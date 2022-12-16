Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Related
Craig Smith Assigned To Providence; What’s Next For Bruins Forward?
The Bruins officially assigned Craig Smith to Providence on Tuesday after he cleared waivers Monday afternoon. But it’s unclear if the Boston forward will report to the AHL affiliate. Smith returned to the Bruins’ lineup in their 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night — a move...
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000 Point Ceremony At TD Garden
The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, but prior to the game, Patrice Bergeron was recognized for his monumental achievement with a ceremony at TD Garden. Bergeron scored his 1,000th point on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning last month but was able to celebrate in...
Linus Ullmark Comes Up Big As Bruins Take Down Panthers
Linus Ullmark helped the Black and Gold stay in the win column at home Monday. The Boston Bruins prevented a comeback by the Florida Panthers in their 7-3 victory at TD Garden. With the Panthers leading the league in shots per game, Ullmark kept busy between the pipes making 36...
Cale Makar Felt Guilty For Declining Penalty In Avalanche-Islanders
The Avalanche were primed to go on a power play against the Islanders in the first period Monday night, but Cale Makar called it off. With Colorado and New York scoreless in the final minute of the opening frame, Mathew Barzal was whistled for tripping Makar. The official signaled for a penalty, but Makar waved it off and the official took his word and the game remained at full strength.
Jeremy Swayman Had Terrific Reaction To Almost Scoring Goalie Goal
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman thought this was his opportunity to try it with just over a minute left in Boston’s 4-2 win Saturday over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Swayman gathered the puck behind Boston’s net and with Columbus having already pulled goalie Danil Tarasov, he unleashed...
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ High-Scoring Win Vs. Panthers
It was a high-scoring affair Monday night as the Bruins earned a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Boston moved to 17-0-2 on home ice and 25-4-2 overall and remains atop the NHL standings with two games left before the mandatory Christmas break. The Bruins jumped out...
Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers
The Boston Bruins made a roster move with one of their veterans. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move. Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden on Monday night for the fourth game in a five-game homestand as they host the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are one of only four teams to beat the Bruins in regulation this season. Florida, however, has dropped four of its last seven games while Boston has won three of its last four.
Bruins, Panthers Leading League In Shots Per Game
The Boston Bruins welcome the Florida Panthers to TD Garden on Monday night. Both teams lead the league in shots per game, with the Panthers in the first spot at 37.1 and the Bruins right behind at 35.1. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented...
NHL Offers Look At Fenway Park-Specific Winter Classic Change
The 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park is quite literally starting to take shape. The NHL on Monday will begin its detailed and involved buildout on the fabled field at the home of the Red Sox ahead of the Jan. 2 showdown between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Jim Montgomery Explains Bruins’ Need To Improve On Penalties
Boston has had a special season so far with very little to complain about, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still improve in some key areas. The Bruins are doing a lot of things right on the ice, leaving them with an NHL-best 24-4-2 record. Believe it or not, however, the record could be even better if they can straighten out a few parts of their game — specifically penalties. Boston ranks seventh in the NHL in penalties per game at 4.60. That’s something head coach Jim Montgomery believes they can work on coming up.
Panthers Score Three Goals In Under Six Minutes Against Bruins
The second period got a little dicey for the Boston Bruins in their Monday night victory over the Florida Panthers. The Panthers scored three goals in under six minutes, initially trailing the B’s by four. Boston powered through, scoring three more to secure its spot in the win column.
Bruins Notes: Leadership Helped Boston Survive ‘Second-Period Blip’
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were well on their way to blowing out the Florida Panthers on Monday, until things got a little murky in the second period. Yes, the Bruins finished with a 7-3 win over the Panthers. But, there was a point in the game where Florida scored three-consecutive goals to cut Boston’s lead to one, striking some fear into the hearts of the TD Garden crowd. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe combined for the goals, all coming in a stretch of under six minutes and erasing a commanding lead for the Bruins.
Bruins’ Connor Clifton Sets Record Straight On ‘Cliffy Hockey’ Nickname
BOSTON — Connor Clifton’s been around for quite a while, but Boston Bruins fans are still learning new things about him. For instance, he’s not the biggest fan of his long-standing nickname. That’s right, the man known as “Cliffy Hockey” across New England could do without the...
Why Former Celtic Disagrees With Marcus Smart’s DPOY Award
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus had a brief tenure with the Boston Celtics that you might’ve forgotten if you didn’t pay close attention. However, he’s proven to be both an efficient and loyal teammate with his debatable take. Celtics’ Marcus Smart was awarded NBA Defensive Player...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Crumbles In Fourth Without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics dropped their second-consecutive game Sunday afternoon, falling to the Orlando Magic, 95-92, at TD Garden. The Celtics fell to 22-9 on the year, while the Magic improved to 11-20. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. In a game where they were missing Jayson Tatum due to...
Celtics Odds: Robert Williams’ DPOY Prices After Season Debut
With the return of Robert Williams comes the start of him trying to put together an NBA Defensive Player of the Year campaign. After recovering from an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, Williams made his long-awaited return to the floor Friday night. Coming off the bench for the Boston Celtics during their uncharacteristic 117-109 loss versus the subpar Orlando Magic, Williams played 18 minutes. He scored nine points while going perfect on four field goal attempts with five rebounds and a block.
Jaylen Brown Provides Colorful Explanation For Celtics’ Shooting Woes
Jaylen Brown didn’t hold back when explaining the recent woes of the Celtics’ offense. Boston suffered its second-straight loss Sunday, falling to the Orlando Magic by a score of 95-92. The Celtics struggled the entire game from the field, including shooting 11-for-43 from three-point range. The team was...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0