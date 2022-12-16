Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCRG.com
Iowa City urges people to park off-street this week amid snowstorm
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials are urging Iowa City residents to park cars off-street, so plows can clear roads of snow this week as a snowstorm is expected to bring accumulating snow to the area. In a press release, city staff said people should consider alternative parking arrangements...
KCRG.com
City staff building outdoor ice rinks at Cedar Rapids parks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There will soon be an outdoor winter activity for people to enjoy in Cedar Rapids. City staff say they’re making outdoor ice rinks at two city parks. Hughes Park on Wilson Avenue, and the Noelridge tennis courts, will be covered in ice for the...
cbs2iowa.com
Semi fire along I-80 disrupts travel as multiple crews fight the flames
OXFORD, Iowa — Travel troubles along Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa Sunday night after a tractor-trailer caught fire near the Oxford Exit. Oxford and Williamsburg crews arrived in minutes to try and battle the flames. First responders found the flames at the rear of the trailer, several teams attacked...
KCRG.com
North Liberty fire chief says additional fire station would help with response time
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As the city of North Liberty continues to grow, the need for this new location does too. “That gave us a perfect spring board location to reach not only all those properties on the south and southwest side, but also gives us the ability to back up this fire station,” said Fire Chief Brian Platz.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Water Division to test for contaminants in Iowa River after Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources determined water contaminated from the workplace explosion in Marengo did not get into drinking water. But the Iowa City Water Division now says it plans to work with the DNR to test the Iowa River to make sure. The Iowa River is a significant drinking water source for Iowa City and other nearby municipalities, according to the DNR.
KCRG.com
Some slick roads this morning, larger system still on track to hit tomorrow night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for some slick roads as temperatures drop through mid-morning. Anything that’s wet may very well re-freeze causing slick spots and stretches. Plan on highs to be colder into the teens today. The next big system we are watching is still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon through Friday with accumulating snow and very strong winds. While snow amounts are a natural focus with winter storms, in this case, the very strong wind and extreme cold will carry tremendous impacts. Even moderate snowfall amounts with wind gusts of 50+ mph will result in dangerous or even impossible travel conditions. Plan to limit travel both Thursday and Friday as blizzard conditions are likely both days. While cold, the weather should slowly improve this weekend.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Jewish community to hold Menorah lighting
Iowa State Patrol: Adjust your holiday travel plans to avoid blizzard. AAA says nearly 113 million people are expected to travel around the Christmas holiday, and State Patrol doesn't want drivers caught in a blizzard.
KCRG.com
Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire
LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
cbs2iowa.com
Locals prepare for blizzard conditions as a powerful winter storm targets the Midwest
Marion — Monday evening, locals began preparing for inclement winter weather as a powerful winter storm targets the region later this week. Monday afternoon, a Winter Storm Watch was issued for the entire state. Iowa's News Now spoke with locals to talk about how they're preparing for the storm.
KCJJ
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22
Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
KCRG.com
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
KCRG.com
Mercy Iowa City reinstitutes universal masking, visitor restrictions
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City said it is reinstituting its universal masking and revised visitor restrictions policy starting Thursday amid increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Under the policy, masking is required by all Mercy staff and visitors, and visitors are restricted to two per...
KCRG.com
One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County
Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowans stocking up ahead of winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With 7 weather alerts in effect for our area and Christmas in less than a week, plenty of people are preparing for the incoming chaos. Kellie Lauderdale, owner of ‘Do It Best Hardware’ in Cedar Rapids has had her eye on the forecast for days now.
KCRG.com
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A one-two punch of weather systems this week will bring disruptions to travel, as well as significantly increase the chances for a white Christmas. The first storm system will arrive on Monday and give eastern Iowa a chance for a round of light snow. Accumulations will generally be in the trace to 2 inch range, with the best chance for amounts exceeding an inch in our northwestern counties (think northwest of Waterloo). Even small amounts will be enough to potentially cause some slick roadways during the Monday evening commute. Plan on a little extra time for the drive home.
KCRG.com
Johnson County convict escapes on work release
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree has failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required on Sunday. 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson was admitted to the work release facility on December 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 218 pounds.
KCJJ
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
KCRG.com
No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls. The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put...
KCRG.com
Light wintry mix tonight, major snowstorm on the way for Thursday and Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on highs into the 20s this afternoon as clouds continue to build. By tonight, a chance of snow and freezing drizzle is out there. While we don’t expect much of either to accumulate, it doesn’t take much to cause an issue and slick road conditions will be something we’ll be watching for. Tomorrow and Wednesday, plan on mainly quiet conditions. Wednesday night through Friday night, a major winter storm is likely, resulting in blizzard conditions alongside bitter cold. Look for watches and warnings to be issued for this system as the week goes on. You are encouraged to get holiday shopping and other preps done now before this thing hits later this week. If traveling during this time, have a winter survival kit in your vehicle. At this time, snowfall amounts are tough to determine, but the combination of 50+ mph gusts and falling temperatures will make any sort of travel very dangerous.
