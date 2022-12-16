Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,323 new cases, 149 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone up this week again. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,323 new cases of COVID and 149 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,046 cases per day,...
michiganradio.org
Is it time to fix the bottle deposit law?
Some environmentalists want the new legislature to change Michigan’s bottle deposit law. Recently, a Detroit News story by Chad Livengood outlined some of the major problems the container deposit law causes for retailers and distributors who have to handle the returned bottles and cans. Besides the hassle and cost, a major complaint is how dirty the bottles are.
lansingcitypulse.com
Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan
Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Staying healthy amid Michigan’s winter battle with COVID-19, RSV, and the flu
The next few weeks will be telling in Michigan’s winter battle with COVID-19 and the flu, says Dr. Anurag Malani, infectious disease lead for COVID-19 response at Trinity Health of Southeast Michigan.
5 Things Michigan Transplants Need to Be Ready for This Winter
If this is your first winter in Michigan, you're about to experience something rather unique. Here are five things that transplants to the state of Michigan need to be ready for as we approach another winter season. Michigan Drivers May Not Be Any Better at Winter Driving Than Your State.
WILX-TV
Suicides went up across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows more people are dying by suicide across mid-Michigan. The medical examiner’s office at Sparrow released its annual report for 2021 Monday. It shows Ingham County had 56 people taking their own life, up 17 from 2020. Eaton County had 17 suicides...
Opinion: Michigan’s blue trifecta will be judged by progress on environmental justice
There are many urgent issues on the table, but none deserve more attention than the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and raise our children free from cancer-causing pollutants
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’
Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel files lawsuit against paper company for contamination
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A paper manufacturer that formerly operated in Port Huron, Domtar Industries has a lawsuit filed against them by the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel. The announcement by Attorney General Nessel said the lawsuit focuses on releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its manufacturing...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Forensic Pathology releases annual report, finds increase in accidental deaths
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services served as Medical Examiner in 2021. Its 2021 annual report includes deaths in the Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties. The report provides detail on the manner of deaths, such as drugs, suicide, and homicide, along with historical data for comparison.
Inaccurate FCC Broadband Map Could Result in Michigan Losing Millions in Federal Funding
Many Northern Michiganders know about the rarity that is high-speed internet in rural areas. And the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance says the latest FCC Broadband Map could lead to those rural areas missing out on internet. The federal government is giving out $42 billion for states to expand access to...
michiganradio.org
Consumers Energy considering future of 13 dams in Michigan
The future of 13 hydro-electric dams in Michigan is under review. Consumers Energy operates power-producing dams along the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers. The federal hydro-dam licenses will start expiring in 2034. Terry Dedoes, a Consumers spokesman, said the dams produce about one percent of the utility’s...
themanchestermirror.com
Democratic control of Michigan puts climate change action on 2023 agenda
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer considered top priorities for her second term in Lansing, she landed on a big one for the environment: Codify the goals laid out in her administration’s climate action plan into Michigan law.
WILX-TV
Lower grocery costs for Michiganders for the holiday season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All eligible Michigan families will receive additional assistance to help lower the cost of groceries. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that families will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michigan residents in more than 700,000 households keep more of their income.
bridgemi.com
Palisades nuclear plant owners will try again to reopen Michigan plant
The feds denied Holtec International’s first bid for money to reopen the Palisades nuclear plant. Citing Michigan’s need for clean reliable energy, Holtec plans to try again. Anti-nuclear groups oppose the move, citing safety concerns. After the federal government denied its request for money to reopen the Palisades...
WILX-TV
Michigan Board of State Canvassers to discuss challenges to recounts
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers will meet to discuss the challenges appealed in the partial recounts of Proposals 2 and 3. The BOC announced on Monday that they will meet at the Heritage Hall Capitol visitor center on Wednesday morning to discuss several topics including the recounts of proposals 2 and 3 which voters said yes to on the ballot in the November election.
WWMTCw
Lawmakers no longer able to make unannounced prison visits, per new department policy
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers will have less access to state prisons starting at the end of December, due to a change to an internal policy at the Michigan Department of Corrections that allowed legislators to enter its facilities without any warning. Lawmakers are directed to give an 72-hour...
Detroit News
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
