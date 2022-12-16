FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday on the northeast side. According to a release, Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and start to search for anyone inside. Officials say that crews rescued one dog from the home.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO