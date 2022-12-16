ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

COVID unleashed in Beijing shows rest of China what’s next

By Bloomberg News - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

Beijing’s rapidly spreading COVID outbreak has turned the Chinese capital of 22 million people into a virtual ghost town as stores close and restaurants empty, underscoring the cost of President Xi Jinping’s sudden pivot away from COVID zero.

Bucking expectations for a managed and gradual transition, Xi’s government is now allowing the virus to run rampant. While officials have abandoned efforts to track case numbers, anecdotal evidence suggests entire families and offices in Beijing have become infected in the span of just days — a potential harbinger of worse things to come in other parts of China with less-developed health care systems.

Beijing residents are hunkering down at home, either because they’re scared of catching the virus or because they already have it. While many grocery stores are still open to provide essentials, delivery services for food and other goods are facing delays with workers out sick. The retrenchment suggests China’s economy is likely to get worse before the benefits of exiting COVID zero start to kick in next year.

“My whole office is positive and down,” said one Beijing resident, a project manager named Emile, who asked not to identified by his full name. “It seems everyone in the city has a fever or headache. Beijing looks like a ghost town.”

This was the week that COVID-19 finally hit the world’s most populous country. Since early in the pandemic, President Xi Jinping’s playbook of swift lockdowns, mass testing and strict quarantines had largely managed to shut out the virus even as restrictions were largely dropped around the globe. But following major economic disruption and the most widespread protests in decades, China abruptly dropped nearly most curbs on Dec. 7.

Congestion in the city, which has the highest car registrations in the nation, fell to about a third of its level in January 2021 as of Tuesday, according Baidu data. Roads in Chongqing in the southwest and Zhengzhou in central China are also among the most empty in major cities, hinting at the severity of outbreaks.

Subway ridership in the capital over the past few weeks has also dropped at a faster pace than in other major cities, such as Shanghai and Guangzhou. The average daily number of passengers this week is near a low seen in the spring, when Beijing was partially locked down to contain an outbreak.

Early in this outbreak, some Beijing hospitals were filled with COVID patients. The city government said that on Sunday, clinics designated for treating fevers had 22,000 visits, 16 times more than a week earlier. Calls to an emergency hotline also surged, it said.

By midweek, that situation had eased, largely because officials opened more clinics and urged people with mild symptoms to stay home. On Wednesday evening, three facilities Bloomberg News visited were quiet and a fourth had about 15 people waiting to see a doctor. Four families were in the waiting room of a children’s facility.

The children’s clinic was running short of staff because many doctors and nurses were down with COVID, said a medical aide, who only agreed to identify herself as Zheng due to the sensitivity of the topic. In her 60s, Zheng was also infected a week ago, developing mild symptoms such as aches, sore throat and loss of appetite. She carried on at the clinic because it was short of help.

A patient in her 50s at one clinic said her relatives and many of her friends had also tested positive, and were sharing COVID experiences and tips to stay well in phone calls and via social media. When the patient, who also asked not to be identified, developed breathing difficulties and was unable to get more medicine, she went to the hospital.

The strain on health-care systems outside of top-tier cities like Beijing may be far worse. Poorer provinces and rural areas have been given a slew of directives by central health authorities to prepare for rampant COVID spread, and appear to already be bracing for the hit: Henan province, in central China, said Friday it will cancel all holidays for those working in the medical care system through the end of March.

Calling hospitals the main battlefield against COVID, Henan vowed to ensure a smooth transition during this period with hospital deans and departments on standby around the clock, the Beijing News reported.

Infected or not, the abrupt change of policies has caught the country by surprise and many are frustrated after years of being told by China’s state media that COVID had to be stamped out by whatever means necessary. With the pathogen running rampant, the Communist Party is still insisting that Xi’s strategy will “stand the test of history” even as the president himself remains silent on the dramatic shift.

A Beijing resident between jobs in the hospitality industry, who declined to give her name, said the first two years of the zero-tolerance approach to COVID made sense and she was grateful to live in the city. But she said the government missed an opportunity to prepare for the day more people got ill.

Other people are now resigned to catching the disease and hoping for a return to some sort of normality.

“When I realized 11 out of my 13 colleagues are infected, my feelings were mixed,” said Alicia Wu, who works at a Beijing-based non-governmental organization. While Wu hasn’t caught COVID yet, she has had to take over a lot of her colleagues’ work.

“I actually hope I catch it this week because my work schedule is very full for the next two weeks,” she said.

But with a large and vulnerable elderly and under-vaccinated population, such attitudes mask the severity of what is hitting China this winter. Across the country, people are beginning to suspect that deaths are underreported or outright brushed aside. China has reported nine COVID deaths since October, when outbreaks began to gather pace in several major cities. Only two have been reported this month.

A Beijing businessman, who asked to be identified only by his surname Tian, said he believes his mother in Hebei province died of COVID at the end of last month, but the hospital didn’t attribute the death to COVID.

Tian himself tested positive on Saturday, so did most of the other members of his family in the past week. He said most of the people he knows in Beijing have also caught the virus.

“I don’t think we were fully prepared,” said Tian. “The change was literally too abrupt for local authorities and residents to handle.”

(With assistance from Shirley Zhao, Daniela Wei, Claire Che, Jing Li and Allen Wan.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Virus death toll in China's capital shows further rise

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the latest COVID-19 surge in China’s capital Beijing has risen incrementally, as feverish clinic patients and an increase in the funeral business point to a widening outbreak after an easing of strict virus containment regulations. Unofficial reports suggest a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to COVID-19 were increasing. Those people spoke on condition of not being identified for fear of retribution, official...
Leader Telegram

China’s COVID-19 outbreak has US worried about new variants

The U.S. is concerned China’s runaway COVID-19 outbreak might spawn new mutations of the virus, as the world’s most populous country continues to grapple with the impact of loosening “COVID zero” protocols that had kept the pandemic at bay. “When it comes to the current outbreak in China, we want to see this addressed,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday. “We know that anytime the virus is spreading in the wild that it has the potential to mutate and to...
Leader Telegram

China reports first 2 COVID deaths since easing rules, but numbers don’t stack up

More than a month after China started seeing an exponential surge in COVID cases, the country has only reported two virus deaths, defying the experience of other, more vaccinated and better resourced places as they reopened and fueling suspicion the true scale of fatalities is being hidden. The swift abandonment of COVID zero has seen infections explode, especially in Beijing, which has seen shortages of medicine, overwhelmed hospital staff and deserted streets as residents stay home sick or to avoid the virus. That aligns with...
TENNESSEE STATE
Leader Telegram

2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach. China had not reported a death from COVID-19 since Dec. 4, even though unofficial reports of a new wave of cases are widespread. With the latest reported deaths, the...
Leader Telegram

Report: Sapporo 'reviewing' bid promotion for 2030 Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo officials and the Japanese Olympic Committee are “reviewing” the promotion of their bid to land the 2030 Winter Games, news agency Kyodo reported Tuesday. Kyodo gave few details and neither Sapporo officials nor the Japanese Olympic Committee could be immediately reached for comment. Kyodo did not indicate that officials had entirely scrapped the bid. The Sapporo bid has been battered by a corruption scandal surrounding the...
Leader Telegram

Facial recognition wielded in India to enforce COVID policy

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — After a pair of Islamist bombings rocked the south-central Indian city of Hyderabad in 2013, officials rushed to install 5,000 CCTV cameras to bolster security. Now there are nearly 700,000 in and around the metropolis. The most striking symbol of the city’s rise as a surveillance hotspot is the gleaming new Command and Control Center in the posh Banjara Hills neighborhood. The 20-story tower replaces a campus where swarms of officers already had access to 24-hour, real-time CCTV and cell phone...
Leader Telegram

How US sanctions turn people into ‘economic pariahs’ and why some call it a civil death

In Colombia, they call it “muerte civil,” civil death. In the United States, some lawyers prefer to call it purgatory, while others describe it as being closer to hell. Getting blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control carries criminal and civil penalties, both for those who have been designated for sanctions and for any U.S. citizen or U.S. permanent resident who dares to do business with anyone or company that has been listed. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Putin says Russia-Belarus drills to go on as ally hints at new weapons

President Vladimir Putin said Russia will continue military drills with Belarus as his Belarusian counterpart hinted at potential deployment of new weaponry in his country. Belarus has been testing aircraft in Russia that are “capable of carrying special weapons,” President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters at a joint news conference with Putin in Minsk late Monday. “We are now, together with the Russians, preparing crews capable of operating these aircraft, supporting specific armaments.” ...
Leader Telegram

Official: Russia, Iran turmoil limited meddling in US vote

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine and anti-regime protests in Iran limited both Moscow and Tehran’s ability to try to influence or interfere in the recent U.S. midterm elections, a senior American military official said Monday. U.S. agencies were on high alert before November’s vote for potential cyberattacks or foreign influence operations, particularly after adversaries were judged by intelligence agencies to have meddled in the last two presidential elections. But there was little sign of disruption in the midterms. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy