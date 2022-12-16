Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
whdh.com
Firefighters honor Dorchester boy for helping his family, neighbors evacuate a burning building
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy is being honored for his heroism during an emergency in Dorchester. Boston firefighters say 8-year-old Hasani helped his family and neighbors help evacuate a burning building earlier this month. City leaders and the Boston Firefighters Union recognized Hasani’s bravery during a ceremony at...
whdh.com
Firefighters pull woman from house fire in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a resident from a burning home in Acton on Monday night. Firefighters pulled a woman from the home on Washington Drive after a fire broke out in the kitchen. The woman was taken by medical hospital to Boston with severe burn injuries. No...
whdh.com
UPDATE: State trooper, K9 partner doing well following Hopkinton crash on 495
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper and his canine partner are doing well after their cruiser was struck on Route 495 on Monday. In an update, officials said both were on the mend after an SUV hit their vehicle in Hopkinton while they were working a traffic detail.
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning. The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean...
whdh.com
Neponset Avenue in Dorchester reopens after water main break
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Neponset Avenue reopened after a water main break forced its closure. The road was previously under construction when the pipe burst. Road work is expected to continue Monday morning. No further information has been released. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
whdh.com
MBTA receiving $66.6M to upgrade Symphony Green Line station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Upgrades are coming to the Symphony Green Line station. The MBTA is receiving $66.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to overhaul the station. Renovations will include installing elevators, raised platforms, and new lighting. The goal of the renovations is to make the T more accessible...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after deadly ammonia leak in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly ammonia leak at Home Foods Market in Norwood on Monday. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak just after 11 a.m. found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team was called and immediately searched the building.
whdh.com
School community sounds off after stabbing at Medford HS
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students voiced concerns for school safety at a meeting of the Medford School Committee on Monday night, hours after a fight in a school bathroom ended in a stabbing. A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following...
whdh.com
At least 1 dead in Norwood ammonia leak
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person has died in an ammonia leak in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene. One...
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
whdh.com
New surveillance video shows the moment a car crashes into a Roslindale building
BOSTON (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment when a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the front of the building collapsed moments later.
whdh.com
Cleanup underway after car crashes into busy building in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the building was evacuated out of concern for a collapse. The...
whdh.com
Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
whdh.com
DA identifies man who died in Norwood ammonia leak
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in an ammonia leak at Home Market Foods in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene.
whdh.com
State trooper, K9 injured when cruiser struck on 495 in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and his canine partner were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in was struck while they were working a road detail on Route 495 southbound. The 37-year-old trooper was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was admitted and...
Box truck slams into Taunton home
The crash happened at the corner of Broadway and East Britannia Street and caused significant damage to the windows next to the front door.
whdh.com
Parents asking for answers after student stabbed at Medford High School
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents are asking for answers after a student was stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around 10:10 a.m. determined that a fight had occurred in a men’s bathroom and one of the students involved had been stabbed in the torso.
ABC6.com
Duo facing charges in recent Fall River daycare break-ins
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people are facing charges after two recent break-ins at a Fall River daycare. Eric Teasdale,44, and Renae Frank, 37, are facing several charges included breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a felony and several larceny counts. According to Fall River...
whdh.com
Police warn residents of potential mail thefts in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents about potential mail thefts in Needham. Officials say the thefts may have happened at a number of U.S. Postal Service mail boxes in town between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Monday, December 19. Residents are urged to contact their financial institutions if they...
whdh.com
Medford teachers vote to ratify new contract
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of rallying, members of the Medford Teachers Association (MTA) voted to ratify a new contract on Monday. The new contract has been accepted by the Medford School Committee. Medford teachers haven’t had a contract in more than a year and a half. They were...
Comments / 0