UFC featherweight Alex Caceres can see his future and although he is not sure exactly how it will turn out he is happy. Alex Caceres is coming off an amazing performance at the last UFC event of the year, UFC Vegas 66. Coming into his bout with Julian Erosa, Caceres was fresh off his first loss in five bouts. Is opponent Erosa had won three in a row and had a lot of hype behind him. Caceres was able to land a perfect head kick and end the bout early. He won via KO in the very first round.

22 HOURS AGO