michiganradio.org

Is it time to fix the bottle deposit law?

Some environmentalists want the new legislature to change Michigan’s bottle deposit law. Recently, a Detroit News story by Chad Livengood outlined some of the major problems the container deposit law causes for retailers and distributors who have to handle the returned bottles and cans. Besides the hassle and cost, a major complaint is how dirty the bottles are.
lansingcitypulse.com

Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan

Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
WILX-TV

Suicides went up across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows more people are dying by suicide across mid-Michigan. The medical examiner’s office at Sparrow released its annual report for 2021 Monday. It shows Ingham County had 56 people taking their own life, up 17 from 2020. Eaton County had 17 suicides...
Michigan Advance

Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’

Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel files lawsuit against paper company for contamination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A paper manufacturer that formerly operated in Port Huron, Domtar Industries has a lawsuit filed against them by the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel. The announcement by Attorney General Nessel said the lawsuit focuses on releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its manufacturing...
michiganradio.org

Consumers Energy considering future of 13 dams in Michigan

The future of 13 hydro-electric dams in Michigan is under review. Consumers Energy operates power-producing dams along the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers. The federal hydro-dam licenses will start expiring in 2034. Terry Dedoes, a Consumers spokesman, said the dams produce about one percent of the utility’s...
WILX-TV

Lower grocery costs for Michiganders for the holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All eligible Michigan families will receive additional assistance to help lower the cost of groceries. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that families will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michigan residents in more than 700,000 households keep more of their income.
bridgemi.com

Palisades nuclear plant owners will try again to reopen Michigan plant

The feds denied Holtec International’s first bid for money to reopen the Palisades nuclear plant. Citing Michigan’s need for clean reliable energy, Holtec plans to try again. Anti-nuclear groups oppose the move, citing safety concerns. After the federal government denied its request for money to reopen the Palisades...
WILX-TV

Michigan Board of State Canvassers to discuss challenges to recounts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers will meet to discuss the challenges appealed in the partial recounts of Proposals 2 and 3. The BOC announced on Monday that they will meet at the Heritage Hall Capitol visitor center on Wednesday morning to discuss several topics including the recounts of proposals 2 and 3 which voters said yes to on the ballot in the November election.
