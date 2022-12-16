ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Furry Friends: Kit and Caboodle

KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVRff_0jkva9LJ00

Julie Schirado from Furry Friends Rockin Rescue braved the blizzard conditions to drop by for our weekly Friday segment to introduce us to two short-haired kittens. Kit is a black and white male and Caboodle is a tortoiseshell female.

Julie says she will have to face the weather anyway because she has to shovel a pathway into Furry Friends headquarters in Bismarck to take care of about 30 dogs and 7 cats.

The busy little kittens are ready to be adopted and they love dogs.

Schirado says if you’ve been following Furry Friend on Facebook or Instagram you know that Bismarck’s impound is fool and they can’t take any more dogs or cats. It’s Furry Friends’ job to start moving some animals to new owners or fosters so that the impound doesn’t have to start euthanizing the animals.

Furry Friends will do the leg work so that you can pick up a cat or dog. They’ll have the animal spayed or neutered and get it updated on all of the necessary shots.

It’s Furry Friends’ goal to raise $20 thousand a month to keep saving as many animals as possible.

Furry Friends has a raffle going on right now that you can pitch in to help the cause and maybe win a nice prize. They will then move into Giving Hearts day on February 9th to continue growing the rescue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Name of victim in Williston Murder released

UPDATE: Dec. 16, 3:05 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the victim has been released by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office after last night’s arrest of Jacob Long. According to the WCSO, the victim was 30-year-old Megan Lindquist of Washington. She had been living in Williston with the suspect, Jacob Long, and is […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Big changes coming to small town Wilton

That's not the only exciting thing happening in Wilton. The Festival of Lights took place last week and that's been an event Domonoske-Kellar's family has done for a couple of years in honor of her late husband.
WILTON, ND
People

Texas Man Living with 13 Golden Retrievers Gives Peek at Life: 'Happiness Is an Understatement'

When two of Collin Standon's three golden retrievers welcomed nine puppies, he decided to keep the dogs and then adopted a thirteenth canine Everything is golden at this Texas household. A devoted dog owner with 13 golden retrievers offered a peek into their adorably chaotic life on social media. According to SWNS, Collin Standon ended up with a baker's dozen of golden retrievers after falling in love with a pack of puppies. Standon, 24, already had three of the breed when two of his goldens, Chloe and Sam, had a litter...
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 34

Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Marbel

December 7th – Meet Marbel! Marbel is an 3 year-old spayed female cat. She has a shorter tail than most cats. Marbel loves to play and is great with other cats and animals. She is super soft would love to be your newest addition to your life. If you’re interested in Marbel, you can contact […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
pawesome.net

Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute

There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
The Hill

Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis

The “pandemic pet” boom that captured headlines and the public imagination may have been more anecdote than fact, at least for the animal rescue community: Dog and cat adoptions actually declined in 2020.  But the post-pandemic shelter crisis of 2022 looks very real.  Shelters around the nation are packed to furry capacity. Animal rescues are…
TEXAS STATE
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
a-z-animals.com

9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats

Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
ETOnline.com

32 Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends from Cat Backpacks to Dog-Approved Leashes

While humans can be notoriously difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it. Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life, worry no more: our list of gifts for pet parents has got you covered.
CNN

The 26 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts

Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
KX News

Latest North Dakota Snowstorm Updates

(KXNET) — The latest updates throughout the day from the KX Storm Team for the upcoming December snowstorm: DECEMBER 16 – 12:30 P.M. DECEMBER 16 – 6:31 A.M. DECEMBER 15 – 12:30 P.M. For a Blizzard Warning for all the counties in red. This long-duration storm still has enough in it to drop an additional […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy