Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
Robotics competition gives students practice ahead of upcoming high school season

ANN ARBOR, MI – Students were buzzing around in organized chaos Saturday during the annual Washtenaw Area Pick-Up Robotics competition. WAPUR hosted a low-stakes competition so students could practice for their upcoming regular season. Participating high school teams included Skyline, Saline, Huron, Pioneer, Community, Whitmore Lake, Father Gabriel Richard and Rudoff Steiner.
2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
Thousands of toys bring holiday cheer to patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

ANN ARBOR, MI - Hayes Huffman’s jaw practically hit the floor when he saw a sack of presents delivered to his Ann Arbor hospital room. The 6-year-old from Imlay City, fresh off a heart operation at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, got a Lego set of dinosaurs, paintable rocks, a Santa cookie with the head unfortunately broken off and much more to fill his love of arts and crafts on Tuesday.
Bus stop shelters installed on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bus riders leaving or headed into Ann Arbor to the west have a few new places to escape the rain or snow while waiting for their ride. They’re in the form of five new shelters at Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express bus stops along Jackson Road, courtesy of the Scio Township Downtown Development Authority.
Firefighters give away more than 100 winter coats to help keep Jackson kids warm

JACKSON, MI -- An annual winter clothing donation drive is aiming to provide at least 100 coats to Jackson kids in need this winter. Firefighters from the Jackson and Summit Township fire departments visited Hunt Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to donate coats to local kids. Fire crews also plan to donate coats at Townsend Elementary School in Vandercook Lake at a later date, said Jackson city spokesman Aaron Dimick.
Get 3 tacos for $10 at this converted 1972 trailer in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI --A sign posted in Ypsilanti advertising a birria restaurant was taken down almost as soon as it was put up, but the point was made -- tacos are coming. “Someone got wind of it, got on social media and said, ‘Oh my god, birria’s coming to Ypsilanti,’” said Michael Cortez, owner of Birria El Jefe. “It was only up for a week and the city made me take it down, but I really got my point across so they all know the birria’s coming.”
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city

FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
