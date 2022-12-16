Read full article on original website
NY1
HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx
It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families
NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
Asylum seeker kills himself at NYC shelter, marking 2nd suicide in city shelter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday. Officials have not shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died. “Another person who came to our country in desperate need and […]
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Advocate
Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building
Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
LA overtakes NYC as city with largest homeless population
NEW YORK (AP, PIX11) — President Joe Biden’s administration announced Monday that it is ramping up efforts to help house people now sleeping on sidewalks and in tents and cars as a new federal report confirms what’s obvious to people in many cities: Homelessness is persisting despite increased local efforts. The U.S. Department of Housing […]
NBC New York
Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say
A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
Nurses at 12 NYC hospitals begin voting on possible strike
NEW YORK -- Nurses at 12 of New York City's major hospitals have begun voting on a possible strike.They're fighting for better wages, quality health benefits and mores staff -- all things that would help with the nurse staffing crisis.CBS2's Jennifer Bisram talked with a longtime nurse who says it's a last resort, but one that thousands of nurses are prepared for."To us, when we were once called heroes during COVID-19, now what are we? We are the same nurses that got our patients well, that got everyone through that pandemic to this point, and we're asking to be taken...
Andrew Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway dine at NYC Italian restaurant
The former Democratic governor and Republican strategist shared a meal at Il Postino on the Upper East Side on Monday night, the New York Post reported.
norwoodnews.org
Mayor Announces Plan to Provide Care for People with Untreated Severe Mental Illness in NYC
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Nov. 29 a new pathway forward to addressing what was called the ongoing crisis of people experiencing severe mental illnesses who are left untreated and unsheltered in New York City’s streets and subways. In a public address, Adams detailed what was referenced as a compassionate new vision to tackle the crisis, beginning with a directive issued immediately to city agencies and contractors involved in evaluating and providing care to individuals in psychiatric crisis.
bkreader.com
Sustainable Non-Profit Leader Hilary Jager Joins The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy as New Board Member
The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy has announced the recent election of Hilary Jager to the organization’s Board of Directors, reports The Brooklyn Eagle. Jager is known for co-founding A Better Way, a grassroots, non-profit organization that promotes sustainable and environmentally-conscious infrastructure in New York City. In addition, Jager was previously an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of New York, focusing on cybercrime and terrorism.
FDNY makes wake, funeral announcement for Brooklyn firefighter William Moon
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Brooklyn firefighter William Moon will be remembered at a Dec. 28 wake and laid to rest on Dec. 29, FDNY officials said Monday. Moon suffered a fatal head injury when he fell 20 feet inside his firehouse while preparing for a training exercise on Dec. 12. Doctors determined Friday morning that Moon […]
bkreader.com
The Year in Review: Brooklyn Conservatory of Music
From January’s Lunar Near Year to December’s Jingle Fest, Brooklyn Conservatory of Music brought the sounds of Brooklyn to our streets, schools, and beyond — all year long. Notably, the venerable institution celebrated its 125th Anniversary with a massive block and house party for the ages —...
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
Rikers visitors wait in line for hours without seeing jailed loved ones; NYC Correction officials ‘make it as difficult as possible’
Every week since August, Donna Hendricks has requested an appointment to visit her fiancée at Rikers Island, where he awaits trial on a gun charge — and in all but one of those 20 weeks, she says, nobody in the Correction Department even replied. So again on Wednesday, she got in line, broke out her lawn chair, and waited. “It’s hard. Sometimes you don’t even want to come. But you gotta do it ...
Man, 36, beaten, robbed inside Brooklyn deli, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating a man during a robbery in a deli last month in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Bronx woman sells afro-centric ornaments to represent Black culture
Tiffany St. Christopher, the owner of The ChristmUs Corner, says finding decorations that reflect Black culture hasn't always been easy.
Staten Island woman accused of bilking 4 different government programs during the pandemic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities claim that a woman, 42, illegally received payments from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other government assistance plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharise Martin of Norwood Avenue in Clifton was arrested on Nov. 28 for the alleged scams where she received thousands in...
Brooklyn, Long Island communities in mourning after passing of FDNY firefighter
Brooklyn and Long Island residents are in mourning after the passing of one of the city's bravest - Firefighter William Moon.
