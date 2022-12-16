ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

lookout.co

‘Magic mushrooms’ would be decriminalized in California under new bill

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The possession and personal use of certain psychedelic drugs such as “magic mushrooms” and ayahuasca would be decriminalized in California under a bill introduced Monday backed by mental health professionals and veterans groups.
