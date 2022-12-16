Read full article on original website
Two people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 21 near FM 50
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. along Highway 21 near FM 50. According to a sergeant with the Department of Public Safety, the driver of a pick-up truck with a trailer was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 at an unsafe speed. Troopers say the truck hydroplaned and hit an SUV head-on.
KBTX.com
Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 6 due to a crash Tuesday morning. According to a tweet by CSPD, all traffic is being diverted onto the Harvey Road exit. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. KBTX has a crew on...
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic along Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road south of Hearne. According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. At one point, they say an 18-wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel. The...
ATCEMS: 1 dead, 4 hurt in multi-car crash on Parmer Lane near Manor
ATCEMS said one adult was declared dead at the scene.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Investigating Multiple Shootings
Three shootings are under investigation by Bryan police. Just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane near Henderson Park for reports of shots fired. One person with minor injuries was found and treated at the scene by medics. Someone was taken to the...
Central Texas man arrested after fatally shooting male family member
A Central Texas man is in custody after fatally shooting a male family member, officials said.
fox44news.com
Man shot dead near Riesel, one in custody
RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – A man charged with Murder is in the Falls County Jail. He is accused of shooting and killing a family member. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting which occurred at a residence on FM-1240 – in the Riesel area, across the county line. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. Paramedics and fire department first responders determined the man was dead.
fox44news.com
Bryan shooting victim hospitalized
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Bryan shooting early Saturday morning. Bryan Police Department officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue for a disturbance. While investigating the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots from across the parking lot at around 4 a.m. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
One person was arrested Friday on assault charges. Brenham Police report that Friday afternoon at 1:05, Officer Buckner was dispatched to the 100 block of East Airline Drive, in reference to a disturbance. Information was gathered and it was determined a physical disturbance occurred. Kirbie Rogers, 23 of Brenham, was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Interference with Emergency request for Assistance.
kwhi.com
LAGRANGE MAN ARRESTED AFTER NARCOTICS FOUND IN MOTEL ROOM
A La Grange man was arrested on Friday after the Fayette County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at his motel room. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the Narcotics Unit went to the Carter Motel in reference to reports of narcotics being sold in one of the rooms.
KWTX
Falls County man charged in murder of family member
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Sunday morning. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
One person was arrested Sunday morning on marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 9:20, Corporal Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the driver Michaela Bocz, 25 of Hutto, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Department begins “Impaired Driving Mobilization” program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, the Bryan Police Department increased its patrols in two specific areas of town as part of a TxDOT program. The “Impaired Driving Mobilization Program” offered by TxDOT is a two-week Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant. The program’s goal is to increase traffic safety and reduce crashes that involve fatalities or cause serious bodily injury. During the two-week program, BPD will be performing increased traffic enforcement around Highway 6 from the Bryan city line to Booneville Road and the Midtown Park area.
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Search continues for missing Texas A&M student
The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2009 silver Lexus four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737.
KBTX.com
BTU reporting outages as storms move through area Monday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting scattered outages Monday morning as some heavy rain and lightning moves through the Brazos Valley. The outages are currently affecting customers in Brazos County. BTU says crews are responding to restore power as quickly as possible.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Friday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 12:50, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Stephanie Nicole Upchurch, 37 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Upchurch was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BUSINESSMAN PIEPER PASSES AWAY
A longtime Brenham businessman died unexpectedly over the weekend. Lloyd Pieper passed away surrounded by family members at his deer lease in Trinity on Saturday night. He was 76 years old. Pieper and his wife, Diane, owned and operated Moeller Electric Company in Brenham for over 50 years. They had...
KBTX.com
Monday rain brings flooding to area streets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Showers and non-severe storms have been ongoing since the early morning hours of Monday. While not severe in nature, some of these storms have had high rain rates causing some travel issues across the Brazos Valley. The Bryan Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that Old Reliance Road between Point du Hoc Drive and Venice Drive is closed due to flooding.
