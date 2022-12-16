ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

‘Baby Story Time’ returns to Paso Robles City Library

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
– “Mother Goose on the Loose,” better known as Baby Story Time, is back with Miss Carrie on Thursdays, 10 a.m. beginning Jan. 5 at the Paso Robles City Library.

Baby Story Time is an early literacy program for ages 0-18 months that uses nursery rhymes and songs to create positive connections between children and their caregivers. Caregivers learn about their child’s development while children learn through purposeful play.

Due to the nature of this highly interactive hands-on program, one child per caregiver present is recommended. Adults must accompany their child into the Library Story Room. Space is limited, so please pick up your free admission ticket at the children’s desk prior to story time.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

