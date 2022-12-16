ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russian missile barrage knocks out power to Ukrainian cities

By Volodymyr Verbyany - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

A salvo of more at least 76 Russian missiles knocked out power and water across Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued their campaign of attacking infrastructure.

Rockets slammed into residential areas across the country on Friday. The capital, Kyiv, was targeted by 40 alone, although air defense forces shot down 37. Overall, Ukrainian forces downed 60 of the missiles, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

“This was one of the most massive attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion” in February, he said.

The attack underscores Moscow’s focus on pounding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an attempt to weaken the nation’s resolve to resist Putin’s invasion.

Russia used Tupolev Tu-95 aircraft from the Engels air base for the first time in the almost 10-month old conflict, Ukrainian Air Defense spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said. The turboprop-powered bombers have been in service since the 1950s.

Ukraine’s allies have responded by heeding Kyiv’s call for more air-defense capabilities, with US officials saying Washington is poised to send Patriot air and missile defense batteries to Ukraine pending final approval from President Joe Biden.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and Poltava suffered blackouts in the ninth barrage since October. At least nine energy facilities, including power generators and substations that transmit electricity were hit, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. He said that 50% of Ukrainians remained without power.

With temperatures hovering around freezing, there will be temporary disruptions to water and heating, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram.

It was the first large-scale barrage since Dec. 5, when Ukraine said it had downed more than 60 of the 70 missiles it said Russia had launched.

A top Ukrainian official also said Thursday that Moscow may only have enough firepower for three or four more missile barrages. Russia denies it has any difficulties in supplying its military, even as western intelligence services say that it has turned to Iran for drones and is seeking artillery shells from North Korea.

(With assistance from Olesia Safronova.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Putin says Russia-Belarus drills to go on as ally hints at new weapons

President Vladimir Putin said Russia will continue military drills with Belarus as his Belarusian counterpart hinted at potential deployment of new weaponry in his country. Belarus has been testing aircraft in Russia that are “capable of carrying special weapons,” President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters at a joint news conference with Putin in Minsk late Monday. “We are now, together with the Russians, preparing crews capable of operating these aircraft, supporting specific armaments.” ...
Leader Telegram

Lawmakers unveil bill to avoid gov't shutdown, boost Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billon to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The bill includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in defense funding. Lawmakers are working to stuff in as...
MARYLAND STATE
Leader Telegram

Beijing human rights activist immobilized by COVID-19 app

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Wang Yu, hailed by the U.S. as an International Woman of Courage, has already been arrested, imprisoned and harassed by the Chinese Communist Party for her work as a human rights lawyer representing activists, Uyghur scholars and Falun Gong practitioners. This year, her movements within her home country also have been restricted by a color-coded app on her phone that’s supposed to protect people from COVID-19. The health codes have become ubiquitous in China as the country has struggled to contain...
Leader Telegram

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Dec. 14 The Washington Post on the Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve’s greatest resource is its credibility. People have to believe the central bank will get inflation under control — or else inflationary psychology becomes entrenched and causes years of pain. Likewise, people need to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder in over 10,000 cases for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function. The Itzehoe state court in northern Germany gave her a two-year suspended sentence, German news agency dpa reported. ...
Leader Telegram

China’s COVID-19 outbreak has US worried about new variants

The U.S. is concerned China’s runaway COVID-19 outbreak might spawn new mutations of the virus, as the world’s most populous country continues to grapple with the impact of loosening “COVID zero” protocols that had kept the pandemic at bay. “When it comes to the current outbreak in China, we want to see this addressed,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday. “We know that anytime the virus is spreading in the wild that it has the potential to mutate and to...
Leader Telegram

How US sanctions turn people into ‘economic pariahs’ and why some call it a civil death

In Colombia, they call it “muerte civil,” civil death. In the United States, some lawyers prefer to call it purgatory, while others describe it as being closer to hell. Getting blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control carries criminal and civil penalties, both for those who have been designated for sanctions and for any U.S. citizen or U.S. permanent resident who dares to do business with anyone or company that has been listed. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach. China had not reported a death from COVID-19 since Dec. 4, even though unofficial reports of a new wave of cases are widespread. With the latest reported deaths, the...
Leader Telegram

Peru Congress to reconsider early election, unrest continues

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's Congress is set Tuesday to consider holding early elections, beset by protesters who have blocked highways and clashed with security forces amid deadly nationwide unrest ever since the lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. It's the second time in days that the lawmakers — easily the most reviled of a widely discredited political elite — are taking up the proposal to push forward to next year the elections for president and Congress originally planned for 2026. ...
Leader Telegram

Today in History

Today is Monday, Dec. 19, the 353rd day of 2022. There are 12 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.) On this date ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy