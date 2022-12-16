Read full article on original website
Notable mergers and acquisitions moves in 2022
With another year of deal-making rapidly coming to a close, FOX Business takes a look at some of 2022's notable M&A activity in sectors including tech, health care and real estate.
CNBC
Southeast Asian venture capital firms expect to be pickier in 2023 than in 2022
Global venture dollars through third quarter 2022 are only $369 billion, compared with all of last year's $679.4 billion invested globally. Venture capital firms have been pulling back on deploying capital, with valuations plunging and economic headwinds slowing growth in 2022. "The companies that actually last this winter will prove...
TechCrunch
Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
Schwab Investment Executive Likes Nike, Other Stocks
With the year winding down, you may be wondering what’s in store for stocks next year. Bill McMahon, chief investment officer of active equity strategies for Schwab Asset Management, sees a narrow trading range in 2023. He expects economic weakness to cap any rallies. McMahon favors dividend and other...
NBC Miami
Millionaires Plan to Cut Their Holiday Spending Due to Inflation
American millionaires are trimming their holiday spending and becoming more budget-conscious as a result of inflation. Millennial millionaires are the most likely to cut back, with 100% saying they plan to spend less. Millionaires are split when it comes to inflation-driven changes in their investment portfolio. American millionaires are trimming...
NBC Miami
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift
The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
From a Lamborghini to a custom Rolex, here are the wildest things business owners bought with their PPP loans
As of October, the Justice Department had prosecuted more than 235 defendants in more than 162 criminal fraud cases related to the pandemic.
NBC Miami
Cramer's Lightning Round: M&T Bank Is a Very Well-Run Stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. DraftKings Inc: "I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive."
Thailand approves tax breaks to boost public consumption
BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved tax measures to help boost public consumption to support the economy as it recovers, the finance minister said.
NBC Miami
How Disrupting the Used Car Market Caused Carvana to Succeed and Stumble
Carvana is a used car retailer that lets customers find, tour, buy and finance vehicles completely online. The company then delivers the vehicles straight to a customer's home or allows them to pick up their purchase from one of Carvana's 33 fully-automated car vending machines. It's a business model that...
NBC Miami
The EU Agreed to Limit Gas Prices, But Some Analysts Are Skeptical
EU energy ministers agreed a "dynamic" gas price cap that is triggered when European front-month gas contracts surpass 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days. Germany voted in favor of the measure despite previous criticisms, but Austria and the Netherlands abstained, citing risks to financial stability and security of supply.
NBC Miami
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
POLITICO
Scoop: Legal fight over ownership of Web3 heats up
A legal fight over the software infrastructure behind a large portion of crypto activity is heating up with a new Swiss court ruling. The fight pits billionaire Joe Lubin, considered a de facto co-founder of Ethereum, against a group of his former employees at ConsenSys AG, a firm that was central to the development of the second-oldest blockchain network.
CNBC
How Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue are remaking the world of advertising
The Covid years led many organizations to finally understand just how important digital transformation was to their business future. That includes the way companies market their products and services to other firms. But now, there's a rebalancing taking place in the advertising business, with firms merging the best of digital with the physical world of customer relationships that remains critical.
Wall Street opens mixed, coming off 2 straight weekly losses
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for energy companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market. Major indexes are coming off two weeks of losses. European markets are higher and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Shares of Facebook’s parent company were lower after the European Union accused the company of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business. Treasury yields are moving higher and crude oil prices were higher. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve and other central banks in their fight against inflation.
At COP15, businesses urged to act for nature
Widely blamed for ravaging Earth's ecosystems, big businesses are nevertheless being turned to as key players in a deal to save nature at the COP15 biodiversity conference. - Measuring biodiversity impact - At COP15, a grouping of 330 businesses called Business for Nature is pushing for a uniform framework for all corporations to report their impacts and exposure.
Momentus Announces Second Services Agreement with CUAVA
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced an agreement with the Australian Research Council Training Centre for CubeSats, Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles, and their Applications (CUAVA) for the transportation of the Waratah Seed WS-1 CubeSat to low-Earth orbit in October 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005836/en/ Illustration of Waratah Seed WS-1 CubeSat in space. Photo Credit: CUAVA
Newcrest CEO Biswas steps down, hunt for new chief underway
MELBOURNE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM.AX) Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas will retire from his role after eight years at the helm of Australia's largest gold producer, the company said on Monday.
