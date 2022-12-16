Read full article on original website
Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup
Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
Argentina Trolls Kylian Mbappe With ‘A Minute of Silence' in Dressing Room
The Argentine players are surely making their celebrations count. After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday in an enthralling heavyweight showdown against France, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Co. trolled French star Kylian Mbappe with “a minute of silence” in the dressing room, defender Nicolas Otamendi recorded on Instagram.
