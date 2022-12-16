Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
Three New Members Join Housatonic Community College Foundation Board
Bridgeport, CT - The Housatonic Community College (HCC) Foundation announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Rina Bakalar, David Femi, and Jackie Starks. These appointments bring the total number of current Board members to twenty. “When diverse perspectives are brought to the table, the Foundation...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Announces Shakeup of School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — Christine Bourne has resigned from her position as Chief of Administration and Finance for the school district while Marco Gaylord will be returning as the district’s Executive Director of Operations. Both have spent about a year on paid administrative leave in connection to an investigation into the district’s top leadership.
hamlethub.com
Lounsbury House Takes Founders Hall-iday Prize Among Business Participants!
Founders Hall-iday Light Fight magic turned Ridgefield into a festive wonderland! Between 6 and 10 PM from December 9-18, residents and business owners turned on the holiday magic!. Congratulations to Lounsbury House - the winners of 2022 Light Fight in the business category. (Please note: the resident winner will be...
hamlethub.com
Maritime Aquarium Offers Teens Opps to Gain Hands-On Conservation Experience
Norwalk, CT – High school students who are passionate about conservation and the environment have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the field and become stewards of Long Island Sound at The Maritime Aquarium this spring. Applications for the aquarium’s unique Education Conservation Heritage and Outreach Program (ECHO) are open now through Tuesday, Jan. 10.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Pat Rios Art
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Pat Rios...
Eyewitness News
Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters
NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Volunteer firefighters in Norwich are upset over changes coming to the city’s fire service. The changes come in the form of an ordinance passed by the city council to make the service more efficient. Some of the volunteer departments said it pit them against paid...
School District In Fairfield County Announces When It Will Resume Charging For Lunches
Stratford Public Schools announced that it will resume charging full price for students' meals next month.The school district reported that beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, it will charge full price for meals because the School Meals Assistance Revenue for Transition (SMART) funds, which are used to prov…
ctexaminer.com
Rising Rents and Evictions Push New London Students Without Homes Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
NEW LONDON — Rising rents and evictions have pushed the number of students needing food, transportation and shelter back to pre-pandemic levels in the New London public schools. So far this year, New London has reported about 250 students living in shelters, without stable housing or “couch-surfing” at the...
hamlethub.com
Northern Fairfield County Association of Realtors Delivers Paddington Gifts to Children in Local Shelters
PaddingtonTM plush bears were “raised” to help local families remain in their homes. Approximately 3,000 people across CT are homeless on any given night and 1 in 5 of those are children under 18. PaddingtonTM bears were “raised” as part of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness 7th annual be homeful for the holidays campaign.
hamlethub.com
Let Housatonic Habitat for Humanity volunteer wrap your holiday gifts!
Annual Holiday Wrapping for Housatonic Habitat for Humanity at Danbury Fair Mall. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's annual gift-wrapping fundraiser is still underway. Volunteers are in front of Macy*s 2nd Floor entrance to the Danbury Fair Mall. The gifts are wrapped in return for a donation of $5 per gift to Housatonic Habitat.
hamlethub.com
Milford residents Michael Bevino and Michael Bevino earn 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the Spring 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence. Congratulations to Milford residents Michael Bevino, a graduate of Deerfield Academy and Benjamin Nuttall, a graduate of Notre...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
osoblanco.org
Who Are Hayden Thorsen’s Parents, Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen, of 170 Ridge Acres Road, Darien, Connecticut? Details discussed!
A terrible death of a Darien High School student was disclosed in a message that was published on Facebook on May 22, 2022. Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen of Connecticut are the parents of their son Hayden. The tragic news of Hayden Thorsen’s death was also disseminated over social media, as stated by the Darien High School Parents Association. The Facebook post was published in the afternoon on Saturday by Ellen Dunn, the principal of DHS. People can speak with grief counsellors who have made themselves available to them during the weekend. Monday’s DHS opening will be two hours later than normal, so instructors may attend a meeting.
trumbulltimes.com
Two Trumbull eateries fail November health inspections, one was perfect
TRUMBULL — Two local eateries failed their November inspections by the Trumbull Health Department. Both were cited for having food at the improper temperature. However, both restaurants — Subway at 20 Quality St., and Marianna's Pantry, 6528 Main St. — passed subsequent reinspections. "We went over everything...
North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield residents Shane Bowler and John Maguire earn dean's award for academic excellence at Colgate University
Congratulations to Ridgefield residents Shane Bowler, RHS grad, and John Maguire, Worcester Academy grad for earning 2022 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate!. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the Spring 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Studio Café
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Studio Café!...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for longtime Ridgefield resident Anne (Prendergast) Mitchell, 96
Anne (Prendergast) Mitchell, 96, a longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Hampton, CT. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Mitchell. Anne was born in Queens, New York on September 8, 1926, a daughter of the late James and Anne (Gibbons)...
East Hartford mayor asks public to help ‘save Christmas’ after Grinch steals donations
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems that the Grinch has visited East Hartford. Every year, Rick Bollash of East Hartford puts up a Christmas display on Oak Street. While it’s free to come by and see the display, Bollash asks for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit the East Hartford Food Bank. […]
Dunkin’ service plaza workers present $1M in “play money” over wage frustration
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Union leaders brought over a million dollars in “play money” to their boss at the Applegreen Corporation Thursday. The union leaders said the company had withheld that amount from workers since taking over Dunkin’s service plaza outlets last year. Applegreen Corporation employs all Dunkin’ employees in the 23 plazas across […]
