Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares First Single, Signs Nashville Record Deal
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and Chris Stapleton are now record labelmates. The man behind Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone has signed a recording contract with Mercury Nashville ahead of the release of his first solo song on Friday (Dec. 16). An acoustic song called "No Horse to Ride" will be released...
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
What Christmas Looks Like for Jelly Roll’s Daughter — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Jelly Roll Admits Spiritual Hypocrisy in Gritty ‘Need a Favor’ [Listen]
Jelly Roll's latest song is a familiar one for anyone who hasn't folded their hands and bowed their head in a while. "Need a Favor" tells the story of man on the verge of losing the love of his life. With nowhere else to turn, he looks to God to do him a favor, even if he doesn't deserve it.
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
Little Big Town Tap Charles Esten for Heartwarming ‘Rich Man’ Video [Watch]
Little Big Town called on on Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten to play the protagonist in their new "Rich Man" music video. “Rich Man” is about counting one’s blessings, lifting up good ethics, not fixating on financial wealth and cherishing the memories made with family and loved ones.
Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’
Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
George Jones + Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Thinks They’d Approve of ‘George & Tammy’
Showtime's new series, George & Tammy, depicts the love story between the late George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The six-part limited series has received warm reviews, including from the country couple's only daughter, Georgette Jones. Speaking with Vanity Fair, she says she believes her parents would be happy with the series, too.
36 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry
Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 36 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]
New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
Luke Bryan Just Scored His 30th No. 1 Hit With ‘Country On’
Luke Bryan has hit a new career milestone after securing another No. 1 hit with his latest single "Country On." That brings his overall total of chart-topping tracks to 30. Bryan was able to celebrate the moment with his team while in Las Vegas for his concert residency at Resorts World.
Luke Bryan Rounds Out Crash My Playa With New Lineup Additions
The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen. They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals Kevin Costner’s Game-Changing Advice
On Yellowstone, Brecken Merrill plays Tate Dutton, grandson to Kevin Costner's John Dutton. They shared several scenes during the show's first two seasons (not so much lately), and between takes, the veteran actor left quite an impression on the now-teenager. "I admire him so much," Merrill tells Taste of Country...
42 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Makes Her Movie Debut in ‘9 to 5′
Forty-two years ago today, on Dec. 19, 1980, Dolly Parton made her big-screen debut, appearing in the movie 9 to 5. A comedy based on three working women, the film also starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. 9 to 5 was a major box office hit. Parton played...
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
Why Harrison Ford Accepted His Role on ‘1923’ Before There Was a Script
Harrison Ford is taking on a major television project in his new role as Dutton family patriarch Jacob Dutton in the new Yellowstone prequel, 1923. In an interview in advance of the show's premiere, the cinema legend reveals he actually agreed to take on the part before he'd even seen a script.
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum
Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’
Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.
The Top 22 Country Songs of 2022, Ranked
Several artists with songs on this Top Country Songs of 2022 list can be counted on for entries year after year, but there's new blood and at least one artist that nobody saw coming when the year in country music began. Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and Kane Brown...
Ashley McBryde on Her Grand Ole Opry Induction, Women Who Inspire Her and What’s Next
Since the release of her acclaimed 2018 album Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde has moved from playing small clubs to fan-filled arenas. But the country star says there's something distinctly different about performing at the Grand Ole Opry. "I'm not a person that gets super nervous," McBryde told Taste of...
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0