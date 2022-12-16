Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Every NBA Contender's Most Troubling Flaw
Now over a third of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season, we're getting a clearer picture of the league's true contenders. There's no dominant team this year, however, as even the once red-hot Boston Celtics have cooled to just 5-5 over their past 10 games. As good as some of these title contenders are, there are flaws to be found.
NBA Rumors: Raptors' OG Anunoby Trade Value Compared to Donovan Mitchell Haul
The Toronto Raptors could get a major haul if they decide to trade OG Anunoby, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe. "The entire league wants OG Anunoby," Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t All Raptors) "Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It's going to be a lot if it ever happens."
NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Top Scores, Highlights and Stats from Tuesday
The NBA's slate of Christmas games is right around the corner, but the G League's four-day Winter Showcase entered its second day of action on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The biggest part of the G League's Winter Showcase is the Showcase Cup, which includes the league's best eight teams—the South Bay Lakers, Maine Celtics, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Windy City Bulls, Ontario Clippers, Iowa Wolves, Cleveland Charge and College Park Skyhawks.
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, Bulls 'Not Seeing Eye to Eye; 'Palpable' Disconnect Felt
All is not well in the Windy City. Namely, between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. Amid the team's surprising 11-18 season, Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Tuesday that "multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye to eye. Over the past few weeks, there's been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine's situation in Chicago."
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ranking Best Single-Game Performances Thus Far in 2022-23 Men's College Basketball
Already in the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, we have been treated to eight 40-point performances, four 20-rebound outbursts, a 20-assist gem, a 13-steal extravaganza and several substantial block parties. Trying to rank those games and the many, many other impressive individual performances through the first six weeks of the...
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 10
The 2022-23 NBA season is moving at warp speed. Once Week 10 of the fantasy basketball schedule closes with a loaded slate on Christmas Sunday, things will only grow more frenzied and frantic. There is rest for the weary, in other words. If you have injured players on your roster—judging...
Mat Ishbia Buying Suns, Mercury for Roughly $4B After Robert Sarver Probe
Billionaire Mat Ishbia has reportedly agreed to buy the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury from suspended governor Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the Suns announced on Tuesday night (via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium). ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal would be completed in the...
Damian Lillard Reflects on Breaking Clyde Drexler's Blazers All-Time Scoring Record
Damian Lillard is the greatest scorer in Portland Trail Blazers history. The guard needed just 21 points during Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to pass Clyde Drexler's franchise record of 18,040 points. He tied the record with a three-pointer in the third quarter and later secured it with a free throw.
Twitter Deems Lakers 'Brutal to Watch' with LeBron James, More Out in Loss to Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers were without their star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, and the game played out exactly as expected. The depleted Lakers limped to a 130-104 loss in a game where they trailed by as many as...
Donovan Mitchell Discusses Racial Issues in Utah, Says It Was 'Draining on My Energy'
Donovan Mitchell said it's "comforting" being in Cleveland after dealing with racial issues as a member of the Utah Jazz, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape:. "It's no secret there's a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I'm being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can't sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I'm not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things."
T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Gifts $50, Signed Card to 450+ Employees at Target Center
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert showed his holiday spirit Monday, gifting Target Center employees $50 each to thank them for their work:. More than 450 employees, including ushers, security, concessions staff and more, also each received a signed card from Gobert, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Gobert is in...
Zach LaVine Says Bulls Are 'Embarrassed' After 4th Straight Loss, Wolves Dropping 150
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine gave an honest assessment of the team after the 150-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves:. "It's tough, especially when things are going bad," LaVine said. "Even when you try to do something good, it goes bad." The Bulls defense has been a major issue lately,...
Lakers' LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Won't Play vs. Suns Because of Injuries
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns because of injuries. Austin Reaves (ankle sprain) will also be sidelined. James has averaged 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in his 20th NBA season...
Derrick Rose Talks Knicks Trade Rumors, Bulls Jersey Retirement, NBA Ownership, More
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose sat down with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic to discuss a host of topics, including adapting to his new role out of the team's rotation, trade rumors and post-career insights such as the possibility of the Chicago Bulls retiring his jersey and a desire to become an NBA governor.
NBA Rumors: Kings GM Monte McNair Expected to Receive New Contract in Early 2023
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly expected to sign general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the new deal will likely be announced in early 2023. McNair is in the final season of a contract he originally signed in September 2020. The Kings have not...
Damian Lillard Says He's 2nd-Best Shooter in NBA History After Stephen Curry
Everyone knows Stephen Curry is the best shooter in NBA history, but Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard believes he is the second-best after passing the 18,000 point mark in Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Lillard said, via Casey Holdahl of the team's website:. "I always see stuff on...
Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: NBA Execs Feel Wizards Need to Get Out of Star's Contract
Bradley Beal might only be one year into his five-year, $251 million supermax extension, but some are already positing the Washington Wizards should consider moving on from their top star. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on his Lowe Post podcast he canvassed some opinions about Beal's trade value as it relates...
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Comments on Lakers Trade Rumors: 'It's a Blessing'
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly showed interest in reacquiring Kyle Kuzma, which Washington Wizards forward believes is a compliment. "I think it just shows you the grass is not always greener," Kuzma told Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. "It's definitely a good thing because at the end of the day, that means I've been playing well and I have value in this league that a team would want to trade for me. It's a blessing."
