Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Tesla, Mesa Air and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) – Aerojet Rocketdyne agreed to be bought by rival defense contractor L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for $4.7 billion, or $58 per share in cash. Aerojet Rocketdyne rose 2% in the premarket, while L3Harris fell 1.7%. Tesla (TSLA) –...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement
Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Amazon's pandemic gains are gone. Auto executives have turned bearish on EV adoption. Target is under a lot of pressure this holiday season. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Santa slump. Stocks have yet to shake off these December blues....
From a Lamborghini to a custom Rolex, here are the wildest things business owners bought with their PPP loans
As of October, the Justice Department had prosecuted more than 235 defendants in more than 162 criminal fraud cases related to the pandemic.
NBC Los Angeles
Bill Gross Says Markets Are Headed for ‘Potential Chaos' If Interest Rates Keep Going Up
Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Will Reportedly Begin Producing Some MacBooks in Vietnam in 2023 as It Shifts From China
Apple will begin producing some of its MacBook computers in Vietnam, according to a Nikkei Asia report. The move reflects the tech giant's continued push to expand its manufacturing beyond China. Apple's assembly partner Foxconn could begin producing MacBooks in the country as soon as May. Apple will begin producing...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Japan News, Global Interest Rate Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Tuesday as investors assessed a surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan and the interest rate outlook for 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% in mid-afternoon trade, with most sectors and major bourses trading in negative...
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: M&T Bank Is a Very Well-Run Stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. DraftKings Inc: "I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive."
NBC Los Angeles
The EU Agreed to Limit Gas Prices, But Some Analysts Are Skeptical
EU energy ministers agreed a "dynamic" gas price cap that is triggered when European front-month gas contracts surpass 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days. Germany voted in favor of the measure despite previous criticisms, but Austria and the Netherlands abstained, citing risks to financial stability and security of supply.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says to Trust Jerome Powell's ‘Winning Hand' Against Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday urged investors to trust Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in his quest to tamp down inflation. Cramer reiterated his advice that investors shouldn't flee the market, and urged them not to expect a repeat of the Great Recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back...
NBC Los Angeles
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift
The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
NBC Los Angeles
How Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue Are Remaking the World of Advertising
The Covid years led to a boom in all kinds of digital transformation efforts, but the advertising and marketing business is now finding the sweet spot between physical and digital for successful campaigns. Michael Park, chief marketing officer at ServiceNow, says his company's approach is evolving business to business marketing...
Comments / 0