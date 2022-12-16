Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Noozhawk
Bashore Classic: Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez Win Openers
Dos Pueblos erupted for 30 points in the third quarter and defeated Pasadena Poly, 61-47, in an opening-day game at the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic at Carpinteria High on Monday. Micah Goss scored 17 points and was a force at the defensive end, said coach Joe Zamora. Justin Stock had...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle
Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
Noozhawk
Local Basketball Teams Staying Home for Holiday Tournaments
The holiday break for South Coast area high schools means it’s tournament time for boys and girls basketball teams. The action starts Monday in Carpinteria with the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic for boys teams. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara High girls host the Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym and the Thunderhut at San Marcos.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Girls Step Up in Second Half to Defeat Viewpoint
Carly Letendre and Justine Katz sparked a second-half surge by the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team in a 42-36 non-league win over defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Viewpoint on Monday at Sovine Gym. Letendre, a freshman, led the Chargers with 16 points. She grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Boys Soccer Beats Bishop Diego
Santa Ynez scored two goals in each half and defeated Bishop Diego, 4-1, in a non-league boys soccer team on Saturday. Tristan Amezcua and Spencer Silverman scored in the first half off assists form Aiden Tapai. Tapia combined with Amezcua again on a corner kick for his third assist. Braiden...
Noozhawk
San Marcos continues dominance in 2-0 Boys Soccer Victory Over Santa Barbara
A pair of goals off free kicks proved to be more than enough for the San Marcos High boys’ soccer team to beat its crosstown rival Santa Barbara 2-0 and remain unbeaten on the season. With the win, the Royals are now 5-0 in league play. Through those games...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Basketball Beaten by Capistrano Valley
Capistrano Valley used its size advantage to hand Dos Pueblos a 67-52 loss in a non-league boys basketball game on Saturday at Sovine Gym. The game got away from the Chargers in the third quarter as Capo Valley outscored them 17-9 to build a 56-39 lead. “They had size and...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Routed by Powerhouse Bishop Montgomery
San Marcos ran up against Southern Section Division 1 powerhouse Bishop Montgomery in the first round of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic and got routed 70-32 on Saturday in San Luis Obispo. Micah Jacobi scored nine points and Jack Wilson had seven to lead the Royals (3-7). “Proud of our...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Comes Up Short Against Moorpark
Bishop Diego battled back from a 14-2 deficit at Moorpark and gave the Musketeers all they wanted before falling, 54-43, in a non-league boys basketball game on Saturday. “We got smacked in the mouth to start, but I love how we responded,” said Bishop coach James Coronado. “We kept battling all game for the second straight game (Friday’s loss to Capistrano Valley). I felt we were two to three plays away from beating a great team.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Noozhawk
Another Big Finish By Ajay Mitchell Leads UCSB To Another Road Victory
PORTLAND, Ore. — UC Santa Barbara’s Ajay Mitchell was at his best again with a basketball game on the line. But Saturday’s 85-73 victory at Portland State required that all of the Gauchos step up at the line. They overcame a season-long weakness by making 26-of-33 free...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Bowl Regaining Its Voice after Lost COVID-19 Year
The Santa Barbara Bowl is continuing to make progress as it battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on its operation, including shutting down the entire 2020 season. The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation recently presented its 2021 audit to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB Police Investigating Offensive Fliers Found in Local Neighborhoods
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regards antisemitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. These flyers were discovered by residents on the mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department. The...
Noozhawk
Santa Speedo Runners Converge on State Street for Jolly Good Time
More than three dozen festive runners dressed in Speedos, Santa hats, ugly Christmas sweaters and onesies gathered outside Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre on Sunday to participate in the second Santa Speedo Run for the Pacific Pride Foundation. At around 11 a.m., organizer Leighton Jones instructed the participants to watch...
No. 13 UCLA to test defense vs. high-scoring UC Davis
Coming off an impressive visit to the East Coast, No. 13 UCLA will return home to Los Angeles for its
Noozhawk
Karen Telleen-Lawton: State of the Sea
As Mauna Loa showers the Big Island with spectacular fireworks and lava flows into the North Pacific, I wonder about its effects on the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument around the Hawaiian Islands. A recent National Geographic article reported on the state of the monument based on an October...
Noozhawk
SBCC Foundation Alumna Spotlight: Sofia Gotthold
In Spring 2022, Sofia Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors after four years of arduous work, earning three associate degrees—in biology, chemistry, and liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics. She was the 2022 recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships offered through the SBCC Foundation. She transferred the following fall to UC Santa Barbara to pursue a cell and molecular biology degree. Her dream is to go to medical school, specialize in neurology, and become a doctor.
Noozhawk
Visit the Oak Park Market + Eatery
The Oak Park Market + Eatery features gourmet coffee, breakfast, lunch and a convenience market for pantry items. The market is located at 403 W. Pueblo Street, across the street from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s main entrance.
spectrumnews1.com
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
Comments / 0