Massachusetts State

WSBS

This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts

New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts

This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
FraminghamSOURCE

Climate Advocates To Governor-Elect Healey: Make 2023 Year of Equitable, Efficient Electrification

BOSTON – A group of climate and clean energy organizations and advocates sent a letter to Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team on Climate Readiness, Resiliency and Adaptation calling for the incoming Healey administration to build an equitable path toward building decarbonization focused on support for low- to moderate-income communities and jumpstarting a clean energy workforce. Th.
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
travelyouman.com

3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared

Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
fallriverreporter.com

Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts

The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
