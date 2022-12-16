NEW YORK -- Nurses at 12 of New York City's major hospitals have begun voting on a possible strike.They're fighting for better wages, quality health benefits and mores staff -- all things that would help with the nurse staffing crisis.CBS2's Jennifer Bisram talked with a longtime nurse who says it's a last resort, but one that thousands of nurses are prepared for."To us, when we were once called heroes during COVID-19, now what are we? We are the same nurses that got our patients well, that got everyone through that pandemic to this point, and we're asking to be taken...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO