ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Tesla, Mesa Air and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) – Aerojet Rocketdyne agreed to be bought by rival defense contractor L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for $4.7 billion, or $58 per share in cash. Aerojet Rocketdyne rose 2% in the premarket, while L3Harris fell 1.7%. Tesla (TSLA) –...
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement

Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
NBC Los Angeles

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Amazon's pandemic gains are gone. Auto executives have turned bearish on EV adoption. Target is under a lot of pressure this holiday season. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Santa slump. Stocks have yet to shake off these December blues....
NBC Los Angeles

Bill Gross Says Markets Are Headed for ‘Potential Chaos' If Interest Rates Keep Going Up

Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Japan News, Global Interest Rate Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Tuesday as investors assessed a surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan and the interest rate outlook for 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% in mid-afternoon trade, with most sectors and major bourses trading in negative...
NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: M&T Bank Is a Very Well-Run Stock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. DraftKings Inc: "I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive."
NBC Los Angeles

The EU Agreed to Limit Gas Prices, But Some Analysts Are Skeptical

EU energy ministers agreed a "dynamic" gas price cap that is triggered when European front-month gas contracts surpass 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days. Germany voted in favor of the measure despite previous criticisms, but Austria and the Netherlands abstained, citing risks to financial stability and security of supply.
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Says to Trust Jerome Powell's ‘Winning Hand' Against Inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday urged investors to trust Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in his quest to tamp down inflation. Cramer reiterated his advice that investors shouldn't flee the market, and urged them not to expect a repeat of the Great Recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back...
NBC Los Angeles

Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift

The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
NBC Los Angeles

How Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue Are Remaking the World of Advertising

The Covid years led to a boom in all kinds of digital transformation efforts, but the advertising and marketing business is now finding the sweet spot between physical and digital for successful campaigns. Michael Park, chief marketing officer at ServiceNow, says his company's approach is evolving business to business marketing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy