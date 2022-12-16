Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ ClosingJoel EisenbergMount Pleasant, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
For first time, women to chair Michigan House and Senate budget committees
Lansing Democrat Senator-elect Sarah Anthony and Eaton County Rep. Angela Witwer will chair their respective appropriations committees and they have already met and started making changes.
wsgw.com
Ostash Reappointed to Saginaw City Council
The Saginaw City Council has a familiar face rejoining them for the next two years. Councilman Bill Ostash was reappointed to the council on Monday, filling the seat vacated by Autumn Scherzer earlier this month. Both Ostash and Scherzer ran for reelection in November, but Ostash lost his seat by just under 1,500 votes.
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer vetoed more than any governor over 4 years
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed more veto letters in her first four years in office than any Michigan governor in at least 100 years, and that's before she takes action on any of the 55 remaining lame duck bills. Whitmer has signed 143 veto letters (including line item vetoes) as of Thursday, and she insinuated on Wednesday that more may be on the way. MIRS has learned that her team told lawmakers that unless a presidential primary bill was among the lame duck bills sent to her, any non-negotiated bill sent to her would not survive. "If you're not negotiating.
Opinion: Michigan’s blue trifecta will be judged by progress on environmental justice
There are many urgent issues on the table, but none deserve more attention than the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and raise our children free from cancer-causing pollutants
mibiz.com
Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’
As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
To The Point: Whitmer, Gilchrist, State Sen. Nesbitt
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 17.
mibiz.com
‘WE’RE PRAGMATISTS’: Whitmer, Gilchrist outline 2023 policy goals
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are gearing up for a second four-year term in Lansing that comes with a new advantage in a Democratic-led Legislature. Both say this opens new possibilities on a range of issues, but they also maintain that they’re “pragmatists” and pledge to work with Republicans. In an interview with MiBiz last week, Whitmer and Gilchrist discussed their priorities on a range of topics, including tax reform, right to work, housing and economic development.
Midterm election recount concludes, Whitmer sets sights on 2023: Your guide to Michigan politics
“Twas the week before Christmas, when all through Lansing,. not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The Silver Bells were hung by the Capitol with care,. Following one of the lamest lame ducks out of the state legislature in recent memory, things have been much quieter in Michigan’s capital city than was expected this holiday season. Even so, MLive’s political team has remained steadfast in pursuing coverage of all things state government.
Detroit News
Stabenow to donate $20K contribution from disgraced FTX co-founder
Washington — Michigan Democrats are among the politicians looking to shed the campaign donations that they received from disgraced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried after he was indicted last week on charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. An aide to Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said she...
Detroit News
Policy change will hinder oversight of Michigan's prisons, key lawmaker says
Lansing — The Michigan Department of Corrections is changing an internal policy that guaranteed Michigan lawmakers access to state prisons, stipulating that their requests for tours should be made 72 hours in advance and are subject to the approval of wardens. While a department spokesman said the new standard...
Fifteen of 20 Michigan State Senate committee chairs raised less money than the average member this cycle
Elections for all 38 seats in the Michigan State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 22-16 majority heading into the election. State legislative committee chairs set a committee’s legislative agenda. Some committee chairs raise significantly more money than their non-chair counterparts in the state legislature. The average amount raised by delegates who did not serve as a committee chair was $382,445. The funds raised by each of the State Senate’s 20 committee chairs are shown below.
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Will Whitmer sign bill to let patient advocates visit nursing homes?
A bill awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature would limit the power of government health officials to keep family members from visiting cognitively impaired relatives who are staying in health care facilities. The question is whether the governor will sign or veto the bill. If Whitmer were to sign Senate...
michiganradio.org
Is it time to fix the bottle deposit law?
Some environmentalists want the new legislature to change Michigan’s bottle deposit law. Recently, a Detroit News story by Chad Livengood outlined some of the major problems the container deposit law causes for retailers and distributors who have to handle the returned bottles and cans. Besides the hassle and cost, a major complaint is how dirty the bottles are.
Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’
Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
lansingcitypulse.com
Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan
Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel files lawsuit against paper company for contamination
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A paper manufacturer that formerly operated in Port Huron, Domtar Industries has a lawsuit filed against them by the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel. The announcement by Attorney General Nessel said the lawsuit focuses on releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its manufacturing...
POLITICO
Michigan Democrats are making history
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez, Lara Priluck, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! The Fed raises interest rates again, Brittney Griner pledges to play in the WNBA again in her first statement since being released, Congress passes a one-week stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown and President Joe Biden says the country is “all in” on Africa’s future during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. First, we focus on the turning political tides in the Great Lake State.
Detroit News
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
Fox17
Whitmer, Gilchrist tackle packed agenda in a second term
DETROIT, Mich. — The to-do list is long, and the stakes are high for a second Whitmer-Gilchrist term in Michigan. Entering the new year, fresh challenges and old promises await the pair. This time though, they’ll have something they didn’t before: a legislative majority. Albeit a small lead –...
