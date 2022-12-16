ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings craftsman turns wood into kitchen masterpieces

By Dianne Parker
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ajSr_0jkvYGrX00

BILLINGS - From charcuterie to custom-made cutting boards, your holiday shopping became much easier thanks to a Made in Montana entrepreneur.

"We get in our rough lumber, we’ll cut it to length, adjoin it, rip it on the table saw, then it gets planed on both faces before we glue it together," said Montana Block company owner Mitchell Martishius. "And then that will get planed again and cut to small strips and then we’ll glue up for a second time and that will get sanded down, squared, some more sanding. There’s a lot of sanding involved. Holes for feet. We brand them and then we finish them in our finishing room. They get soaked in an oil. When they are dry we put beeswax on them to seal them up."

Turning an ordinary piece of wood into a masterpiece is a three to four-day process for Martishius.

The supplies for his custom-made butcher blocks are 100% made in the USA, and it all starts with lumber from Bozeman.

"I started doing it because my wife wanted a board," Martishius said. "I made her a board and there was the demand and it’s just kind of grown from there."

Martishius’ Bachelor of Science degree in wood products lends itself nicely to this work, but he got his start in woodworking as a prop maker on movie sets. His work hit the theaters in movies like Iron Man 3, and his roots go back to Montana’s most famous film.

"My father met my mom on River Runs Through It in Livingston," Martishius said. "He’s still a woodworker. He works for the movie studios. I got lucky, I had a good dad who made me work when I was a kid and taught me woodworking."

Today it’s not a river but his knowledge that “runs through it” and sets his work apart. Things like wood grain, how to cut it, what makes the most durable product.

"If you’re looking at the tree stump, that would be the direction of the board for a butcher board, so you’re cutting in between the wood fibers instead of cutting the wood fibers in half," he said. "They’re like twice the amount of work, but far superior more durable product."

A product to be proud of as many look to put a piece of Montana under the tree.

"It feels good to make quality products that people use every day," Martishius said.

Click here to visit the company's website.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023

BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction of the Billings Inner Belt Loop is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023, according to Public Works Director Debi Meling. Meling said it may be finished as soon as fall 2023, although it could take up to 1 1/2 years to complete. Meling said...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

I Spent An Hour To Find The Best Oil Change Pricing in Billings

I'm honestly exhausted, mentally, after realizing I needed to get the oil changed in my car. Since moving to Billings, I haven't had this issue... as my last car came with free oil changes for 5 years from the dealer. After trading that vehicle in last year, my new ride (from Kia) didn't come with that luxury. So, I set off on the adventure to find the most reasonable pricing for an oil change.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze

Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?

Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy