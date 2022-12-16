ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

How Looney brings Warriors' two generations together

Kevon Looney is only 26 years old, but the Warriors big man already is in his eighth NBA season with Golden State. And throughout his professional basketball journey, the three-time NBA champion has learned countless lessons from his older counterparts Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, who range in age from 32 to 38 with four rings apiece.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Poole does best Steph impression with monster 43-point game

If you squint hard enough, you might not be able to tell that Steph Curry was missing from the Warriors' 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Fourth-year guard Jordan Poole, doing his best Curry impression, torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter

Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued. Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press. But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one...
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs

Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Steph saved slumping Draymond from being 'murdered' in Finals

If not for Steph Curry's monster 43-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the trash talking directed at Draymond Green only would have intensified. On a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "Throwing Bones," Green discussed the hostile treatment he experienced from Celtics fans at...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

FLYERS MAKE VETERAN FORWARD AVAILABLE FOR TRADE

During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Jeff Marek revealed that the Philadelphia Flyers have made veteran forward James van Riemsdyk available for trade. "Someone to keep our eyes on is James van Riemsdyk of the Philadelphia Flyers. Having a really nice season now and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Dubs' win over Raptors offers glimpse of successful blueprint

Jordan Poole will get a bigger and brighter spotlight than any of his Warriors teammates, as he should, for his massive contributions to a 126-110 victory over the Raptors on Sunday in Toronto. But this runaway train to success was a product of all the things coaches and team leaders...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

