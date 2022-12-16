SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians who received their Middle Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements. First by Gov. Gavin Newsom at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV, and then after the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO