Ford Tries to Ruin F-150 Lightning

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjhmG_0jkvYN2c00 Ford Motor Co. ( NYSE: F ) has done its best to undermine F-150 Lightning sales, showing how badly the electric vehicle (EV) part of the company is managed. As customer interest in the pickup has been good, Ford clobbered buyer interest by raising the price of the base model of the vehicle by 9% to $55,975, which makes it very expensive by full-sized pickup standards. It is the second time Ford has pushed up the price in the past four months.

It appears that Ford does not understand what its products cost to make. The most embarrassing case of this was when it told investors in September that its expenses would be $1 billion higher than expected. The mistake hit Ford’s third-quarter numbers.

How can one of the world’s largest car companies be so far off on expenses? Ford is better at missing its numbers than any other global vehicle manufacturer. And it continues to gamble that potential buyers will not be bothered. It also suddenly raised the price of its popular Mustang Mach-E EV in August. The increase was as high as $8,000 for Mach-E’s highest-end model.

The increase in the Lightening’s price will offset, at least somewhat, the huge lead Ford should have in the electric pickup business. Ford’s F150 has been the top-selling vehicle in the United States for four decades. Six million of the gasoline-powered version of the truck are likely in customer hands. That gives Ford a natural pool of buyers. The base price of the gas-powered version of the truck is $33.695, so the premium to buy the electric version is huge.

Ford's reputation for blundering the costs of components in its supply chain has affected its stock. Ford’s shares are off 40% this year. Better-run Toyota shares are off 24% in the same period.
The problems have happened on the watch of fairly recently appointed CEO Jim Farley. He best watch over his shoulder. Executive Chair William Clay Ford Jr. has a habit of dumping chief executives. The Ford family has to be upset that the company it has controlled for over a century is in such poor shape.

Comments / 41

Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

Sorry but the cost of everything has gone up.But Fords EV program is smoke and mirrors. The Lighting was just a quick conversion to show they were doing electric. But the truth is none of Fords future is in this truck. They had to lay off 8,000 people to pay for the platform they lack for future products including trucks.

Bob
3d ago

These electric trucks are the compact fluorescent light bulb of our times. Toyota is the only company promoting Hybrid and the only company I will be buying a truck from.

Tj Vandermarliere
3d ago

What is the CEO of Ford smoking?? Everything I heared about the Ford Lighting had bern bad.My neighbor bought one and was over himself when it came in snd he got it...but a month later his dream crash when all the issues and problems arrised.One does not know the total change one needs to make in their lives when goung to electric.It is a big change and different world of living

