HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The front has pushed through most of the state and is now located just east to southeast of the Big Island. More stable conditions with breezy westerly winds are filling in across the Hawaii region. The severe thunderstorm threats have diminished across the region. Decreasing wind trends on Tuesday. Strong wind gusts along eastern slopes of mountains may develop through the early morning hours. Weather conditions will continue to improve Tuesday with mainly breezy conditions and showers over leeward areas. Light winds with mostly fair weather conditions remain in the forecast from Wednesday into the weekend.

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO