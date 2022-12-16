Reality star gives away $10K to single parents, 2 Lansing moms will receive $500

Jewel Tankard says she knows exactly how it feels to be a single parent, and she's giving away $500 to 20 single parents all over the country, including right here in mid-Michigan.

The Detroit-native and reality show star is very upfront about the hurdles she's overcome to reach success.

Now, she's using her resources to help others out to make sure they have a happy holiday season.

Tankard's foundation held a nationwide contest asking for nominations of single parents who could use an extra $500.

She says it's her way of letting single parents know they are appreciated.

"I just want to have them be inspired. I want them to have hope and know their sacrifices are not in vain. I want them to not give up. I was a single parent before, and it just makes me so happy to be able to do this," Tankard said.

Two moms in Lansing will be awarded $500 this week.

This is the fifth year in a row the foundation has held a Christmas giveaway to help out single parents.

