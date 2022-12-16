Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
NBC New York
Bank of Japan Adjusts Yield Curve Control Band, Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Fall
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower as the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control tolerance range while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. Futures tied to the Nikkei 225 fell more than 4% shortly after the decision, after...
NBC New York
Millionaires Plan to Cut Their Holiday Spending Due to Inflation
American millionaires are trimming their holiday spending and becoming more budget-conscious as a result of inflation. Millennial millionaires are the most likely to cut back, with 100% saying they plan to spend less. Millionaires are split when it comes to inflation-driven changes in their investment portfolio. American millionaires are trimming...
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Rise as Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
NBC New York
Apple Will Reportedly Begin Producing Some MacBooks in Vietnam in 2023 as It Shifts From China
Apple will begin producing some of its MacBook computers in Vietnam, according to a Nikkei Asia report. The move reflects the tech giant's continued push to expand its manufacturing beyond China. Apple's assembly partner Foxconn could begin producing MacBooks in the country as soon as May. Apple will begin producing...
NBC New York
Stock Futures Are Flat to Start the Week
Stock futures were choppy Monday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September as investors weighed recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 9 points, or 0.01%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.03% and 0.09%, respectively.
NBC New York
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Tesla, Mesa Air and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Disney — Disney fell 4.77% after its film, "Avatar: The Way of the Water" fell short of box office expectations. The highly-anticipated movie brought in $134 million, less than the $175 million expected by analysts and under the $135 million to $150 million range Disney had forecast.
NBC New York
Auto Executives Are Less Confident in EV Adoption Than They Were a Year Ago
DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
NBC New York
How Sam Bankman-Fried Swindled $8 Billion in Customer Money, According to Federal Prosecutors
CNBC pulled together a history of the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, based upon the charges brought this week by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and in civil suits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bankman-Fried's swift fall from...
NBC New York
Not a ‘Panacea': UK Lawmakers Play Down Hydrogen's Role in Net-Zero Shift
Hydrogen can be produced in a number of ways, including electrolysis — where an electric current splits water molecules. This results in "green" or "renewable" hydrogen, when the electricity used comes from a renewable source, such as wind or solar. Most current hydrogen generation is based on fossil fuels.
NBC New York
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
