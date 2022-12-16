ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Contender's Most Troubling Flaw

Now over a third of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season, we're getting a clearer picture of the league's true contenders. There's no dominant team this year, however, as even the once red-hot Boston Celtics have cooled to just 5-5 over their past 10 games. As good as some of these title contenders are, there are flaws to be found.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors' OG Anunoby Trade Value Compared to Donovan Mitchell Haul

The Toronto Raptors could get a major haul if they decide to trade OG Anunoby, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe. "The entire league wants OG Anunoby," Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t All Raptors) "Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It's going to be a lot if it ever happens."
Bleacher Report

NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Top Scores, Highlights and Stats from Tuesday

The NBA's slate of Christmas games is right around the corner, but the G League's four-day Winter Showcase entered its second day of action on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The biggest part of the G League's Winter Showcase is the Showcase Cup, which includes the league's best eight teams—the South Bay Lakers, Maine Celtics, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Windy City Bulls, Ontario Clippers, Iowa Wolves, Cleveland Charge and College Park Skyhawks.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, Bulls 'Not Seeing Eye to Eye; 'Palpable' Disconnect Felt

All is not well in the Windy City. Namely, between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. Amid the team's surprising 11-18 season, Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Tuesday that "multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye to eye. Over the past few weeks, there's been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine's situation in Chicago."
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 10

The 2022-23 NBA season is moving at warp speed. Once Week 10 of the fantasy basketball schedule closes with a loaded slate on Christmas Sunday, things will only grow more frenzied and frantic. There is rest for the weary, in other words. If you have injured players on your roster—judging...
Bleacher Report

Mat Ishbia Buying Suns, Mercury for Roughly $4B After Robert Sarver Probe

Billionaire Mat Ishbia has reportedly agreed to buy the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury from suspended governor Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the Suns announced on Tuesday night (via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium). ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal would be completed in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Discusses Racial Issues in Utah, Says It Was 'Draining on My Energy'

Donovan Mitchell said it's "comforting" being in Cleveland after dealing with racial issues as a member of the Utah Jazz, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape:. "It's no secret there's a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I'm being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can't sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I'm not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Gifts $50, Signed Card to 450+ Employees at Target Center

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert showed his holiday spirit Monday, gifting Target Center employees $50 each to thank them for their work:. More than 450 employees, including ushers, security, concessions staff and more, also each received a signed card from Gobert, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Gobert is in...
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Comments on Lakers Trade Rumors: 'It's a Blessing'

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly showed interest in reacquiring Kyle Kuzma, which Washington Wizards forward believes is a compliment. "I think it just shows you the grass is not always greener," Kuzma told Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. "It's definitely a good thing because at the end of the day, that means I've been playing well and I have value in this league that a team would want to trade for me. It's a blessing."
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy