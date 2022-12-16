ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bank of Japan Adjusts Yield Curve Control Band, Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Fall

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower as the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control tolerance range while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. Futures tied to the Nikkei 225 fell more than 4% shortly after the decision, after...
Millionaires Plan to Cut Their Holiday Spending Due to Inflation

American millionaires are trimming their holiday spending and becoming more budget-conscious as a result of inflation. Millennial millionaires are the most likely to cut back, with 100% saying they plan to spend less. Millionaires are split when it comes to inflation-driven changes in their investment portfolio. American millionaires are trimming...
Treasury Yields Rise as Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
Stock Futures Are Flat to Start the Week

Stock futures were choppy Monday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September as investors weighed recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 9 points, or 0.01%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.03% and 0.09%, respectively.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Tesla, Mesa Air and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Disney — Disney fell 4.77% after its film, "Avatar: The Way of the Water" fell short of box office expectations. The highly-anticipated movie brought in $134 million, less than the $175 million expected by analysts and under the $135 million to $150 million range Disney had forecast.
Auto Executives Are Less Confident in EV Adoption Than They Were a Year Ago

DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
Not a ‘Panacea': UK Lawmakers Play Down Hydrogen's Role in Net-Zero Shift

Hydrogen can be produced in a number of ways, including electrolysis — where an electric current splits water molecules. This results in "green" or "renewable" hydrogen, when the electricity used comes from a renewable source, such as wind or solar. Most current hydrogen generation is based on fossil fuels.
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.

