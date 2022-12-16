ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Zach LaVine is not happy, so now what?

The current state of the Chicago Bulls is … less than ideal, and that’s some serious sugarcoating. The Bulls are 3-7 in their last 10 games and losers of four in a row. The team just gave up a whopping 150 points — in regulation — to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were down both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Pistons news: Motor City Cruise are a bust so far

The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of another rebuilding/developmental season, and were hoping to develop players across both their NBA and G-League rosters. Teams like Toronto have used the G-League successfully to develop players who weren’t quite ready, and it is part of the reason they have been so sustainably successful.
