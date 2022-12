Ernest Announces ‘Flower Shops (The Album): Two Dozen Roses’ Deluxe Record, Releases Three New Songs

Ernest has 13 brand new songs coming our way.

He just announced deluxe version of his debut album, Flower Shops , cleverly titled FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses. The tracklist will feature 24 songs in total, and Ernest is a co-writer on each one.

You might recognize his name from co-write’s on songs like Morgan Wallen’s #1 hit “Wasted On You,” and “Dangerous,” from his incredibly successful Dangerous: The Double Album, but Ernest is starting to make a name for himself as a solo artist now, too.

Flower Shops featured the old fashioned country heartbreaker of a title track , a duet with his friend and frequent collaborator, the aforementioned Morgan Wallen, and Ernest says these new songs will be a continuation of the sound, content and storytelling of the original tracklist:

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music. It’s even more of the real, honest storytelling that the album was built on, and continues the character’s love story right where it left off with ‘Some Other Bar.’

It’s very reflective, I think everyone will be able to relate to a part of the story in some way. I’m really proud of it!”

He shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying in part:

“What is up, y’all know I just put out three songs and also announced, ‘Flower Shops,’ we’re gonna call it part two, ‘Two Dozen Roses’ the album comes out February 10th.

I’m stoked, these are some of my favorite songs we ever wrote and I’m super proud of this project. I didn’t hold any songs back from the ‘Flower Shops’ album, all the songs, all 13 new songs have been written in the last year and just a continuation of the same story, same vibe.

There’s gonna be a couple songs on there with a little bit of a wink, couple love songs, and some sad songs. So y’all stay tuned.”

Ernest also dropped three brand new songs today that will be part of the deluxe record, including “Miss That Girl,” “Songs We Used To Sing,” and my personal favorite, “Unhang The Moon.”

He added that they’re all some of his favorite’s, too, and are just a taste of what’s to come on the rest of the record:

“These first three are some of my favorites. This is just a taste of what’s coming, and hopefully hearing them makes everyone even more excited for what we have cookin’.”

In addition, he released the official music video for “Miss That Girl,” which definitely has a bit of a 90’s country feel to it, and was a co-write with Brad Clawson and Jacob Durrett.

FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses will be out everywhere on February 10th.

“Miss That Girl”

“Unhang The Moon”

“Songs We Used To Sing”

