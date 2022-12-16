Read full article on original website
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
Virginia vs. Miami Prediction and Odds for Tuesday December 20 (UVA on Upset Alert)
The Virginia Cavaliers got knocked down a little bit to No. 6 after their 69-61 loss to Houston over the weekend, but they’re still one of the top teams in the country heading into the meat of the ACC schedule. They start this stretch of conference games with No....
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Zach LaVine is not happy, so now what?
The current state of the Chicago Bulls is … less than ideal, and that’s some serious sugarcoating. The Bulls are 3-7 in their last 10 games and losers of four in a row. The team just gave up a whopping 150 points — in regulation — to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were down both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 blockbuster Patrick Kane trades with Detroit Red Wings
The Chicago Blackhawks are having a terrible year but it is by design. They have their eyes on a rebuild that will make their future bright. Part of that is getting through this season with a good chance at the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery. There are a lot of things...
Detroit Pistons news: Motor City Cruise are a bust so far
The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of another rebuilding/developmental season, and were hoping to develop players across both their NBA and G-League rosters. Teams like Toronto have used the G-League successfully to develop players who weren’t quite ready, and it is part of the reason they have been so sustainably successful.
Lakers fans will absolutely love the latest star tied to the team
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in a pickle. The team was finally starting to show some potential and garner some momentum only for Anthony Davis to hurt his foot. Davis will be out for at least a month, although it seems possible he could be out for longer. This...
