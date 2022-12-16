ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
AKRON, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Holiday market welcomes shoppers to Medina’s Common Ground

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Common Ground vendors market got a jump on the new year this past weekend. The Common Ground is a space in a historical warehouse that has been fixed up so that community members and small business owners can gather for a unique shopping experience. Vendors can rent spaces within the open floor plan or host pop-up sale tables.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

The week ahead: Cold temperatures, a major storm system and a possible white Christmas in Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With colder temperatures on the way, the chance of a major snow storm could be looming by the end of the week. Meteorologist David Marsalek with the National Weather Service in Cleveland said to expect cold temperatures into Monday. On Tuesday, temperatures may warm up a bit going into the upper 30s. Things will stay dry Monday night into Tuesday with Wednesday being dry as well, he said.
CLEVELAND, OH

