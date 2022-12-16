ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL City Life: San Francisco with Saweetie and Deebo Samuel

"NFL City Life" features football stars past and present hanging out with icons and emerging artists who are putting their team home base on the map. Our third episode features Bay Area artist and CEO "Icy Girl" Saweetie meeting up with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The two sit down at the studio and dive deep into music, culture and the unique energy that makes San Francisco like no other city.
Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion

Any realistic chances at a repeat long ago dissipated for the Los Angeles Rams, but the math has finally caught up to the reality for last season's Super Bowl champions. The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers. With three weeks remaining in the season, the Rams tied the 1999 Denver Broncos for the earliest elimination of any defending Super Bowl champion in history, according to NFL Research.
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 16 waiver wire

Waiver advice, fantasy advice in general, is not a perfect science. Sometimes things go awry. Plenty of apparent diamonds in the rough end up being utterly worthless. But sometimes you slip Jerick McKinnon and Zay Jones into the same article the week before playoffs, and they both drop 34 fantasy points. I surely hope that the 29% of you that added McKinnon and the 8% of you that added Jones started both guys for Week 15. If you did, you're probably moving on to the semifinals. (Spoiler alert: I have the data, 31% of you started McKinnon, and 49% of you started Jones. Those numbers should both go way up for Week 16).
Cowboys made a late run at Odell Beckham Jr. after signing T.Y. Hilton

When the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton last Monday, the immediate thought was that it closed the door on any possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The reality was far different. Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him. In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 15 games & wild finishes

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 15 of the NFL season. The trio starts by breaking down the big three games from the weekend. After, the group hit on two games, the wild finish in the Patriots and Raiders game and the close game between the Titans and Chargers. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Bengals at Buccaneers and the Lions at Jets. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss the Giants at Commanders game.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East with a win over the rival Cowboys on Saturday, but may have to manage without its star quarterback. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown versus Dallas, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per sources.
Cowboys clinch second straight playoff trip thanks to Giants win

Not since 2006-2007 have the Dallas Cowboys made the postseason dance in back-to-back seasons. Despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas clinched a playoff berth thanks to the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday and the Washington Commanders' defeat against the New York Giants on Sunday night.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'confident' in coaching staff despite recent struggles on offense

Frustration surrounding the Baltimore Ravens' struggling offense peaked following Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore's passing game has cratered sans Lamar Jackson. Tyler Huntley threw for 88 yards in Week 14's win over Pittsburgh before exiting in the league's concussion protocol, and then he completed just 56.7 percent of 30 attempts for 138 yards and an interception in Week 15.
Packers release veteran WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday's game vs. Rams

Sammy Watkins' first year with Green Bay didn't last a full 18 weeks. The Packers are releasing the veteran receiver, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources informed of the situation. Watkins will head to waivers following his release. Green Bay later announced the news, along with...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-10-0 INJURIES. QB Colt McCoy remains in concussion protocol after being forced to exit Sunday's loss...
2022 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (concussion) was ruled out against the Broncos. Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley suffered an ankle injury and did not return against the Saints. Carolina Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson...
Momentum building among some teams to extend NFL trade deadline as soon as 2023

Want more NFL trades? You may be in luck as soon as 2023. At last week's winter meeting, the league's general manager advisory committee discussed a potential one- or two-week extension to the trade deadline -- and sources say there seems to be momentum building among some clubs toward pushing it back.

