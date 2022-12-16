Read full article on original website
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
Families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
Meet the Woman Styling Hair on a Busy St. Louis Street Corner
Jibri Ross is a local hair stylist who surprised the internet when she took her shop outside in the winter
Anheuser-Busch opens $5M training facility at its St. Louis campus
ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced the opening of a new technical training center at its St. Louis campus. The more than $5 million investment adds eight jobs to the brewer's St. Louis-based learning and development team, bringing the total number of employees on the team to 12, officials said. The company said it expects to continue to grow its instructor count, as new curricula and new sites are introduced.
Career Central: STL launches adult education and literacy program
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS- Money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will help city residents who dropped out of high school complete their education or get job training. SLATE Missouri Job Center announces Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program. The Adult Education and Literacy program is open...
St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space
Lila and Dylan Waier hope to match the former garden shop's legacy
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Enchanted Forest Treehouse
Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away. Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away. FBI: 2021 data shows hate crimes up nearly 70% in …. FBI analysis shows that the number of hate crimes reported to...
websterjournal.com
Food truck scene flourishes with new gardens
In the past decade or so, the St. Louis dining landscape has been transformed by food trucks, popular mobile kitchen units serving specialty items like unique sandwiches, ethnic dishes, indulgent treats and more. The craze has given way to food truck gardens like 9 Mile Garden and Frankie Martin’s Garden...
St. Louis, U City Among Locales Weighing Recreational Weed Tax
Missouri's constitutional amendment for legal weed allows municipalities to add a 3 percent tax onto recreational sales
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Monthly Payment: Who Are The Ones Qualified And How To Get It?
$500 Monthly Payment: Who Are The Ones Qualified And How To Get It?. Americans are getting a $500 relief payment from a $5 million pot, take a look at who is qualified. In Missouri, Inside the city of St. Louis, there’s a program approved to supply a relief check of $500 monthly to citizens as part of the guaranteed basic income initiative. The Board of Aldermen in St. Louis Missouri wanted to provide these payments to hundreds of low-income families to help them during the holidays.
missourinetwork.tv
If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
websterjournal.com
St. Louis Union Station modernized for changing city
Just five years ago, the downtown St. Louis skyline was just the Gateway Arch and the buildings that surround it. Today, St. Louis Union Station, the terminal that once served as a Midwest hub for travelers in the early-to-mid 1900s has completely evolved, adding major attractions like a 65,000-square-foot aquarium and the ultimate skyline-changing accessory: a 200-foot-tall wheel.
thesource.com
Dec. 18 Named Smino Day in His Hometown of St. Louis
Smino held his 5th annual Kribmas show in cooperation with Spotify last night (Dec. 18th) at Stifel Theatre in his hometown. Prior to the show, he conducted a Kribmas Christmas card design class, a Kribmas sweater party to generate funds for winter clothes to be donated to the Annie Malone Foundation, and a sneaker design session.
Secret Service Busts Fake Temp Tag Maker in St. Louis
Mario Cooks allegedly sold fake temp tags and fake Missouri plates prior to his arrest last week
KSDK
Gateway Pet Guardians preparing for cold, need fosters
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Gateway Pet Guardians are providing resources to pet owners in the Metro East ahead of cold weather. St. Louis and Metro East areas are expecting snow, wind gusts and dangerous wind chills as low as -30 degrees from Thursday to Saturday. Gateway Pet Guardians...
KSDK
Here are grocery store hours Thursday ahead severe winter storm
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis will be slammed by a severe winter system heading our way by Thursday. With the holidays coming and people preparing to hunker down, grocery stores are likely to be busy. If you still need to pick up some essentials, here are grocery store...
feastmagazine.com
2 Laod Eats is 2 good 2 be ignored
On the back patio of beloved Morgan Ford dive bar, Bootleggin’ Bob's, you’ll find an unexpected gem: 2 Laod Eats. Step up to the makeshift kitchen, place an order and soon you’ll be met with some of the best – and only – Laotian food in St. Louis. Restaurant industry veteran Christina Manisisaket brings her own passion and vivacity while she spreads awareness about her culture through her pop-up.
KMOV
No home for the holidays, St. Louis family says Ameren owes them thousands for damage to home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Hemple family says they’ve been left homeless for more than a year due to damage caused to their south St. Louis home from a vacant property owned by Ameren. “We’re spending our second Christmas in a hotel with our children,” said Lisa Hemple....
St. Louis Could See -35 Degree Wind Chills This Week
Blistering cold winds could ruin our shot at a white Christmas
Residents optimistic for future of Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville
St. Clair County bought the land in Belleville that is home to the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center.
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
