Tennessee State

Ernest Announces ‘Flower Shops (The Album): Two Dozen Roses’ Deluxe Record, Releases Three New Songs

By Casey Young
 4 days ago

Ernest has 13 brand new songs coming our way.

He just announced deluxe version of his debut album, Flower Shops , cleverly titled FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses. The tracklist will feature 24 songs in total, and Ernest is a co-writer on each one.

You might recognize his name from co-write’s on songs like Morgan Wallen’s #1 hit “Wasted On You,” and “Dangerous,” from his incredibly successful Dangerous: The Double Album, but Ernest is starting to make a name for himself as a solo artist now, too.

Flower Shops featured the old fashioned country heartbreaker of a title track , a duet with his friend and frequent collaborator, the aforementioned Morgan Wallen, and Ernest says these new songs will be a continuation of the sound, content and storytelling of the original tracklist:

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music. It’s even more of the real, honest storytelling that the album was built on, and continues the character’s love story right where it left off with ‘Some Other Bar.’

It’s very reflective, I think everyone will be able to relate to a part of the story in some way. I’m really proud of it!”

He shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying in part:

“What is up, y’all know I just put out three songs and also announced, ‘Flower Shops,’ we’re gonna call it part two, ‘Two Dozen Roses’ the album comes out February 10th.

I’m stoked, these are some of my favorite songs we ever wrote and I’m super proud of this project. I didn’t hold any songs back from the ‘Flower Shops’ album, all the songs, all 13 new songs have been written in the last year and just a continuation of the same story, same vibe.

There’s gonna be a couple songs on there with a little bit of a wink, couple love songs, and some sad songs. So y’all stay tuned.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ERNEST (@ernest)

Ernest also dropped three brand new songs today that will be part of the deluxe record, including “Miss That Girl,” “Songs We Used To Sing,” and my personal favorite, “Unhang The Moon.”

He added that they’re all some of his favorite’s, too, and are just a taste of what’s to come on the rest of the record:

“These first three are some of my favorites. This is just a taste of what’s coming, and hopefully hearing them makes everyone even more excited for what we have cookin’.”

In addition, he released the official music video for “Miss That Girl,” which definitely has a bit of a 90’s country feel to it, and was a co-write with Brad Clawson and Jacob Durrett.

FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses will be out everywhere on February 10th.

“Miss That Girl”

“Unhang The Moon”

“Songs We Used To Sing”

FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses Tracklist
  1. Sucker For Small Towns (Ernest Keith Smith, Jacob Durrett, Ashley Gorley)
  2. Tennessee Queen (Ernest Keith Smith, Dan Isbell, Jordan Schmidt)
  3. Classic (Ernest Keith Smith, Jacob Durrett)
  4. Feet Wanna Run (Ernest Keith Smith, Chris LaCorte, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)
  5. Comfortable When I’m Crazy (Ernest Keith Smith, Rodney Clawson)
  6. Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Ernest Keith Smith, Ben Burgess, Mark Holman)
  7. Did It With You (Ernest Keith Smith, Rodney Clawson, Nathan Spicer)
  8. What It’s Come To (Ernest Keith Smith, Lily Rose, Ryan Vojtesak)
  9. If You Were Whiskey (Ernest Keith Smith, Michael Carter, Ben Hayslip)
  10. Some Other Bar (Ernest Keith Smith, Ashley Gorley, Ryan Vojtesak)
  11. Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen) [Acoustic] (Ernest Keith Smith, Ben Burgess, Mark Holman)
  12. This Fire (Ernest Keith Smith, Rocky Block, Julian Bunetta, John Ryan)
  13. Wild Wild West (Ernest Keith Smith, Jacob Durrett, Rafe Tenpenny)
  14. Hill (Ernest Keith Smith, Jordan Schmidt, Brett Tyler)
  15. Burn Out (Ernest Keith Smith, Andy Albert, Jordan Dozzi, Hunter Phelps)
  16. Nothin To Lose (Ernest Keith Smith, Mark Holman, Josh Osborne)
  17. Songs We Used To Sing ( Ernest Keith Smith, Justin Ebach, Charles Kelley)
  18. Done At A Bar (Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson)
  19. Drunk With My Friends (Ernest Keith Smith, Jordan Schmidt, Josh Thompson)
  20. Anything But Sober (Ernest Keith Smith, Alysa Vanderheym)
  21. What Have I Got To Lose (Ernest Keith Smith, Brian Kelley, Dean Dillon)
  22. Heartache In My 100 Proof (feat. Jake Worthington) (Ernest Keith Smith, Jordan Schmidt, Josh Thompson)
  23. Unhang The Moon (Ernest Keith Smith, Grady Block, Brad Clawson, Jacob Durrett)
  24. Miss That Girl (Ernest Keith Smith, Brad Clawson, Jacob Durrett)
