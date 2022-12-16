ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
5 On Your Side

Anheuser-Busch opens $5M training facility at its St. Louis campus

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced the opening of a new technical training center at its St. Louis campus. The more than $5 million investment adds eight jobs to the brewer's St. Louis-based learning and development team, bringing the total number of employees on the team to 12, officials said. The company said it expects to continue to grow its instructor count, as new curricula and new sites are introduced.
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Enchanted Forest Treehouse

Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away. Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away. FBI: 2021 data shows hate crimes up nearly 70% in …. FBI analysis shows that the number of hate crimes reported to...
websterjournal.com

Food truck scene flourishes with new gardens

In the past decade or so, the St. Louis dining landscape has been transformed by food trucks, popular mobile kitchen units serving specialty items like unique sandwiches, ethnic dishes, indulgent treats and more. The craze has given way to food truck gardens like 9 Mile Garden and Frankie Martin’s Garden...
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Monthly Payment: Who Are The Ones Qualified And How To Get It?

$500 Monthly Payment: Who Are The Ones Qualified And How To Get It?. Americans are getting a $500 relief payment from a $5 million pot, take a look at who is qualified. In Missouri, Inside the city of St. Louis, there’s a program approved to supply a relief check of $500 monthly to citizens as part of the guaranteed basic income initiative. The Board of Aldermen in St. Louis Missouri wanted to provide these payments to hundreds of low-income families to help them during the holidays.
missourinetwork.tv

If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.

Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
websterjournal.com

St. Louis Union Station modernized for changing city

Just five years ago, the downtown St. Louis skyline was just the Gateway Arch and the buildings that surround it. Today, St. Louis Union Station, the terminal that once served as a Midwest hub for travelers in the early-to-mid 1900s has completely evolved, adding major attractions like a 65,000-square-foot aquarium and the ultimate skyline-changing accessory: a 200-foot-tall wheel.
thesource.com

Dec. 18 Named Smino Day in His Hometown of St. Louis

Smino held his 5th annual Kribmas show in cooperation with Spotify last night (Dec. 18th) at Stifel Theatre in his hometown. Prior to the show, he conducted a Kribmas Christmas card design class, a Kribmas sweater party to generate funds for winter clothes to be donated to the Annie Malone Foundation, and a sneaker design session.
KSDK

Gateway Pet Guardians preparing for cold, need fosters

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Gateway Pet Guardians are providing resources to pet owners in the Metro East ahead of cold weather. St. Louis and Metro East areas are expecting snow, wind gusts and dangerous wind chills as low as -30 degrees from Thursday to Saturday. Gateway Pet Guardians...
feastmagazine.com

2 Laod Eats is 2 good 2 be ignored

On the back patio of beloved Morgan Ford dive bar, Bootleggin’ Bob's, you’ll find an unexpected gem: 2 Laod Eats. Step up to the makeshift kitchen, place an order and soon you’ll be met with some of the best – and only – Laotian food in St. Louis. Restaurant industry veteran Christina Manisisaket brings her own passion and vivacity while she spreads awareness about her culture through her pop-up.
