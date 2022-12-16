Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Storm front leaving the state, gusty winds persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The front has pushed through most of the state and is now located just east to southeast of the Big Island. More stable conditions with breezy westerly winds are filling in across the Hawaii region. The severe thunderstorm threats have diminished across the region. Decreasing wind trends on Tuesday. Strong wind gusts along eastern slopes of mountains may develop through the early morning hours. Weather conditions will continue to improve Tuesday with mainly breezy conditions and showers over leeward areas. Light winds with mostly fair weather conditions remain in the forecast from Wednesday into the weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Threat of thunderstorms, wind continues as front sweeps through islands
A strong cold front will continue through the islands into the evening, with a threat for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, especially for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. Weather conditions are forecast to improve for Kauai and Oahu into the evening, but strong west winds will remain a...
First Alert Forecast: Strong Winds, Thunderstorms & Big Waves possible as strong cold front moves thru
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected today, including a threat of severe storms that could produce strong winds and hail. Potentially damaging southwest or kona winds will also develop today, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with potential gusts near 60 miles per hour for some areas.
Scores of flights canceled, delayed as strong cold front moves over the state
The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Severe weather makes a mess, toppling trees and flooding roads across the state. Hail is also being seen in several areas as the threat of severe thunderstorms continues. 2 seriously injured after car crashes into home in Manoa. Updated: 5...
Latest update as winter storm batters state with heavy rains and strong winds
Throughout the day winds brought down trees and left debris strewn across the roads, along with pea-sized hail. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking a front from west to east. Sporadic showers tonight for Hawaii Island but then clearing for most part for most of the state. Severe weather makes a...
Hawaii pummeled with near-blizzard conditions just a week after Mauna Loa’s eruption simmers
The mainland isn't the only one experiencing a major winter storm. Just a week after Mauna Loa stopped erupting, Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Hawaii's Big Island.
FIRST ALERT: After severe weather on this First Alert Weather day - now the focus will be on the BIG
Throughout the day winds brought down trees and left debris strewn across the roads, along with pea-sized hail. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking a front from west to east. Sporadic showers tonight for Hawaii Island but then clearing for most part for most of the state. Severe weather makes a...
Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state
HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2022) --Here's the latest images coming in to our newsroom of the cold front that swooped through the state on Monday. --Ponding and flooding in neighborhood streets and downed trees were reported as heavy rains and strong winds rolled in. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 20,...
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
First Alert Forecast: Stormy and windy weather moving in for Sunday and Monday
Numerous showers and thunderstorms have moved in over the islands and will continue into Monday. This moisture is actually ahead of a potentially damaging cold front, drawn up by a southwest, or kona wind flow. Strong southwest winds will pick up during the day Sunday, then becoming breezy to locally...
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 20, 2022)
HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2022) --Here's the latest images coming in to our newsroom of the cold front that swooped through the state on Monday. --Ponding and flooding in neighborhood streets and downed trees were reported as heavy rains and strong winds rolled in. Dust off those skates! After...
Stormy weather moving in Sunday and Monday
FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns. Updated: Dec....
Residents urged to prepare for power outages, possible damage as cold front moves in
HNN News Brief (Dec. 19, 2022) Strong winds, thunderstorms and big waves are possible Monday as a cold front moves through the state. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 19, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Head of Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement discusses tourism contract controversy. Updated:...
Dust off those skates! After a 2-year closure, Ice Palace is reopening
With Christmas less than a week away, have you gotten gifts for your pets? Dr. Richard Fujie, co-owner of the King Street Pet Hospital, has some holiday treats and toys your pet will love. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. As...
Hail, flooding, downed trees: Hawaii residents feel impacts of kona low
The severe weather sweeping across Hawaii is bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even hail to portions of the state. Meanwhile, officials are warning residents to say vigilant as the kona low system moves across the islands.
PHOTOS: Severe weather makes a mess, toppling trees and flooding roads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm impacting the state is creating a mess. Residents and agencies are reporting flooded roads, toppled trees, and power outages. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
Maui storm updates: weather warnings, road closures, cancellations
*Monday storm updates are posted HERE. Numerous showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will continue through today as a kona storm moves through the region. Bands of thunderstorms are moving through islands ahead of a vigorous cold front that will sweep through the state from northwest to southeast today, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials say this storm is ‘only the beginning’
Downed trees, heavy rain, flooding and even landslides happening across the islands. The National Weather Service said this is only the beginning of a very strong storm.
