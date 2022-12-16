Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
Mass. Governor and Former Harvard Athlete Charlie Baker ’79 Selected as Next NCAA President
Massachusetts governor and former Harvard basketball player Charlie Baker, pictured at Harvard's senior night in 2019, will serve as the NCAA's next president. By Timothy R. O'Meara. Massachusetts Governor Charlie D. Baker ’79 will serve as the next president of the NCAA, the association announced in a press release Thursday...
Mass Attorney General-Elect Campbell Announces Moore as First Assistant Attorney General
BOSTON – Today, December 20, Massachusetts Attorney General-Elect Andrea J. Campbell announced that Pat Moore will be appointed to be the First Assistant Attorney General, responsible for helping to manage the legal work of the office and ensuring that the Attorney General is able to serve and protect the people of Massachusetts.
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
WBUR
As literacy screening becomes a requirement in Mass., a look at what impact it makes in schools
Third graders at Sumner G. Whittier School, in Everett, sound out words — syllable by syllable — on a recent morning. Teacher Audra Lessard asks each of the five students to carefully read a word aloud from a worksheet. “Br - i - m … brim!” says Matthew....
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
hnibnews.com
Massachusetts Boys HS Hockey – Division 2 Top 10: Canton Downs Pair Of D1 Opponents; Hopkinton Impressive Early
The number one team stays the same in this week’s HNIB News Massachusetts Boys Division 2 Top 10 rankings as Tewksbury has picked up where they left things, beating Concord-Carlisle in their season opener, 6-2, and shutting out Newton South 6-0. #2 Canton moves up a spot this week...
Governor-elect Healey names Hoffer as country’s first-ever Climate Chief
Governor-elect Maura Healey announced Monday that Melissa Hoffer will serve as Massachusett’s first-ever Climate Chief, a new cabinet position that will help drive climate policy in all levels of decision-making in the Bay State. It is the first time a state has established such a position at the cabinet level.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts
New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
HHS Secretary Sudders filed retirement papers
Marylou Sudders, who oversaw COVID-19 response efforts and helmed the sprawling health and human services secretariat, plans to retire from public service early next year.
Gov.-elect Healey appoints Melissa Hoffer to new climate Cabinet role
Gov.-elect Maura Healey named her climate chief Monday, formalizing a new Cabinet role as the incoming administration seeks to achieve critical resiliency goals, including reaching a 100% clean electricity supply by 2030. Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll appointed Melissa Hoffer, who’s currently the principal deputy general counsel at the...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
Rate of Massachusetts residents leaving the state the highest since 2005
The pandemic put a strain on our workforce here in Massachusetts. The latest report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF) found startling trends when it comes to the population of Massachusetts, and they were all exacerbated by COVID-19.
Climate Advocates To Governor-Elect Healey: Make 2023 Year of Equitable, Efficient Electrification
BOSTON – A group of climate and clean energy organizations and advocates sent a letter to Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team on Climate Readiness, Resiliency and Adaptation calling for the incoming Healey administration to build an equitable path toward building decarbonization focused on support for low- to moderate-income communities and jumpstarting a clean energy workforce. Th.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
bunewsservice.com
Question 3 failed. Now new fights are set to begin, while smaller liquor stores face other challenges
Massachusetts’ latest midterm election asked voters — other than deciding who the next governor and state and city representatives would be — four ballot questions. All but one passed, and that was the bill that would restructure current liquor license laws in a defensive measure for small businesses.
Massachusetts governor developing $1 million statewide e-bike rebate incentive program (not just for low-income buyers)
The state of Massachusetts has developed a program to incentivize residents to purchase e-bikes by making rebates available to help with the cost, according to MassBike.org. **This article is based on information sourced from news, blog, and private company websites, cited within the story**
travelyouman.com
3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared
Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts
The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
