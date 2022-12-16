Read full article on original website
Winter storm will challenge ODOT and travelers in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As millions of Americans get ready to hit the road and take to the skies to gather with loved ones for the holidays, a winter storm is threatening to make travel difficult. A long line of cars extended out onto the road at the GetGo gas station...
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
whbc.com
I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
I-77 South near Bath Township currently closed due to crash
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — ODOT has confirmed that a portion of Interstate 77 South in Summit County is closed due to a crash. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to ODOT, the area closed...
Residents Of This Ohio City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
NEORSD’s plans for Horseshoe Lake ‘arrogant’ and ‘overbearing’
I have lived and enjoyed Horseshoe Lake for most of my 67 years. It was the centerpiece around which the Van Sweringens conceived and built what many still consider to be the most beautiful suburb in America, Shaker Heights. It is therefore with concern that one observes the quiescence of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
Semi-truck flips over guardrail on I-77 South
A semi-truck has flipped on its side over the guardrail on Interstate 77 South, just past the Ohio Turnpike, Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 crash in Summit County
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Summit County Saturday evening.
ideastream.org
Ohio cities have begun removing some penalties for marijuana. Not all police departments are onboard
Voters in Kent passed an ordinance last month that gets rid of penalties for minor marijuana possession. Kent is one of dozens of cities across the state that have made this move in recent years. But not all law enforcement officials are following these new ordinances. The Sensible Marijuana Ordinance...
Takeoff terror: What caused the failure that grounded a Hopkins flight?
"So very thankful that it happened while we were on the ground," said one passenger.
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
One dead after shooting in Columbiana County
One person is dead after deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Columbiana County Friday night.
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
Holiday market welcomes shoppers to Medina’s Common Ground
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Common Ground vendors market got a jump on the new year this past weekend. The Common Ground is a space in a historical warehouse that has been fixed up so that community members and small business owners can gather for a unique shopping experience. Vendors can rent spaces within the open floor plan or host pop-up sale tables.
Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher resigns, accepts new job with Cuyahoga County
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Mayor Katie Gallagher on Monday (Dec. 19) announced her resignation, effective Dec. 30, to accept a new position with Cuyahoga County. “I’m going to the county to work under new County Executive Chris Ronayne as the deputy chief of operations in community innovation,” Gallagher said.
Report: Stolen items found during Salem traffic stop
Police arrested a Salem man on several charges after a traffic stop Saturday in the city.
The week ahead: Cold temperatures, a major storm system and a possible white Christmas in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With colder temperatures on the way, the chance of a major snow storm could be looming by the end of the week. Meteorologist David Marsalek with the National Weather Service in Cleveland said to expect cold temperatures into Monday. On Tuesday, temperatures may warm up a bit going into the upper 30s. Things will stay dry Monday night into Tuesday with Wednesday being dry as well, he said.
