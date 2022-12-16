ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Officially Kickstarts His Country Music Career With “No Horse To Ride”

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone, has been teasing dipping his toes in the country music realm for quite some time now, and today it’s officially a reality.

Earlier this week, he teased a clip of his brand new song “No Horse To Ride,” and today it officially dropped.

Written by Grimes alongside Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, the song is a beautiful, acoustic driven song with the wail of a steel guitar in the background, as Grimes sings about how he would be half the person he is now if it weren’t for his significant other.

“I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet. To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true.

I’m grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest.

Music has always helped me find meaning. Hopefully this song means something to some folks out there, that would sure mean a lot to me. Much love, more soon…”

Needless to say, it’s easy to see that Grimes is focusing on putting out true, authentic country music, as he draws his modern day inspiration from Colter Wall, Ruston Kelly, Paul Cauthen, and the late, great Townes Van Zandt.

This is just the beginning of Grimes’ country music career, as he’s officially inked a deal with Universal Music Group Nashville, is playing at Stagecoach in 2023 alongside his Yellowstone co-stars Ryan Bingham and Lainey Wilson, and he also has a full-length album coming our way in 2023 as well.

I have a feeling there’s a lot more great stuff coming our way from Grimes, as he’s been working with some of the best songwriters in the business, like Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessi Alexander.

