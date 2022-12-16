The Christmas season is renowned within the cryptocurrency industry for brief spells of bullish activity within crypto markets. As such, it has become a favourite of cryptocurrency industry members. With the festive period only a few weeks away, there is considerable excitement and anticipation within the cryptocurrency industry. There have already been reports of a brief bull run in the early weeks of the new year within the cryptocurrency industry. This is the perfect opportunity for crypto investors to generate hefty returns ahead of the new year.

