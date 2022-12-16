ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Grinch Steals Baby Jesus from Shreveport Church

There always seems to be a Grinch roaming around the area at Christmas time and this year is no exception. This time, a thief pulled up to the Baptist Tabernacle Church on East Kingston Road in Shreveport. The guy popped the tailgate of his older model maroon Chevy Trailblazer and he started loading up the manger scene from in front of the church. The thief loaded up Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph along with the 3 wise men and even the sheep were swiped. Only the angel was left behind.
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder

Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road

Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar

Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
Shreveport Intruder Faces Prison Time

A Shreveport man who broke into a home in April of 2020, and then tried to break in to the same residence again a few weeks later, was found guilty of the crimes in Caddo District Court on Thursday. Damarcus Jones, 29 years old, was charged with unauthorized entry of...
Shreveport Felon Convicted on Gun and Drug Charges

A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court found Jayden Malik Boyd, 23, guilty as charged of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of marijuana.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
KEITHVILLE, LA
Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison

A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
Shreveport Firefighters Battle Early Morning Multiplex Fire

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to 922 Gladstone Blvd for a reported house fire this morning at 6:43 a.m. Fire Crews from Station #7 arrived on scene at 6:47 a.m. and reported a single-story wood frame multiplex apartment with heavy smoke and flames visible. Fire fighters searched the multiplex unit...
City of Shreveport Prepared for Harsh Winter Conditions

City of Shreveport crews are hard at work preparing for this week’s inclement weather. Each year, Shreveport Public Works crews prepare for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. They are planning with other City Departments, Parish Public Works Department, and LA DOTD to...
Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business

On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?

Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
How You Can Help Tornado Victims in Caddo Parish

The cleanup continues again today for residents in southwest Caddo Parish which was devastated by a tornado this week. More than 30 homes were destroyed or damaged by this storm. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when the storm roared through. If you want to help folks impacted...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Was It Really Snowing in Shreveport on Tuesday? Kind Of

Many People in Shreveport Were Pulling Into Shriner's Hospital Parking Lot to Take Pictures on Tuesday. Why was this hospital such a popular spot on a Tuesday morning? Well, Santa and a snow day of course. Browns Inflatables Has a Snow Machine and They Made a Snow Day Happen for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
