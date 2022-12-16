Weekend Top 5

***

The Henrico Theatre, 305 East Nine Mile Road, will show two holiday movies this weekend: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and “Home Alone” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Admission and concessions are $1, sold only at the door. For details, call 804-652-1460 or visit henricotheatre.com.

***

The Concert Ballet of Virginia will present “The Nutcracker” at Tucker High School, 2910 North Parham Road, on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. Dancers are from local studios across the area and range in age from four years old to adult. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for seniors/military/children 12 and under. For details, visit eventbrite.com/o/concert-ballet-of-virginia-6842565 or follow them on Facebook.

***

The Holiday Light Show returns to Richmond Raceway through Dec. 31. This brand new show for 2022 offers a family-friendly drive-through experience, lasting 20-25 minutes and synchronized to holiday music through the car radio. Tickets are $25 per carload and can be purchased at holidaylightshow.com/richmond. A season pass is available for $62.50. Best viewed when it is dark, the show will begin nightly at 5 p.m. and stay open, on some nights, as late as 11 p.m.

***

Lakeside’s Local Maker’s Market—Holiday Edition will take place Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Farmers Market, 6110 Lakeside Avenue. Shop for handmade items and festive finds from dozens of local vendors. Food truck Intergalactic Tacos will be parked at the market as well. Admission is free. For details, visit facebook.com/LakesideMarketRVA.

