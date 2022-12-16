ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

Crash on major New Hampshire highway ends in fatality

CONCORD, NH — A motor vehicle crash on a snowy New Hampshire highway ended in a fatality Sunday night. According to the New Hampshire State Police Department, troopers originally responded to the single-vehicle crash at 8:01 p.m. on I-93 North in Concord. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Jackleen Robert, 58, of Chocorua, NH suffering from serious injuries.
thepulseofnh.com

One Dead In Amherst Crash

One person is dead after a crash in Amherst. Police say it happened Sunday evening on Route 101 when a car veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.
NECN

Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Amherst, NH

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Amherst, New Hampshire. Amherst police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 101 near the Amherst Transfer Station around 5 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle that was driving west on Route 101 crossed...
WMUR.com

Amherst police investigating deadly crash

AMHERST, N.H. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. Police said at about 5 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the crash scene on Route 101 in the area of the Amherst Transfer Station. They said a preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle was heading westbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into an eastbound vehicle.
WMTW

Belmont woman dies after losing control of SUV on icy road

BELMONT, Mass. — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Belmont Monday morning. Troopers say 30-year-old Tambara Arnold of Belmont lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner after hitting an icy patch of road. This happened just after 8 a.m. on Route 131. A witness told investigators...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 11-year-old helps seniors feel warm, remembered

HUDSON, N.H. — An enterprising 11-year-old New Hampshire girl is helping keep seniors warm this winter. Residents of Fairview Senior Living in Hudson are getting extra presents this year, thanks to Noelle Hould, 11. "It makes us feel wanted and lets us know that somebody is thinking about us,"...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Laconia development team includes big-name firms – and a business owner who went bankrupt

This story was updated Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:40 p.m. to include the development team’s conversation with Laconia city officials and clarify that team’s spokesman believed the state had provided background on the team to executive councilors. Two weeks after questions about the state’s chosen buyer for the 220-acre former Laconia State School site halted […] The post Laconia development team includes big-name firms – and a business owner who went bankrupt appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CBS Boston

PHOTOS: Drone team finds lost dog in Devens

DEVENS - First responders in Harvard used a new drone to find a lost dog in Devens this weekend.The Harvard Police Department the drone team run with the fire department saw a NextDoor post Saturday about a lost dog in the neighboring town and reached out to the owner. After getting the dog's last known location, firefighter Rob Curran launched the team's new drone to take a look."After about an hour, Rob spotted a small heat signature in an otherwise empty field," police said. "He zoomed in on it and there he was!"The dog was found with his leash tangled up in some branches. Police said the owners were "very grateful" that their dog was found safe. 
New York Post

Ex-New England Mafia boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dies in prison at 89

BOSTON (AP) — Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Salemme died on Tuesday, according to Bureau of Prisons’ online records. Bureau officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more information on Sunday. Salemme’s death was first reported Sunday by WPRI-TV. Salemme led the Patriarca crime family in Boston in the early 1990s before helping prosecutors convict a corrupt FBI agent after learning that other mobsters had been talking about...
manchesterinklink.com

Fatal crash closes Route 101 in Amherst

AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision. Amherst police and fire responded to a call for an accident near the transfer station, about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.
WMUR.com

Menorah lit outside NH State House to celebrate start of Hanukkah

CONCORD, N.H. — Chabad of New Hampshire celebrated the first night of Hanukkah by lighting a 13-foot tall menorah outside the State House in Concord on Sunday. Ukraine native Alexander Kovalenko, who was invited to light the first candle, said he did it as a support for Jews living through war in his home country.
94.9 HOM

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
