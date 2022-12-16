ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three New Members Join Housatonic Community College Foundation Board

Bridgeport, CT - The Housatonic Community College (HCC) Foundation announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Rina Bakalar, David Femi, and Jackie Starks. These appointments bring the total number of current Board members to twenty. “When diverse perspectives are brought to the table, the Foundation...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middletown Announces Shakeup of School Administration

MIDDLETOWN — Christine Bourne has resigned from her position as Chief of Administration and Finance for the school district while Marco Gaylord will be returning as the district’s Executive Director of Operations. Both have spent about a year on paid administrative leave in connection to an investigation into the district’s top leadership.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
hamlethub.com

Lounsbury House Takes Founders Hall-iday Prize Among Business Participants!

Founders Hall-iday Light Fight magic turned Ridgefield into a festive wonderland! Between 6 and 10 PM from December 9-18, residents and business owners turned on the holiday magic!. Congratulations to Lounsbury House - the winners of 2022 Light Fight in the business category. (Please note: the resident winner will be...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Maritime Aquarium Offers Teens Opps to Gain Hands-On Conservation Experience

Norwalk, CT – High school students who are passionate about conservation and the environment have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the field and become stewards of Long Island Sound at The Maritime Aquarium this spring. Applications for the aquarium’s unique Education Conservation Heritage and Outreach Program (ECHO) are open now through Tuesday, Jan. 10.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Pat Rios Art

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Pat Rios...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters

NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Volunteer firefighters in Norwich are upset over changes coming to the city’s fire service. The changes come in the form of an ordinance passed by the city council to make the service more efficient. Some of the volunteer departments said it pit them against paid...
NORWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Northern Fairfield County Association of Realtors Delivers Paddington Gifts to Children in Local Shelters

PaddingtonTM plush bears were “raised” to help local families remain in their homes. Approximately 3,000 people across CT are homeless on any given night and 1 in 5 of those are children under 18. PaddingtonTM bears were “raised” as part of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness 7th annual be homeful for the holidays campaign.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Let Housatonic Habitat for Humanity volunteer wrap your holiday gifts!

Annual Holiday Wrapping for Housatonic Habitat for Humanity at Danbury Fair Mall. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's annual gift-wrapping fundraiser is still underway. Volunteers are in front of Macy*s 2nd Floor entrance to the Danbury Fair Mall. The gifts are wrapped in return for a donation of $5 per gift to Housatonic Habitat.
DANBURY, CT
osoblanco.org

Who Are Hayden Thorsen’s Parents, Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen, of 170 Ridge Acres Road, Darien, Connecticut? Details discussed!

A terrible death of a Darien High School student was disclosed in a message that was published on Facebook on May 22, 2022. Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen of Connecticut are the parents of their son Hayden. The tragic news of Hayden Thorsen’s death was also disseminated over social media, as stated by the Darien High School Parents Association. The Facebook post was published in the afternoon on Saturday by Ellen Dunn, the principal of DHS. People can speak with grief counsellors who have made themselves available to them during the weekend. Monday’s DHS opening will be two hours later than normal, so instructors may attend a meeting.
DARIEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two Trumbull eateries fail November health inspections, one was perfect

TRUMBULL — Two local eateries failed their November inspections by the Trumbull Health Department. Both were cited for having food at the improper temperature. However, both restaurants — Subway at 20 Quality St., and Marianna's Pantry, 6528 Main St. — passed subsequent reinspections. "We went over everything...
TRUMBULL, CT
FOX 61

North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield residents Shane Bowler and John Maguire earn dean's award for academic excellence at Colgate University

Congratulations to Ridgefield residents Shane Bowler, RHS grad, and John Maguire, Worcester Academy grad for earning 2022 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate!. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the Spring 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Studio Café

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Studio Café!...
WESTPORT, CT

