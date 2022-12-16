Read full article on original website
NFL
New bill would allow Army NFL draft prospect Andre Carter II to embark on pro career in 2023
A congressional bill passed last week was poised to hinder athletes from military academies, such as 2023 NFL Draft prospect Andre Carter II of Army, from embarking on pro-sports careers, but the language concerning the policy has been altered in a new provision. Now there's hope that Carter and other...
NFL
NFL City Life: San Francisco with Saweetie and Deebo Samuel
"NFL City Life" features football stars past and present hanging out with icons and emerging artists who are putting their team home base on the map. Our third episode features Bay Area artist and CEO "Icy Girl" Saweetie meeting up with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The two sit down at the studio and dive deep into music, culture and the unique energy that makes San Francisco like no other city.
NFL
Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion
Any realistic chances at a repeat long ago dissipated for the Los Angeles Rams, but the math has finally caught up to the reality for last season's Super Bowl champions. The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers. With three weeks remaining in the season, the Rams tied the 1999 Denver Broncos for the earliest elimination of any defending Super Bowl champion in history, according to NFL Research.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 16 waiver wire
Waiver advice, fantasy advice in general, is not a perfect science. Sometimes things go awry. Plenty of apparent diamonds in the rough end up being utterly worthless. But sometimes you slip Jerick McKinnon and Zay Jones into the same article the week before playoffs, and they both drop 34 fantasy points. I surely hope that the 29% of you that added McKinnon and the 8% of you that added Jones started both guys for Week 15. If you did, you're probably moving on to the semifinals. (Spoiler alert: I have the data, 31% of you started McKinnon, and 49% of you started Jones. Those numbers should both go way up for Week 16).
NFL
Cowboys made a late run at Odell Beckham Jr. after signing T.Y. Hilton
When the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton last Monday, the immediate thought was that it closed the door on any possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The reality was far different. Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him. In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 15 games & wild finishes
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 15 of the NFL season. The trio starts by breaking down the big three games from the weekend. After, the group hit on two games, the wild finish in the Patriots and Raiders game and the close game between the Titans and Chargers. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Bengals at Buccaneers and the Lions at Jets. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss the Giants at Commanders game.
NFL
The First Read, Week 16: Who's clinched a playoff berth? Helped/hurt their chances?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- Brock Purdy's ability to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. -- The return of a familiar name to the MVP race. But first,...
NFL
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East with a win over the rival Cowboys on Saturday, but may have to manage without its star quarterback. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown versus Dallas, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per sources.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: How high can Lions fly? Trevor Lawrence-led Jags nearly crack top 10!
The Eagles remain atop the NFL Power Rankings for the fourth straight week, but you can hear a ferocious growl in the deep distance. Yes, the Lions -- America's Team in the truest sense -- continue to capture the nation's imagination and make their move up the big board, a stunning turn of events for a team left dead and buried after a 1-6 start.
NFL
Cowboys clinch second straight playoff trip thanks to Giants win
Not since 2006-2007 have the Dallas Cowboys made the postseason dance in back-to-back seasons. Despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas clinched a playoff berth thanks to the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday and the Washington Commanders' defeat against the New York Giants on Sunday night.
NFL
Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'confident' in coaching staff despite recent struggles on offense
Frustration surrounding the Baltimore Ravens' struggling offense peaked following Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore's passing game has cratered sans Lamar Jackson. Tyler Huntley threw for 88 yards in Week 14's win over Pittsburgh before exiting in the league's concussion protocol, and then he completed just 56.7 percent of 30 attempts for 138 yards and an interception in Week 15.
NFL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Things are looking up' on potential playoff run
Green Bay's 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at Lambeau Field kept the Packers' playoff hopes alive. Sitting at 6-8, in 10th place in the NFC, with three games remaining, Aaron Rodgers believes the Pack can run the table and potentially reach the postseason. "I do. Now...
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Three-game losing skid 'a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of'
The Miami Dolphins knew their three-game road trip to start December could involve plenty of pitfalls, but the three-game skid still stings. Miami lost in San Francisco, L.A., and Buffalo to drop from 8-3 to 8-6, clinging to the No. 7 seed in the AFC. "We know exactly what we...
NFL
Commanders pass rusher Chase Young expected to wait on season debut, could play in final three games
The expectation right now is that Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not make his season debut tonight against the Giants, a source said. Young and coach Ron Rivera met Saturday to discuss his week of practice and potential for playing. Both sides were aligned with the approach as the star continues to work to recover from a torn ACL.
NFL
Packers release veteran WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday's game vs. Rams
Sammy Watkins' first year with Green Bay didn't last a full 18 weeks. The Packers are releasing the veteran receiver, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources informed of the situation. Watkins will head to waivers following his release. Green Bay later announced the news, along with...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 19
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-10-0 INJURIES. QB Colt McCoy remains in concussion protocol after being forced to exit Sunday's loss...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (concussion) was ruled out against the Broncos. Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley suffered an ankle injury and did not return against the Saints. Carolina Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson...
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has clean ACL tear, status for start of 2023 NFL season to be determined later
It was a difficult, tumultuous week for the Cardinals, one that saw them lose their QB for the season and their GM take an indefinite, health-related absence. Add that to the tough loss against the Patriots and a recently fired assistant coach filing a request for arbitration, and there wasn't much good news for Arizona.
NFL
Momentum building among some teams to extend NFL trade deadline as soon as 2023
Want more NFL trades? You may be in luck as soon as 2023. At last week's winter meeting, the league's general manager advisory committee discussed a potential one- or two-week extension to the trade deadline -- and sources say there seems to be momentum building among some clubs toward pushing it back.
