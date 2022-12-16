Read full article on original website
Springville councilmember Wayne Tucker remembered for his service to the city
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council paid tribute to long-serving councilmember Wayne Tucker during its regular meeting Monday night, December 19. Tucker passed away Sunday morning after a long illness. “As many of you know, we lost Wayne yesterday morning,” Mayor Dave Thomas said. The Springville Police Department provided […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies second Sunday homicide victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second homicide that took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 7:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Birmingham 9-1-1 received a shot spotter […]
UPDATE: Arrest made in Center Point Thanksgiving shooting
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — An arrest was made on Friday, Dec. 16, in connection to a Thanksgiving shooting that occurred in Center Point on Thursday, Nov. 24, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marvin Arnold has been charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a […]
Birmingham PD investigates second Sunday homicide in under 12 hours
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second homicide that took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 7:39 p.m. According to the BPD, Birmingham 9-1-1 received a shot spotter notification for the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. “Upon arrival, West Precinct officers observed community members […]
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Springville 6-year-old
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Springville 6-year-old who was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 18, around 6 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Springville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 6-year-old Joslyn Marie Campbell. Campbell was […]
UPDATE: 18-year-old identified as victim in Sunday morning shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 10 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr., 18, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Related Story: Man fatally wounded […]
21-year-old killed during shooting in Birmingham, two others injured
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was fatally wounded during a shooting in Birmingham on Monday, Dec. 19, at approximately 9:37 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, DeAthony Dewayne Samuels, 21, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault on Pak Place at 23rd Street North in […]
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Man fatally wounded in Sunday morning shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Birmingham on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 10 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Birmingham 9-1-1 received a call that an adult male had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. “Upon arrival, West Precinct […]
Leeds council tables report on city transactions
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – A resolution releasing a report on city transactions brought up by Councilman Eric Turner at the Dec. 5 meeting was tabled after a lengthy executive session on Monday, Dec. 19, pending more information. At the Dec. 5 meeting, Councilman Eric Turner brought up two transactions made in […]
Obituary: Joseph Vincent (Summers) Summers (September 16, 1939 ~ December 17, 2022)
Joseph “Joe” Vincent Summers, II, 83, of Trussville, beloved husband of Faye Burdette Summers of 62 years, went home peacefully to be with the Lord in his home on December 17, 2022. He was the proud father of Cindy Joiner (Chip), Christy Johnson (Don), and Chad Summers (Monique) and the adoring grandfather of Shelby Joiner, […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in Fairfield structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a Fairfield structure fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 6:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edmond Willis Carter, 61, of Fairfield, was found when the Fairfield Fire and Rescue and […]
Man found dead in Fairfield house fire
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — A man was found dead in a Fairfield structure fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 6:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Fairfield Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at 409 44th Street Fairfield, during which […]
Center Point Council discusses purchase of vehicles
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune CENTER POINT – The Center Point City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 5, to discuss the proposed purchase of two vehicles. The council first considered the purchase of a Dodge truck to be used for code enforcement for $32,430.50. Mayor Bobby Scott said that the current vehicle has been […]
Obituary: Sue Wilson McGuier (August 7, 1932 ~ December 10, 2022)
Sue McGuier, 90, passed away on December 10, 2022, in Birmingham. Sue McGuier was born in Tarrant on August 7, 1932, to Isaac Wilson and Fannie Wilson. Sue married William Dallace McGuier on July 21, 1949, in Birmingham. The couple had two children, Charles McGuier (Kay) and Wanda Wood (Jimbo), both of Birmingham. Sue was […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Birmingham PD seeks public’s help identifying robbery suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery investigation. According to the BPD, on Saturday, Dec. 10, West Precinct officers were dispatched to EZ Comm (2254 Bessemer Road) on a report of a theft. “Officers arrived on the scene […]
Obituary: Fred B. Hill (July 5, 1931 ~ December 16, 2022)
Fred Bruce Hill “Fred B’, 91, passed away on December 16, 2022, peacefully at home in Tuscaloosa. Fred B. attended Woodlawn High School, Kentucky Military Institute, Howard College (Samford), and was a Waran Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean, brother, John Robert, son Glenn Hill, and granddaughter Shannon […]
Superintendent Gonsoulin presents updates on Clay schools
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, Dec. 13, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, delivered an update on schools to the Council and capacity crowd in lieu of the usual City Manager’s Report. “During COVID, we […]
Obituary: Clarence E. “Chuck” Tompkins (November 12, 2022)
Clarence E. “Chuck” Tompkins, a long-time resident of Trussville and a highly decorated WWII Veteran who was awarded two Purple Hearts, Bronze Star with Cluster, Silver Star, and two French Government Medals, passed away on November 12, 2022, at his daughter’s house in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Graveside Services will be on December 16, 2:00 […]
