Magnitude 6.4 earthquake causes widespread damage in far Northern California
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled Northern California early Tuesday morning, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power in Humboldt County. The quake was reported at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday 11 miles from Fortuna,...
‘Magic mushrooms’ would be decriminalized in California under new bill
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The possession and personal use of certain psychedelic drugs such as “magic mushrooms” and ayahuasca would be decriminalized in California under a bill introduced Monday backed by mental health professionals and veterans groups.
