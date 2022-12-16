Read full article on original website
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
Robotics competition gives students practice ahead of upcoming high school season
ANN ARBOR, MI – Students were buzzing around in organized chaos Saturday during the annual Washtenaw Area Pick-Up Robotics competition. WAPUR hosted a low-stakes competition so students could practice for their upcoming regular season. Participating high school teams included Skyline, Saline, Huron, Pioneer, Community, Whitmore Lake, Father Gabriel Richard and Rudoff Steiner.
2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
Here are even more student hangouts lost to time at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan students have lived in Ann Arbor since the public university moved to the city in 1837. That means 185 years of students carving out their own corners of the city to escape the hustle and bustle of college life. An old sandwich shop,...
Thousands of toys bring holiday cheer to patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital
ANN ARBOR, MI - Hayes Huffman’s jaw practically hit the floor when he saw a sack of presents delivered to his Ann Arbor hospital room. The 6-year-old from Imlay City, fresh off a heart operation at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, got a Lego set of dinosaurs, paintable rocks, a Santa cookie with the head unfortunately broken off and much more to fill his love of arts and crafts on Tuesday.
Bus stop shelters installed on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bus riders leaving or headed into Ann Arbor to the west have a few new places to escape the rain or snow while waiting for their ride. They’re in the form of five new shelters at Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express bus stops along Jackson Road, courtesy of the Scio Township Downtown Development Authority.
Woodchips BBQ set to host free ‘Community Christmas Meal’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI - Barbecue, ham, mashed potatoes and more will be available for those in need at Woodchips BBQ on Christmas Day. The fourth annual ‘Community Christmas Meal’ buffet is scheduled from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 at the restaurant, located at 315 W. Nepessing St. in downtown Lapeer.
Dexter loses a restaurateur, environmentalist and one of its ‘most influential leaders’
DEXTER, MI - When Paul Cousins approached professors at Michigan State University’s hospitality business school with an idea for a gourmet restaurant in a historic home in Dexter, they told him to forget about it. How could a high school biology instructor who baked cakes for the teachers’ lounge...
Michigan has the 3rd best holiday historic home tour in US just behind Graceland
ROCHESTER, MI - A Michigan historic home is saying thank you, thank you very much to a new list by USA Today naming its historic holiday home tour the third best in the country behind Graceland, which comes in at number one. Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland...
44-acre property along Saline River could become latest Washtenaw County preserve
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A roughly 44-acre property along the Saline River could end up as Washtenaw County’s latest nature preserve, with possibilities to connect to city of Saline parks and nearby natural areas. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Thursday, Dec. 15, that the...
3 downtown Ann Arbor streets closing during the holidays for work zones
ANN ARBOR, MI - Three construction and utility projects are closing downtown Ann Arbor streets during and after the winter holidays, affecting traffic around the University of Michigan’s central campus and hospitals. The first closure coming to the area is the most brief of the three. Between 7 a.m....
Grand Blanc schools seeking volunteers for strategic planning input
GRAND BLANC, MI – Grand Blanc Community Schools is calling on community stakeholders to take part in the long-term strategic planning process. The school district is forming Strategic Plan Action Planning Teams that consist of staff members, adult family members of students and other Grand Blanc school district residents.
Today is the last day to donate toys for the ‘All Children are Equal Toy Drive’
FLINT, MI - The holidays can be difficult for children with parents who are in jail or prison. This year marks the third annual ‘All Children are Equal Toy Drive,’ with toys set to be distributed on Thursday, Dec. 22. People can donate toys at either the Genesee...
Firefighters give away more than 100 winter coats to help keep Jackson kids warm
JACKSON, MI -- An annual winter clothing donation drive is aiming to provide at least 100 coats to Jackson kids in need this winter. Firefighters from the Jackson and Summit Township fire departments visited Hunt Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to donate coats to local kids. Fire crews also plan to donate coats at Townsend Elementary School in Vandercook Lake at a later date, said Jackson city spokesman Aaron Dimick.
Carhartt plans $4.65M expansion at Michigan headquarters, 125 new jobs
DEARBORN, MI – Carhartt, a 133-year-old apparel company, is investing $4.65 million to expand its headquarters in Michigan and add 125 people to its workforce, officials announced today. A manufacturer of premium workwear, outdoor apparel and footwear, Carhartt was founded in 1889 in Detroit. Its headquarters are in Dearborn.
Winter weather in Southeast Michigan: How to prepare your home and car for arctic conditions
(FOX 2) - Icy conditions, gusty winds, and wicked cold temperatures are on the docket for Southeast Michigan this Christmas as the Midwest gears up for a major winter storm this Christmas weekend. According to the FOX Forecast Center, blizzard conditions are likely in states across both the Plains and...
Get 3 tacos for $10 at this converted 1972 trailer in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI --A sign posted in Ypsilanti advertising a birria restaurant was taken down almost as soon as it was put up, but the point was made -- tacos are coming. “Someone got wind of it, got on social media and said, ‘Oh my god, birria’s coming to Ypsilanti,’” said Michael Cortez, owner of Birria El Jefe. “It was only up for a week and the city made me take it down, but I really got my point across so they all know the birria’s coming.”
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city
FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
