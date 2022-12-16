ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx

It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
BRONX, NY
caribbeantoday.com

NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families

NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

LA overtakes NYC as city with largest homeless population

NEW YORK (AP, PIX11) — President Joe Biden’s administration announced Monday that it is ramping up efforts to help house people now sleeping on sidewalks and in tents and cars as a new federal report confirms what’s obvious to people in many cities: Homelessness is persisting despite increased local efforts. The U.S. Department of Housing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nurses at 12 NYC hospitals begin voting on possible strike

NEW YORK -- Nurses at 12 of New York City's major hospitals have begun voting on a possible strike.They're fighting for better wages, quality health benefits and mores staff -- all things that would help with the nurse staffing crisis.CBS2's Jennifer Bisram talked with a longtime nurse who says it's a last resort, but one that thousands of nurses are prepared for."To us, when we were once called heroes during COVID-19, now what are we? We are the same nurses that got our patients well, that got everyone through that pandemic to this point, and we're asking to be taken...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mayor Announces Plan to Provide Care for People with Untreated Severe Mental Illness in NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Nov. 29 a new pathway forward to addressing what was called the ongoing crisis of people experiencing severe mental illnesses who are left untreated and unsheltered in New York City’s streets and subways. In a public address, Adams detailed what was referenced as a compassionate new vision to tackle the crisis, beginning with a directive issued immediately to city agencies and contractors involved in evaluating and providing care to individuals in psychiatric crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Sustainable Non-Profit Leader Hilary Jager Joins The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy as New Board Member

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy has announced the recent election of Hilary Jager to the organization’s Board of Directors, reports The Brooklyn Eagle. Jager is known for co-founding A Better Way, a grassroots, non-profit organization that promotes sustainable and environmentally-conscious infrastructure in New York City. In addition, Jager was previously an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of New York, focusing on cybercrime and terrorism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

The Year in Review: Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

From January’s Lunar Near Year to December’s Jingle Fest, Brooklyn Conservatory of Music brought the sounds of Brooklyn to our streets, schools, and beyond — all year long. Notably, the venerable institution celebrated its 125th Anniversary with a massive block and house party for the ages —...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Rikers visitors wait in line for hours without seeing jailed loved ones; NYC Correction officials ‘make it as difficult as possible’

Every week since August, Donna Hendricks has requested an appointment to visit her fiancée at Rikers Island, where he awaits trial on a gun charge — and in all but one of those 20 weeks, she says, nobody in the Correction Department even replied. So again on Wednesday, she got in line, broke out her lawn chair, and waited. “It’s hard. Sometimes you don’t even want to come. But you gotta do it ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

