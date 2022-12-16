ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Firefighters pull woman from house fire in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a resident from a burning home in Acton on Monday night. Firefighters pulled a woman from the home on Washington Drive after a fire broke out in the kitchen. The woman was taken by medical hospital to Boston with severe burn injuries. No...
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning. The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Neponset Avenue in Dorchester reopens after water main break

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Neponset Avenue reopened after a water main break forced its closure. The road was previously under construction when the pipe burst. Road work is expected to continue Monday morning. No further information has been released. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA receiving $66.6M to upgrade Symphony Green Line station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Upgrades are coming to the Symphony Green Line station. The MBTA is receiving $66.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to overhaul the station. Renovations will include installing elevators, raised platforms, and new lighting. The goal of the renovations is to make the T more accessible...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after deadly ammonia leak in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly ammonia leak at Home Foods Market in Norwood on Monday. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak just after 11 a.m. found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team was called and immediately searched the building.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

School community sounds off after stabbing at Medford HS

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students voiced concerns for school safety at a meeting of the Medford School Committee on Monday night, hours after a fight in a school bathroom ended in a stabbing. A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

At least 1 dead in Norwood ammonia leak

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person has died in an ammonia leak in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene. One...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Cleanup underway after car crashes into busy building in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the building was evacuated out of concern for a collapse. The...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

DA identifies man who died in Norwood ammonia leak

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in an ammonia leak at Home Market Foods in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

State trooper, K9 injured when cruiser struck on 495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and his canine partner were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in was struck while they were working a road detail on Route 495 southbound. The 37-year-old trooper was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was admitted and...
HOPKINTON, MA
whdh.com

Parents asking for answers after student stabbed at Medford High School

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents are asking for answers after a student was stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around 10:10 a.m. determined that a fight had occurred in a men’s bathroom and one of the students involved had been stabbed in the torso.
MEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Duo facing charges in recent Fall River daycare break-ins

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people are facing charges after two recent break-ins at a Fall River daycare. Eric Teasdale,44, and Renae Frank, 37, are facing several charges included breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a felony and several larceny counts. According to Fall River...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Police warn residents of potential mail thefts in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents about potential mail thefts in Needham. Officials say the thefts may have happened at a number of U.S. Postal Service mail boxes in town between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Monday, December 19. Residents are urged to contact their financial institutions if they...
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Medford teachers vote to ratify new contract

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of rallying, members of the Medford Teachers Association (MTA) voted to ratify a new contract on Monday. The new contract has been accepted by the Medford School Committee. Medford teachers haven’t had a contract in more than a year and a half. They were...
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy