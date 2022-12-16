ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Push For Mobile Voting In D.C. Collapses As Experts Say It Can’t Yet Be Implemented Safely

The brief flirtation with bringing mobile voting to D.C. has come to an end. The author of a bill introduced earlier this year that would have allowed D.C. residents to cast ballots from their phone or tablet says she will not pursue the idea next year, effectively killing the dream of Bradley Tusk, a well-connected venture capitalist and philanthropist, to make the city the first jurisdiction in the U.S. to fully implement mobile voting.
D.C. Starts Over On Redevelopment Of Reeves Center

The D.C. government is starting over on its effort to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center, a government building at the center of the U Street corridor whose revitalization has been years in the making. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration released a new RFP (request for proposals) on the project last...
American Latino Museum Quietly Removed Videos Of Casa Ruby Founder From Exhibit

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino quietly removed content featuring embattled Casa Ruby founder Ruby Corado from an exhibit focused on Latino history in the United States. The videos were included in an interactive display featuring Latino trailblazers in ¡Presente!, the inaugural exhibit for the forthcoming museum....
