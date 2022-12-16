Read full article on original website
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
WMUR.com
New Hampshire family opens time capsule they buried in Hawaii nearly 25 years ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two high school sweethearts from Londonderry married and moved to Hawaii about 25 years ago while serving in the marines. Before they left the island all those years ago, they buried a time capsule which they just went back, found and brought home to open. David...
Crash on major New Hampshire highway ends in fatality
CONCORD, NH — A motor vehicle crash on a snowy New Hampshire highway ended in a fatality Sunday night. According to the New Hampshire State Police Department, troopers originally responded to the single-vehicle crash at 8:01 p.m. on I-93 North in Concord. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Jackleen Robert, 58, of Chocorua, NH suffering from serious injuries.
WMUR.com
Manchester sees increase in suspected overdoses in November; Nashua had more deadly overdoses
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is mixed news about overdoses in New Hampshire's two largest cities. American Medical Response said it responded to 48 suspected overdoses last month in Manchester, 14 more than in October. Three of those people died. In Nashua, there were 15 suspected overdoses in November, a...
thepulseofnh.com
NECN
WMUR.com
WMTW
Belmont woman dies after losing control of SUV on icy road
BELMONT, Mass. — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Belmont Monday morning. Troopers say 30-year-old Tambara Arnold of Belmont lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner after hitting an icy patch of road. This happened just after 8 a.m. on Route 131. A witness told investigators...
homenewshere.com
Robbed Salem Five in Tewksbury twice: New Hampshire man sentenced to 57 months in string of bank robberies
TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Dec. 8, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 57 months in a federal prison for a robbing spree consisting of six banks in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire areas, including a bank in Tewksbury. According...
Officials investigating deadly crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A person has died as a result of a rollover crash in West Bridgewater. The crash happened on Route 24 southbound, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Monday. When rescue crews arrived on scene they found two people trapped in the vehicle, both were unresponsive according the Massachusetts State Police.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 11-year-old helps seniors feel warm, remembered
HUDSON, N.H. — An enterprising 11-year-old New Hampshire girl is helping keep seniors warm this winter. Residents of Fairview Senior Living in Hudson are getting extra presents this year, thanks to Noelle Hould, 11. "It makes us feel wanted and lets us know that somebody is thinking about us,"...
WMUR.com
Man shot wife inside home before shooting, killing himself, Hooksett police say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police in Hooksett said a man shot a woman in their home Friday night before he shot and killed himself. Officers said they responded to the home on Alice Avenue, found the injured woman inside and got her out and into an ambulance to go to the hospital. She is expected to recover.
WMUR.com
Police seek pickup truck allegedly involved in 7 separate hit-and-run crashes in Franklin, Salisbury
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are trying to track down a driver involved in several crashes that led to property damage in Franklin and Salisbury. Police said the hit-and-run crashes involving a tan or gold pickup truck happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police...
Laconia development team includes big-name firms – and a business owner who went bankrupt
This story was updated Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:40 p.m. to include the development team’s conversation with Laconia city officials and clarify that team’s spokesman believed the state had provided background on the team to executive councilors. Two weeks after questions about the state’s chosen buyer for the 220-acre former Laconia State School site halted […] The post Laconia development team includes big-name firms – and a business owner who went bankrupt appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PHOTOS: Drone team finds lost dog in Devens
DEVENS - First responders in Harvard used a new drone to find a lost dog in Devens this weekend.The Harvard Police Department the drone team run with the fire department saw a NextDoor post Saturday about a lost dog in the neighboring town and reached out to the owner. After getting the dog's last known location, firefighter Rob Curran launched the team's new drone to take a look."After about an hour, Rob spotted a small heat signature in an otherwise empty field," police said. "He zoomed in on it and there he was!"The dog was found with his leash tangled up in some branches. Police said the owners were "very grateful" that their dog was found safe.
Ex-New England Mafia boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dies in prison at 89
BOSTON (AP) — Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Salemme died on Tuesday, according to Bureau of Prisons’ online records. Bureau officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more information on Sunday. Salemme’s death was first reported Sunday by WPRI-TV. Salemme led the Patriarca crime family in Boston in the early 1990s before helping prosecutors convict a corrupt FBI agent after learning that other mobsters had been talking about...
manchesterinklink.com
Fatal crash closes Route 101 in Amherst
AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision. Amherst police and fire responded to a call for an accident near the transfer station, about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.
WMUR.com
Menorah lit outside NH State House to celebrate start of Hanukkah
CONCORD, N.H. — Chabad of New Hampshire celebrated the first night of Hanukkah by lighting a 13-foot tall menorah outside the State House in Concord on Sunday. Ukraine native Alexander Kovalenko, who was invited to light the first candle, said he did it as a support for Jews living through war in his home country.
WMUR.com
Snow falling across New Hampshire, rain in SE spots; up to foot of snow or more possible
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday. A winter storm warning is in effect across most of New Hampshire, with a winter weather advisory issued for the southeastern part of the state. >> Weather alerts. STORM TIMELINE. The storm...
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
