Jefferson County, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Springville councilmember Wayne Tucker remembered for his service to the city

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council paid tribute to long-serving councilmember Wayne Tucker during its regular meeting Monday night, December 19. Tucker passed away Sunday morning after a long illness. “As many of you know, we lost Wayne yesterday morning,” Mayor Dave Thomas said. The Springville Police Department provided […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
UPDATE: Coroner identifies second Sunday homicide victim

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second homicide that took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 7:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Birmingham 9-1-1 received a shot spotter […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
UPDATE: Arrest made in Center Point Thanksgiving shooting

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — An arrest was made on Friday, Dec. 16, in connection to a Thanksgiving shooting that occurred in Center Point on Thursday, Nov. 24, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marvin Arnold has been charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Birmingham PD investigates second Sunday homicide in under 12 hours

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second homicide that took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 7:39 p.m. According to the BPD, Birmingham 9-1-1 received a shot spotter notification for the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. “Upon arrival, West Precinct officers observed community members […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Man fatally wounded in Sunday morning shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Birmingham on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 10 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Birmingham 9-1-1 received a call that an adult male had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. “Upon arrival, West Precinct […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Leeds council tables report on city transactions

By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – A resolution releasing a report on city transactions brought up by Councilman Eric Turner at the Dec. 5 meeting was tabled after a lengthy executive session on Monday, Dec. 19, pending more information. At the Dec. 5 meeting, Councilman Eric Turner brought up two transactions made in […]
LEEDS, AL
Man found dead in Fairfield house fire

From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — A man was found dead in a Fairfield structure fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 6:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Fairfield Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at 409 44th Street Fairfield, during which […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Obituary: Fred B. Hill (July 5, 1931 ~ December 16, 2022)

Fred Bruce Hill “Fred B’, 91, passed away on December 16, 2022, peacefully at home in Tuscaloosa. Fred B. attended Woodlawn High School, Kentucky Military Institute, Howard College (Samford), and was a Waran Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean, brother, John Robert, son Glenn Hill, and granddaughter Shannon […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Superintendent Gonsoulin presents updates on Clay schools

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, Dec. 13, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, delivered an update on schools to the Council and capacity crowd in lieu of the usual City Manager’s Report. “During COVID, we […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

