2023 New Faces of Country Music
After sharing the nominees list in November, the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) officially announced the five artists that it has named to its CRS New Faces class of 2023 on Monday (Dec. 12). Jelly Roll, Priscilla Block, Jackson Dean, Frank Ray and Nate Smith are the latest up-and-comers to join the program.
New Country Albums Coming in 2023
2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for country music. Many highly anticipated album releases have been announced, including Shania Twain's Queen of Me (her first studio album since 2017), which will be released in mid-February before her Queen of Me Tour begins in the spring. Hardy...
It’s Real Christmas Trees Only in Thomas Rhett’s House
Every family has their own holiday traditions. For Thomas Rhett and his crew of ladies, it's all about a live Christmas tree. He does admit, however, an artificial tree would certainly be less of a hassle. "It’s kinda been a rule in our house since I got married to Lauren,...
Luke Bryan Just Scored His 30th No. 1 Hit With ‘Country On’
Luke Bryan has hit a new career milestone after securing another No. 1 hit with his latest single "Country On." That brings his overall total of chart-topping tracks to 30. Bryan was able to celebrate the moment with his team while in Las Vegas for his concert residency at Resorts World.
Kenny Chesney Dedicates Touching New Song ‘Da Ruba Girl’ to Late Dog [Listen]
Kenny Chesney is remembering his late dog and pal, Ruby, with a brand-new charity song, “Da Ruba Girl.” All proceeds from the track will go to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis, which is one of the biggest animal shelters in the nation. This release comes just days after Ruby’s death on Sunday (Dec. 4).
Kolby Cooper’s ‘Excuses’ Explores the Illogical Emotions of a Breakup [Listen]
Kolby Cooper's first Top 40 country hit is racing up the charts on the strength of his universal story. "Excuses" finds the young singer freshly heartbroken, and he's not buying the explanation. That impulse to argue with the logic of a breakup in hopes of changing an already-gone lover's mind...
Keith Urban Sells Master Recordings, Including 10 Studio Albums + a Greatest Hits Package, to Litmus
Keith Urban is the latest country superstar to part ways with his master recordings catalog. According to Billboard, the singer has sold his masters to the newly-formed music rights company Litmus, which was launched in August by industry veterans Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll and backed by Carlyle Global Credit.
Ashley McBryde Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry [Pictures]
Ashley McBryde is officially the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The 39-year-old Arkansas native was inducted into the 97-year-old country music institution during Saturday night's (Dec. 10) live show. Longtime friend and musical inspiration Terri Clark introduced McBryde to the stage and kicked off the evening with an...
Taste of Country
47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0