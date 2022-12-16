ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Storm front leaving the state, gusty winds persist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The front has pushed through most of the state and is now located just east to southeast of the Big Island. More stable conditions with breezy westerly winds are filling in across the Hawaii region. The severe thunderstorm threats have diminished across the region. Decreasing wind trends on Tuesday. Strong wind gusts along eastern slopes of mountains may develop through the early morning hours. Weather conditions will continue to improve Tuesday with mainly breezy conditions and showers over leeward areas. Light winds with mostly fair weather conditions remain in the forecast from Wednesday into the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state

HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2022) --Here's the latest images coming in to our newsroom of the cold front that swooped through the state on Monday. --Ponding and flooding in neighborhood streets and downed trees were reported as heavy rains and strong winds rolled in. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 20,...
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 20, 2022)

HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2022) --Here's the latest images coming in to our newsroom of the cold front that swooped through the state on Monday. --Ponding and flooding in neighborhood streets and downed trees were reported as heavy rains and strong winds rolled in. Dust off those skates! After...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Stormy weather moving in Sunday and Monday

FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns. Updated: Dec....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dust off those skates! After a 2-year closure, Ice Palace is reopening

With Christmas less than a week away, have you gotten gifts for your pets? Dr. Richard Fujie, co-owner of the King Street Pet Hospital, has some holiday treats and toys your pet will love. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. As...
mauinow.com

Maui storm updates: weather warnings, road closures, cancellations

*Monday storm updates are posted HERE. Numerous showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will continue through today as a kona storm moves through the region. Bands of thunderstorms are moving through islands ahead of a vigorous cold front that will sweep through the state from northwest to southeast today, according to the National Weather Service.

