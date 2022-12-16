ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
36 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 36 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]

New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
Luke Bryan Rounds Out Crash My Playa With New Lineup Additions

The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen. They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera...
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum

Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’

Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Top 22 Country Songs of 2022, Ranked

Several artists with songs on this Top Country Songs of 2022 list can be counted on for entries year after year, but there's new blood and at least one artist that nobody saw coming when the year in country music began. Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and Kane Brown...
