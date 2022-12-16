Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Doc Rivers explains why Sixers turning to Montrezl Harrell as backup
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers have two capable centers in the form of Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed in order to back up Joel Embiid. Therefore, coach Doc Rivers has a decision to make on how he’s going to handle the position on a nightly basis. Over the past three...
NBC Sports
How Looney brings Warriors' two generations together
Kevon Looney is only 26 years old, but the Warriors big man already is in his eighth NBA season with Golden State. And throughout his professional basketball journey, the three-time NBA champion has learned countless lessons from his older counterparts Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, who range in age from 32 to 38 with four rings apiece.
NBC Sports
Poole does best Steph impression with monster 43-point game
If you squint hard enough, you might not be able to tell that Steph Curry was missing from the Warriors' 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Fourth-year guard Jordan Poole, doing his best Curry impression, torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on...
NBC Sports
Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter
Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued. Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press. But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one...
Yardbarker
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL
Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
NBC Sports
Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs
Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
NBC Sports
Ultimate blooper: Draymond passes ball to Raptors coach Nurse
Through three quarters Sunday in Toronto, the Warriors had 26 assists on 35 made field goals, and Draymond Green was hoping it had been 27 dimes on 36 shots. The problem for Green is that no teammate was in the vicinity of his pass midway through the third quarter. With...
NBC Sports
Steph saved slumping Draymond from being 'murdered' in Finals
If not for Steph Curry's monster 43-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the trash talking directed at Draymond Green only would have intensified. On a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "Throwing Bones," Green discussed the hostile treatment he experienced from Celtics fans at...
markerzone.com
FLYERS MAKE VETERAN FORWARD AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Jeff Marek revealed that the Philadelphia Flyers have made veteran forward James van Riemsdyk available for trade. "Someone to keep our eyes on is James van Riemsdyk of the Philadelphia Flyers. Having a really nice season now and...
Ex-Eagles star: Jalen Hurts should bet on himself in contract talks
The Eagles need to show Jalen Hurts the money. It’s just a matter of when and how much. Philadelphia improved to 13-1 on the season with Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears, thanks in large part to Hurts, with the quarterback running for three touchdown. BUY EAGLES...
NBC Sports
Dubs' win over Raptors offers glimpse of successful blueprint
Jordan Poole will get a bigger and brighter spotlight than any of his Warriors teammates, as he should, for his massive contributions to a 126-110 victory over the Raptors on Sunday in Toronto. But this runaway train to success was a product of all the things coaches and team leaders...
