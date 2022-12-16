Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, December 16

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Upgrades:

> Brixmor Property (BRX) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $29

> Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $35

Downgrades:

> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> New York Times (NYT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $37

> TC Energy (TRP) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

> Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $3.60

> Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at LifeSci Capital

Others:

> Cracker Barrel (CBRL) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $105

> Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) initiated with a Hold at Zelman

> MasterBrand (MBC) initiated with a Buy at Zelman

> Revolve Group (RVLV) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $25

> ShockWave Medical (SWAV) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $285

> Traeger (COOK) assumed with a Mkt Perform at William Blair

