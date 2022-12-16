Read full article on original website
Related
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Push For Mobile Voting In D.C. Collapses As Experts Say It Can’t Yet Be Implemented Safely
The brief flirtation with bringing mobile voting to D.C. has come to an end. The author of a bill introduced earlier this year that would have allowed D.C. residents to cast ballots from their phone or tablet says she will not pursue the idea next year, effectively killing the dream of Bradley Tusk, a well-connected venture capitalist and philanthropist, to make the city the first jurisdiction in the U.S. to fully implement mobile voting.
Dan Snyder Created A ‘Toxic’ Workplace Culture And Tried To Obstruct Investigation Into Commanders, Final House Report Says
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder repeatedly tried to obstruct and interfere with investigations into his team’s workplace — which has been under fire following allegations of decades of sexual misconduct — according to a final report the House Committee of Oversight and Reform issued Thursday. The 79-page...
D.C. Council Could Soon Pass Bill That Bans Cat Declawing And Dogfighting Equipment
A bill that would add protections for pets and help prevent animal cruelty in the District is on its way to becoming a law. The Animal Care and Control Omnibus Amendment Act passed a first vote unanimously in a marathon legislative session last week in the D.C. Council, which is scheduled to make a final vote on Dec. 20.
D.C. Starts Over On Redevelopment Of Reeves Center
The D.C. government is starting over on its effort to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center, a government building at the center of the U Street corridor whose revitalization has been years in the making. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration released a new RFP (request for proposals) on the project last...
Jane Fonda On Why She’s Back In D.C. Protesting For Climate Action
Actress and activist Jane Fonda outside the U.S. Capitol during a climate protest on Jan. 10, 2020. Three years ago, Jane Fonda spent her 82nd birthday in jail in D.C. Now she’s back. The Hollywood icon may be most famous for her dozens exercise videos, TV shows, films, and...
American Latino Museum Quietly Removed Videos Of Casa Ruby Founder From Exhibit
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino quietly removed content featuring embattled Casa Ruby founder Ruby Corado from an exhibit focused on Latino history in the United States. The videos were included in an interactive display featuring Latino trailblazers in ¡Presente!, the inaugural exhibit for the forthcoming museum....
At Project Soapbox, D.C. Students Urge Local Officials To Take Action On Issues Close To Home
The sound of fingers snapping in appreciation echoed across the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library auditorium. On the stage was Jasmine McNeil, a student at Capital City Public Charter School. She was giving a speech on teen suicide. As she began to talk about her own experiences with self-harm, McNeil paused, overcome with emotion.
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0