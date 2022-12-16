Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Councilman Russ Jehl wants 3rd party on body cam footage to avoid “embarrassing” Mayor Henry
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City Council members have slowly been giving their reaction to the footage of Mayor Henry’s arrest. On Monday, Russ Jehl shared his thoughts with WANE 15. “My reaction was you hear the officer walk away, confer with themselves, talk about being intimidated, talk...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday to Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Forecasters are saying that a strong winter storm is moving in this week. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch into effect from Thursday night to Saturday morning. The storm could bring blizzard conditions just before Christmas weekend. The NWS predicts...
WANE-TV
One councilmember responds to footage of Mayor’s arrest, Arp holds back
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city council has been mostly quiet since the bodycam footage from the night of Mayor Henry’s arrest was released. On the day it was released, Councilman Tom Didier of the third district commented about how it would change his approach to the upcoming election, but it took until Sunday, Dec. 18th for other members of council to give their reaction to WANE 15.
wfft.com
Allen County Council approves land purchase for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Council approved purchase of land to be used for the new jail, in a meeting on Thursday. A federal judge ruled the current jail is overcrowded and violates the 8th and 14th Amendments outlawing cruel and unusual punishment. The judge ordered immediate action to fix the problem, leading to the Allen County Commissioners plan to build a new jail.
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
963xke.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Kenwood Avenue home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday on the northeast side. According to a release, Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and start to search for anyone inside. Officials say that crews rescued one dog from the home.
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools receives $1M grant for new development
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Indiana University Health Foundation provided a $1 million grant to the Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) Foundation for a new building. The building will be a new childcare and early learning center for FWCS that will support young parents in high...
WANE-TV
Police: 1 dead in Mercer County crash after car runs stop sign
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person is dead after a crash in Mercer County Monday morning, according to police. At approximately 6:28 a.m., authorities received a call regarding a crash at the intersection of Rice and Oregon roads in Center Township. Police conducted an investigation, which revealed that...
Celina woman killed in Monday morning crash
MERCER COUNTY — A Celina woman is dead after a crash in Mercer County this morning. Becky Fuson, 43, was killed a crash that happened at the intersection of Rice and Oregon Roads in Center Township just before 6:30 a.m. An initial investigation showed that Fuson's 2019 silver Chevrolet...
WOWO News
OWI crash causes explosion in Angola
ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – A vehicle crashed into a trailer Sunday afternoon causing a gas leak that later exploded. It started around 4:28 pm. when the Angola Police Department and Angola Fire Department responded to the 600 block of N. Wayne Street for a property damage crash. According to...
Spencerville family loses house and belongings in fire, thankful for support from community
The biggest thing they want to do is say thank you to everyone who has supported them in one way or another.
wfft.com
Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
Crash in DeKalb County leaves one man injured
A man is in critical condition after a single-car crash in Dekalb County Sunday. Police believe speed to be a contributing factor to the crash.
WANE-TV
East terminal expansion up next for Fort Wayne International Airport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Expansions are on the way for the east terminal of Fort Wayne International as part of the airport’s ongoing renovation project. Starting in May 2023, the east terminal expansion focuses on renovating the concourse area and expanding the airport’s first floor, adding up to a 35,500-square-foot renovation.
wfft.com
Video: Mayor Tom Henry tells arresting officers: 'You all work for me.'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – During his drunk driving arrest in October, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry barked orders at officers, demanded to speak to the chief of police and sheriff, and at one point whispered to a sergeant, “There goes my next election.”. The comments were recorded...
WANE-TV
Narcan cutting overdose deaths in Fort Wayne, over 80 doses given freely every week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Opioids have been an issue in the United States, Indiana, and Fort Wayne. In fact, last year Fort Wayne set a record for most overdose deaths in the city with 173. This year the city has helped combat the issue by giving out free...
I&M: Power restored after outages in FW
Indiana Michigan Power is reporting over 1,000 customers without power.
wfft.com
Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
