California State

Comments / 24

jimmy hartz
4d ago

only covers California residents. no out of state residents and claim any state protection without being a resident of that state. but nice try California.

Robert Owens
4d ago

punish doctors who spread misinformation. translation if you deviate from the official narrative that they demand that you push, you'll be punished. regardless if what you're saying is true or not. another step to full 1984 being here!!!

Ron Grindstaff
4d ago

Cali laws are a joke, and the state is ran by a trader of the Constitution, bill of rights, declaration, if any one else was pulling the stuff Newsom has been doing thay would be locked up for tresin.

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

New California Laws Are Taking Effect In 2023

Come Jan. 1, 2023, new laws are expected to take effect in California. Pay transparency (SB-1162) Senate Bill 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in job postings. Ranges must also be provided to existing employees upon request. Under the law, companies are also required to provide the mean and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California citizen gun control law struck down by federal judge

A California federal judge has blocked the state from enforcing a law that allows private citizens to bring lawsuits against manufacturers, declaring the law unconstitutional. In his opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez wrote that the "fee-shifting" provisions of the state's gun law, Senate Bill 1327, is an "unprecedented attempt to thrwart judicial review."
CALIFORNIA STATE
YAHOO!

The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

More stimulus payments being sent out in California

holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Court of Appeal

California has three levels of courts – trial courts (called the superior courts), courts of appeal, and the high court (called the supreme court). Title 8 of the California Government Code deals with the organization and government of the state’s courts. Chapter 4 sets forth the courts of appeal. Article 1 provides general provisions and Article 2 provides officers and employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California taxpayers still see issues with tax refund debit cards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians who received their Middle Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements. First by Gov. Gavin Newsom at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV, and then after the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State

Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Here’s Why San Bernardino County Hopes To Leave California

The largest county in the United States has voted to leave California. San Bernardino, the largest geographic county in America, and the 14th largest by population, with more than two million people, voted in the November election to study the possibility of secession from California and forming their own state.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Providers Will be Required to Submit Immunization Records in California

In California, vaccines will soon need to be registered with a state registry by the providers who supply them. To help in efforts to examine health disparities, race and ethnicity will also be needed for each entry, the California Medical Association announced in a news release on December 13. Physicians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbc16.com

California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied

OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
CALIFORNIA STATE

